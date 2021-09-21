The global endodontic devices market is projected to record a CAGR of 4.07% during the forecast period, 2021-2028

The market growth is attributed to the geriatric population, dental tourism, surging dental problems, and the thriving dental market. MARKET INSIGHTS Endodontics is the dental specialty that entails the study and treatment of dental pulp.

Endodontic devices are instruments used by dentists to carry out endodontic procedures like root canal treatment.



These are used to clean and shape the root canal.

The global dental market is witnessing steady growth, with the implant treatment segment as the evaluated key growth driver. Also, advancements in medical technologies and implant materials and a growing number of specialized dentists have minimized the costs per dental implant treatment.

At the same time, dental expenditures differ according to different countries.For example, the UK was the most expensive country for dental expenditures in 2018.



While the US has witnessed a decline in dental care expenditure in recent years, Canada is seeing an increase in dental service expenditure.Moreover, the global dental market growth is benefited by the flourishing dental implant market.



The latter is due to the rising geriatric population.Such factors propel the market growth of endodontic devices.



However, the lack of awareness and associated costs hinder the market growth.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global endodontic devices market growth assessment includes the geographical evaluation of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Europe is the dominating region in the global market in terms of revenue share, due to the increasing number of oral and dental diseases.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The market is moderately fragmented, with multiple private companies in the dental market.In addition, the moderate to high regulatory environment is burdening manufacturing.



As a result, the competitive rivalry is moderate. Kavo Kerr Group, 3M Company, Dentsply Sirona, UltraDent Products Inc, etc., are among the major firms in the market.



