U.S. markets open in 8 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,977.50
    +2.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,717.00
    +35.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,075.25
    +3.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,903.20
    +4.10 (+0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.52
    +0.47 (+0.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,839.20
    +2.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    21.20
    +0.13 (+0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0595
    +0.0012 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9160
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.70
    -0.25 (-1.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2043
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.3820
    +0.1830 (+0.13%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,675.58
    +256.39 (+1.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    538.25
    +5.72 (+1.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,876.28
    -58.83 (-0.74%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,512.45
    +66.89 (+0.24%)
     

Global Endoscopes Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $13.79 Billion by 2027 at an 8.92% CAGR

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --The "Global Endoscopes Market - Forecasts from 2022 to 2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

 

The global endoscope market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.92% to reach US$13.795 billion by 2027, from US$7.586 billion in 2020.

According to the data and the statistics that have been provided by the World Health Organization (WHO), cancer is considered to be one of the leading causes of death in the world and was responsible for around 9.6 million deaths globally in 2018. Dietary factors are one of the leading causes of cancer and can lead to lung cancer, oesophagal cancer, and breast cancer, among others.

According to the WHO, the techniques that WHO recommends for reducing the burden of cancer include leading a healthy, balanced lifestyle, and early detection of cancer. Endoscopes are one such instrument that can be used to detect cancer in its early stages and are used by many doctors.

Endoscope product offerings from major market players

The market players are highly active in the market by offering and making available a variety of endoscopes, including single-use and reusable products, with enhanced and advanced features in order to cater to the rising demands from different end-users. This, in turn, is helping them improve their market position.

The disposable and single-use types of endoscopes are expected to hold a significant market share over the forecast period owing to the fact that they are able to effectively lower the chances of transmission of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs)

According to the data and the statistics, provided by the WHO (World Health Organization), urinary tract infections are caused by the pseudomonas aeruginosa bacteria and pneumonia is caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis, which can be transmitted through the use of infected bronchoscopes and cystoscopes that are used for different endoscopic exams. The disposable type and single-use type endoscopes are estimated to hold a significant market share over the forecast period as they are can effectively contain the infections the patients being operated on have and minimizes the problems associated with their transmission to other patients.

The North American region is estimated to hold a noteworthy share over the forecast period owing to rising cases of cancer in high-income countries such as the US and the Asia Pacific region. The latter is estimated to increase its share over the forecast period as a result of the rising investments being made into the medical sector

The North American region is expected to hold a noteworthy market share over the forecast period owing to the fact that there are many leading market players involved in catering to the demands of the different end-users such as ambulatory care centres, hospitals, and diagnostic centres by launching and providing top-quality equipment and products. Moreover, the usage of endoscopes is growing in order to detect cancer, which is rising due to the unhealthy lifestyles being led by individuals in countries such as the US. The equipment is able to analyze the inner lining of the organs to better judge the early and developmental stage symptoms of different types of cancer and other serious diseases.

In addition, the Asia Pacific region is estimated to increase its share over the forecast period owing to the fact that there are increasing initiatives being taken by the government in order to improve the facilities provided by the healthcare sector. Additionally, there are also investments being made in the R&D of better medical equipment in order to deal with and detect the serious diseases that are burdening the population.

Segmentation:
By Type

  • Single-Use

  • Reusable

By Device Type

  • Rigid Endoscope

  • Flexible Endoscope

  • Capsule Endoscope

  • Assisted Endoscope

By Exam Type

  • Gastroscopy

  • Colonoscopy

  • Laparoscopy

By End-Users

  • Hospitals

  • Diagnostics Centers

  • Ambulatory Care Units

By Geography

  • North America

  • USA

  • Canada

  • Mexico

  • South America

  • Brazil

  • Argentina

  • Europe

  • UK

  • Germany

  • France

  • Spain

  • Italy

  • Middle East and Africa

  • Saudi Arabia

  • UAE

  • Israel

  • Asia Pacific

  • Japan

  • China

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Taiwan

  • Thailand

  • Indonesia

Companies Mentioned

  • Ambu A/S

  • OTU Medical

  • Medtronic

  • Coloplast Corp

  • PENTAX Medical

  • Richard Wolf Medical Instruments

  • KARL STORZ

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pw9nd1-endoscopes?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-endoscopes-market-report-2022-sector-to-reach-13-79-billion-by-2027-at-an-8-92-cagr-301758695.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Reata’s stock soars 150% after FDA approves rare-disease drug amid uncertainty about approach to neuroscience treatments

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday approved Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s treatment for Friedreich’s ataxia, a rare inherited disease that causes damage to the nervous system. Reata’s (RETA) stock jumped more than 150% in after-hours trading, after being halted in advance of the FDA’s decision. The drug, omaveloxolone, is now called Skyclarys and has been approved to treat adults 16 and older with the degenerative disease, which often appears when a patient is a teenager.

  • FDA Approval Brings Some Good News For Bankrupt Lucira Health

    Friday, the FDA issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) for the first over-the-counter (OTC) at-home diagnostic test to differentiate and detect influenza A and B. Lucira Health Inc's (NASDAQ: LHDX) COVID-19 & Flu Home Test is a single-use at-home test kit that provides results from self-collected nasal swab samples in roughly 30 minutes. The single-use test can be purchased without a prescription and performed entirely at home using nasal swab samples self-collected by individuals ages 14 y

  • Reata Pharma Stock Skyrockets After Winning 'Coin-Flip' FDA Approval

    Reata Pharmaceuticals won FDA approval for its neurological disease treatment late Tuesday. RETA stock nearly tripled in late trading.

  • FDA Widens Path for Rare-Disease Treatments With New Approval

    A drug to treat a debilitating disease was approved using data collected about patients over decades, creating path for researchers of other rare conditions who often struggle to prove their treatments work.

  • Merck Discontinues Two Keytruda Combo Therapy Trials In Prostate & Lung Cancer Settings

    Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK) is discontinuing the Phase 3 KEYNOTE-641 trial evaluating Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in combination with enzalutamide and androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). At an interim analysis, Keytruda plus enzalutamide and ADT did not demonstrate an improvement in radiographic progression-free survival (rPFS) or overall survival (OS), the trial's dual primary endpoints to placebo plus enzalutamide and ADT. The study cross

  • Axsome (AXSM) Q4 Earnings Miss, Auvelity Records First Sales

    Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) incurs wider-than-expected loss in Q4 2022. Revenues beat estimates while shares gain.

  • Ireland rues mistakes of the past as it struggles to keep the lights on

    Back-up power generators have started to arrive in Ireland to help it keep the lights on during the next few winters. The mobile turbines, described as “effectively jet engines”, are set to be installed in areas including Dublin and nearby County Meath. The €350m (£308m) temporary capacity was ordered by environment minister Eamon Ryan last year as a “last resort”, after regulators flagged a looming shortfall in generation. “This is an electricity emergency,” minister of state Ossian Smyth told

  • Ford’s pact with Chinese EV battery maker is a sucker punch to American taxpayers

    Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin made national headlines recently when he rejected a Ford Motor (F) factory in a struggling part of the state, owning to Ford’s partnership with Contemporary Amperex Technology Co.  (CN:300750) ( CATL), a Chinese electric-vehicle battery manufacturer. A month later, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer celebrated that her state landed the plant, saying, “It’s thrilling, it’s thrilling.” This joint-venture appears to be constituted to allow Ford to harvest the tax incentives provided in the Inflation Reduction Act without getting FDI or even any technological return.

  • Amazon CEO Andy Jassy orders employees back to the office 3 days a week—and maybe he’s right. Here’s how WFH impacts your brain and body

    Remote work "seemed to age our bodies by 10 to 15 years." Here are some ways to fight its harmful effects.

  • Moderna’s Covid Boom Is Ending. Why the Outlook Isn’t All Grim.

    Troubles that were put off during the biotech’s pandemic-era boom, notably various intellectual property wrinkles, are now coming home to roost.

  • Logistic Giant Maersk’s CEO Isn’t Worried About a U.S. Recession. China Might Be Another Story.

    “The specter of a recession in the U.S., as well as in Europe, is receding,” Maersk CEO Vincent Clerc told Barron's.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Freeport-McMoRan, Southern Copper and Coeur Mining

    Freeport-McMoRan, Southern Copper and Coeur Mining have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • Sanctions Headache Threatens to Dent India’s Russian Oil Imports

    (Bloomberg) -- Indian buyers of Russian oil, a crucial lifeline for the Kremlin over the past months, are struggling under the weight of increasingly onerous demands from financiers wary of breaching Western sanctions, a headache that is slowing transactions and threatening to at least temporarily dent record flows to the Asian nation.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billi

  • Coca-Cola and Dunkin' Bring 3 New Coffees to Grocery, Convenience Stores

    Coca-Cola has very little experience being the No. 2 brand. Coca-Cola does not own a major coffee brand in the U.S. What it does own is what some call the second-largest coffee-house chain in the world -- Costa Coffee -- and it also has a massive partnership with the actual second-largest coffee chain in the U.S. and the world, Dunkin'. While you can debate which brand takes the No. 2 slot -- it's Dunkin' by store count, Costa if you use a stricter definition of coffee house -- you can't debate that Starbucks leads the space in the U.S. and worldwide.

  • Why Reata Pharmaceuticals Shares Are Falling Monday?

    According to various reports, the FDA's neuroscience expert Billy Dunn is leaving the agency after more than 15 years, effective immediately. Dunn presided over the controversial approval of Biogen Inc's (NASDAQ: BIIB) Alzheimer's disease treatment, Aduhelm (aducanumab). Dunn, 53, is retiring from the agency to "explore other opportunities," according to an internal FDA email. Dunn notified agency officials Friday, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc

  • Reata Stock Plummets As Official's Exit Shakes Up FDA's Neuroscience Unit

    The FDA will decide whether to approve a neurological disease drug from Reata Pharmaceuticals this week, but RETA stock plummeted Monday.

  • Houston-Based Coya Therapeutics To Present Results From ALS Clinical Study Data For Its Investigational Biologic Combination at the 2023 MDA Clinical & Scientific Conference in Dallas

    Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: COYA) recently announced the presentation of results from an academic clinical study in patients with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) with Coya’s proprietary in...

  • China’s Revenge Spenders Will Splurge on Beef as Country Reopens

    (Bloomberg) -- As consumers in China flock back to hot pot chains and high-end restaurants after about three years of strict Covid-19 lockdowns, they’re going to be splurging on good quality beef.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeApple Suppliers Are Racing to Exit China, AirPods Maker SaysNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Most Votes in Presidency RaceSorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.

  • Top Stocks for March 2023

    The top stocks in the Russell 1000 are Azenta for best value, Coterra Energy for fastest growth, and First Solar for most momentum.

  • FDA panel narrowly backs Pfizer RSV vaccine for older adults

    Federal health advisers on Tuesday narrowly backed an experimental vaccine from Pfizer that could soon become the first shot to protect older adults against the respiratory illness known as RSV. The Food and Drug Administration panel voted 7-4 on two separate questions of whether Pfizer's data showed the vaccine was safe and effective against the respiratory virus for people 60 and older. The recommendation is non-binding and the FDA will make its own decision on the vaccine in the coming months.