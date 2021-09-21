U.S. markets open in 5 hours 6 minutes

The global endodontic devices market is projected to record a CAGR of 4.07% during the forecast period, 2021-2028

ReportLinker
·3 min read

The market growth is attributed to the geriatric population, dental tourism, surging dental problems, and the thriving dental market. MARKET INSIGHTS Endodontics is the dental specialty that entails the study and treatment of dental pulp.

New York, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL ENDODONTIC DEVICES MARKET FORECAST 2021-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06151507/?utm_source=GNW
Endodontic devices are instruments used by dentists to carry out endodontic procedures like root canal treatment.

These are used to clean and shape the root canal.
The global dental market is witnessing steady growth, with the implant treatment segment as the evaluated key growth driver. Also, advancements in medical technologies and implant materials and a growing number of specialized dentists have minimized the costs per dental implant treatment.
At the same time, dental expenditures differ according to different countries.For example, the UK was the most expensive country for dental expenditures in 2018.

While the US has witnessed a decline in dental care expenditure in recent years, Canada is seeing an increase in dental service expenditure.Moreover, the global dental market growth is benefited by the flourishing dental implant market.

The latter is due to the rising geriatric population.Such factors propel the market growth of endodontic devices.

However, the lack of awareness and associated costs hinder the market growth.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS
The global endodontic devices market growth assessment includes the geographical evaluation of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Europe is the dominating region in the global market in terms of revenue share, due to the increasing number of oral and dental diseases.

COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS
The market is moderately fragmented, with multiple private companies in the dental market.In addition, the moderate to high regulatory environment is burdening manufacturing.

As a result, the competitive rivalry is moderate. Kavo Kerr Group, 3M Company, Dentsply Sirona, UltraDent Products Inc, etc., are among the major firms in the market.

Our report offerings include:
• Explore key findings of the overall market
• Strategic breakdown of market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges)
• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years, along with 3 years of historical data for all segments, sub-segments, and regions
• Market Segmentation cater to a thorough assessment of key segments with their market estimations
• Geographical Analysis: Assessments of the mentioned regions and country-level segments with their market share
• Key analytics: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Vendor Landscape, Opportunity Matrix, Key Buying Criteria, etc.
• Competitive landscape is the theoretical explanation of the key companies based on factors, market share, etc.
• Company profiling: A detailed company overview, product/services offered, SCOT analysis, and recent strategic developments

Companies mentioned
1. 3M COMPANY
2. COLTENE GROUP
3. DENTSPLY SIRONA
4. FKG DENTAIRE SA
5. GC CORPORATION
6. IVOCLAR VIVADENT AG
7. KAVO KERR GROUP
8. MANI INC
9. PRIMA DENTAL MANUFACTURING LTD
10. ULTRADENT PRODUCTS INC
11. ZIMMER BIOMET
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06151507/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


