Global Endometriosis Drugs Market to Reach $3.3 Billion by 2030

ReportLinker
·12 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

New York, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Endometriosis Drugs Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06051278/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Global Endometriosis Drugs Market to Reach $3.3 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Endometriosis Drugs estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.3 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 2.6% over the period 2022-2030. Hormone therapy, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3% CAGR and reach US$2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Analgesics segment is readjusted to a revised 2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $777.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 2.4% CAGR

The Endometriosis Drugs market in the U.S. is estimated at US$777.8 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$580.1 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 2.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.4% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 38 Featured)
- AbbVie Inc.
- Astellas Pharma Inc.
- AstraZeneca Plc
- Bayer AG
- Debiopharm Group
- Evotec AG
- Kissei Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
- Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.
- ObsEva SA
- Pfizer Inc.
- Repros Therapeutics Inc.
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
- ValiRx plc


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06051278/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Endometriosis: An Introductory Prelude
Recent Market Activity
Endometriosis Facts in a Nutshell
Poor Efficacy & Safety Profiles of Existing Drugs Lead to Unmet
Medical Needs
Key Endometriosis Drugs on the Market
The Pipeline Review
Key Endometriosis Drugs in the Pipeline: 2017
Endometriosis Drugs - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
AbbVie Inc. (USA)
Astellas Pharma Inc. (Japan)
AstraZeneca Plc (UK)
Bayer AG (Germany)
Debiopharm Group (Switzerland)
Evotec AG (Germany)
Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (USA)
ObsEva SA (Switzerland)
Pfizer, Inc. (USA)
Repros Therapeutics, Inc. (USA)
Roivant Sciences GmbH (Switzerland)
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Japan)
ValiRx plc (UK)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Steady Growth Expected Over the Next Few Years
Emerging Treatment for Endometriosis & Endometrial Cancer
Global Awareness Campaigns and Efforts
Uptrend in Healthcare Expenditure Creates Substantial
Opportunities
Developed Regions Remain Primary Revenue Contributors
Developing Regions Exhibit Immense Growth Potential
Stable Economic Scenario to Augment Market Prospects

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Endometriosis Drugs Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030

Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Endometriosis Drugs by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 3: World Historic Review for Endometriosis Drugs by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 4: World 16-Year Perspective for Endometriosis Drugs by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hormone therapy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 6: World Historic Review for Hormone therapy by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 7: World 16-Year Perspective for Hormone therapy by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Analgesics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR

Table 9: World Historic Review for Analgesics by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 10: World 16-Year Perspective for Analgesics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Endometriosis Drugs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 11: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Endometriosis Drugs by Product Type - Hormone therapy and
Analgesics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 12: USA Historic Review for Endometriosis Drugs by
Product Type - Hormone therapy and Analgesics Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 13: USA 16-Year Perspective for Endometriosis Drugs by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hormone
therapy and Analgesics for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

CANADA
Table 14: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Endometriosis Drugs by Product Type - Hormone therapy and
Analgesics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 15: Canada Historic Review for Endometriosis Drugs by
Product Type - Hormone therapy and Analgesics Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 16: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Endometriosis Drugs by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hormone
therapy and Analgesics for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

JAPAN
Endometriosis Drugs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 17: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Endometriosis Drugs by Product Type - Hormone therapy and
Analgesics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 18: Japan Historic Review for Endometriosis Drugs by
Product Type - Hormone therapy and Analgesics Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 19: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Endometriosis Drugs by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hormone
therapy and Analgesics for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

CHINA
Endometriosis Drugs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 20: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Endometriosis Drugs by Product Type - Hormone therapy and
Analgesics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 21: China Historic Review for Endometriosis Drugs by
Product Type - Hormone therapy and Analgesics Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 22: China 16-Year Perspective for Endometriosis Drugs by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hormone
therapy and Analgesics for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

EUROPE
Endometriosis Drugs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 23: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Endometriosis Drugs by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR

Table 24: Europe Historic Review for Endometriosis Drugs by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 25: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Endometriosis Drugs by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 26: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Endometriosis Drugs by Product Type - Hormone therapy and
Analgesics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 27: Europe Historic Review for Endometriosis Drugs by
Product Type - Hormone therapy and Analgesics Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 28: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Endometriosis Drugs by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hormone
therapy and Analgesics for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

FRANCE
Endometriosis Drugs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 29: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Endometriosis Drugs by Product Type - Hormone therapy and
Analgesics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 30: France Historic Review for Endometriosis Drugs by
Product Type - Hormone therapy and Analgesics Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 31: France 16-Year Perspective for Endometriosis Drugs by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hormone
therapy and Analgesics for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

GERMANY
Endometriosis Drugs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 32: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Endometriosis Drugs by Product Type - Hormone therapy and
Analgesics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 33: Germany Historic Review for Endometriosis Drugs by
Product Type - Hormone therapy and Analgesics Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 34: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Endometriosis Drugs
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hormone therapy and Analgesics for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

ITALY
Table 35: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Endometriosis Drugs by Product Type - Hormone therapy and
Analgesics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 36: Italy Historic Review for Endometriosis Drugs by
Product Type - Hormone therapy and Analgesics Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 37: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Endometriosis Drugs by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hormone
therapy and Analgesics for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

UNITED KINGDOM
Endometriosis Drugs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 38: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Endometriosis Drugs by Product Type - Hormone therapy and
Analgesics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 39: UK Historic Review for Endometriosis Drugs by Product
Type - Hormone therapy and Analgesics Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 40: UK 16-Year Perspective for Endometriosis Drugs by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hormone
therapy and Analgesics for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

REST OF EUROPE
Table 41: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Endometriosis Drugs by Product Type - Hormone therapy and
Analgesics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 42: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Endometriosis
Drugs by Product Type - Hormone therapy and Analgesics Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 43: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Endometriosis
Drugs by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hormone therapy and Analgesics for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

ASIA-PACIFIC
Endometriosis Drugs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 44: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Endometriosis Drugs by Product Type - Hormone therapy and
Analgesics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 45: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Endometriosis Drugs
by Product Type - Hormone therapy and Analgesics Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 46: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Endometriosis
Drugs by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hormone therapy and Analgesics for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

REST OF WORLD
Table 47: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Endometriosis Drugs by Product Type - Hormone therapy and
Analgesics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 48: Rest of World Historic Review for Endometriosis Drugs
by Product Type - Hormone therapy and Analgesics Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 49: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for Endometriosis
Drugs by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hormone therapy and Analgesics for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06051278/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


