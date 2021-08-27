U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,509.37
    +39.37 (+0.88%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,455.80
    +242.68 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,129.50
    +183.69 (+1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,277.15
    +63.17 (+2.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.67
    +1.25 (+1.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,820.50
    +25.30 (+1.41%)
     

  • Silver

    24.03
    +0.48 (+2.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1804
    +0.0044 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3120
    -0.0300 (-2.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3759
    +0.0058 (+0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8100
    -0.2460 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,049.67
    +1,857.68 (+3.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,231.85
    +63.96 (+5.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,148.01
    +23.03 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,641.14
    -101.15 (-0.36%)
     

Global Endoscopy Device Market (2021 to 2026) - Featuring Arthrex, Conmed and Olympus Among Others

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Endoscopy Device Market - Forecasts from 2021 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The endoscopy devices market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.78% during the forecast period to reach US$16.754 billion by 2026 from US$11.309 billion in 2019.

Endoscopy devices are used to visualize the interior organs and functioning of the body. Instruments used to undertake endoscopy include an endoscope, flexible tubes, visualization systems, and other supporting systems. The tube is passed through the mouth into the respective organ which needs to be visualized to locate problems. The prime reason driving the market growth for endoscopy devices is the rising prevalence of diseases around the world. Further, these devices are also used by doctors during surgeries for better operation and a clear view of the operating areas.

Rising health standards coupled with better healthcare infrastructure and technological advancement have made diagnosis better and easily available for early location of the disease and better treatment. Governments around the world are also investing heavily in the betterment of the healthcare sector which is expected to increase the market size of endoscope devices. However, the limited availability of skilled technicians and risk of spread of infection and diseases may constrain the market growth.

Gastrointestinal Diagnosis and surgery are the prime employers of endoscopy devices.

Based on application, gastrointestinal diagnosis and surgeries is the prime division of healthcare that employs endoscopy devices. These devices are effective in the location of symptoms and diagnosis. Hectic work life and complex lifestyle have severely affected a person's meal intake timings and cycles. Further, the rising consumption of frozen food and ready-to-eat meals has significantly impacted dietary intake and digestive systems. Disturbed meal cycles have resulted in a rise in gastric problems, especially among those who eat more of the frozen and ready-to-eat food. Rising cases of gastrointestinal problems will drive the segment demand for endoscopic devices by gastrointestinal medical line.

Further, surging cases of cardiovascular diseases will increase the market size for endoscopy device demand by the segment. A hectic lifestyle has created immense stress leading to a rise in cases of preventable cardiovascular disease. Cardiovascular-linked deaths are also on the rise raising concerns. Data from American Herat Association Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics 2021 report show that globally 18.6 million people lost their lives due to cardiovascular disease in 2019 while 523.2 million new cases were discovered. Deaths rose by 17.1% compared to the previous decade while cases rose by 26.6%. rising cases will significantly increase the demand for healthcare facilities and hence for endoscopy devices.

The surging aged population will increase the demand for endoscopy devices by the neuro and spinal sector of the healthcare industry.

Global demography changes have resulted in a rise in the proportion of the aged population with increasing cardiovascular, neuro, gastro. and spinal problems and diseases. This has significantly increased the demand for endoscopy devices for diagnosis and treatment.

Further, technological innovation has resulted in automation in the industry which has increased efficiency and safety standards. The introduction of robotic endoscopy machines has increased the success rate in diagnosis and treatment, simultaneously reducing the risk of infections. Moreover, rising investment in the construction of social, surgical, and nursing robots has increased the market scope. The government is also actively investing in the development of these robots for a better healthcare sector.

Rising government expenditure will increase market scope during the forecasted period.

A rise in government expenditure on the healthcare sector globally will significantly boost the market size of endoscopy devices. With infrastructure development in both, developing and developed nations, governments are increasing their expenditure on the healthcare sector for a better lifestyle and standard of living. The global healthcare expenditure (percentage of GDP) increased from 9.439% in 2012 to 9.849% in 2018 (Source: WHO). Further WHO report observes that the healthcare sector is growing at a faster rate than the global economy growth rate. Particularly in the middle-income countries, where the sector is growing 6.3% year-on-year, while the economy is growing at a 5.9% year-on-year rate. Development in the healthcare sector expands the market prospects for endoscopy devices for diagnosis and treatments.

COVID-19 Insights

The coronavirus pandemic increased the market size of endoscopy devices, positively impacting the industry. To contain the spread of the virus, the government boomed the healthcare sector with investment for better devices and technology for faster diagnosis, treatment, and recovery of the patients. The government of India increased healthcare expenditure from 1.5% of GDP in 2020-21 to 1.8% in 2021-22 Union budget. Similarly, the Russian government spends US$67 billion. China's government expenditure increased by 2.8% to US$3,790 billion in 2020. The surge in global expenditure on the healthcare sector and construction of new hospitals increased the market opportunities for endoscopy devices and will provide a stable market growth during the forecasted period.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics
4.1. Market Drivers
4.2. Market Restraints
4.3. Porters Five Forces Analysis
4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis

5. Endoscopy Devises Market, by Type
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Endoscopes
5.3. Operating Devices
5.4. Visualization Systems

6. Endoscopy Devises Market, by Application
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Gastrointestinal Surgeries
6.3. Urology/ Gynaecology Surgeries
6.4. ENT Surgeries
6.5. Cardiovascular Surgeries
6.6. Neuro/ Spinal Surgeries
6.7. Others

7. Endoscopy Devises Market, by Usage
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Diagnosis
7.3. Treatment

8. Endoscopy Devises Market, by Geography

9. Competitive Environment and Analysis
9.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis
9.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrative
9.3. Mergers, Acquisition, Agreements, and Collaborations
9.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix

10. Company Profiles
10.1. Arthrex Inc.
10.2. Boston Scientific Corporation
10.3. Conmed Corporation
10.4. Cook
10.5. Olympus Corporation
10.6. Medtronic
10.7. Hoya Corporation
10.8. Karl Storz GmbH & Co.
10.9. Smith & Nephew
10.10. Stryker

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/21sijo

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-endoscopy-device-market-2021-to-2026---featuring-arthrex-conmed-and-olympus-among-others-301364402.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Cassava Stock Dives Again As Lab Distances Itself From 'Data Manipulation' Allegations

    The lab that tested samples for Cassava's Alzheimer's study distanced itself from the biotech on Friday, and SAVA stock plunged — again.

  • Why Cassava Sciences Is Plunging Again Today

    Shares of Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ: SAVA) are falling off a cliff yet again today, down 25% to $53 apiece as of 10:30 a.m. EDT. The company is investigating its lead drug candidate, simufilam, for treating Alzheimer's disease. On Aug. 27, Quanterix (NASDAQ: QTRX), a third-party lab involved in the sample testing of simufilam's disputed phase 2 results, released a statement saying that it "did not interpret the test results or prepare the data charts" regarding a key presentation on simufilam during the Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC) last month.

  • Should unvaccinated employees pay more for health insurance? American workers give their verdict

    Delta Air Lines announced this week it would introduce a $200 health-insurance surcharge for workers not vaccinated against COVID-19.

  • Cassava Sinks After Lab Distances Itself on Alzheimer’s Data

    (Bloomberg) -- Cassava Sciences Inc. plummeted 18% on Friday after a lab denied it had prepared recent results for the biotech’s lead product, an experimental Alzheimer’s disease treatment.The denial counters a Wednesday statement from the company that Quanterix Corp. generated the results. Cassava shares have fallen about 50%, shaving off roughly $2.4 billion of value over the past three trading days. The fall comes after a former Securities and Exchange Commission lawyer petitioned the U.S. Fo

  • China’s Tough Data Rules Could Hit High-Flying Auto Stocks. XPeng Isn’t Worried.

    XPeng and the broader electric-vehicle industry are key to China's manufacturing and climate goals, says the auto maker's president.

  • Emergency medicine physician: Delta has 'changed the game' for COVID-19

    Emergency Medicine Physician Dr. Hiral Tipirneni joins Yahoo Finance to discuss&nbsp;

  • China Spells Out How Excessive ‘996’ Work Culture is Illegal

    (Bloomberg) -- China has issued its most comprehensive warning yet against the excessive-work culture that pervades the country’s largest corporations, using real and richly detailed court disputes to address a growing backlash against the punishing demands of the private sector. The Supreme People’s Court and Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security published a lengthy essay Friday about labor violations and unreasonable overtime, labeled ‘996’ because of the common practice of working 9

  • Why Inovio Stock Is Jumping Today

    What happened Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INO) were jumping 5.9% higher as of 11:07 a.m. EDT on Thursday after rising as much as 13.6% earlier in the session. The big gain came following Inovio's announcement that Brazilian regulators authorized the initiation of a phase 3 clinical study of COVID-19 vaccine candidate INO-4800.

  • RedHill Biopharma's Oral COVID-19 Candidate Shows Preclinical Action Against Delta Variant

    RedHill Biopharma Ltd (NASDAQ: RDHL) has announced preliminary results of a new preclinical study for its COVID-19 treatment candidate, opaganib. Related: RedHill's Novel Late-Stage Pills Hold Promise Against COVID-19 and its Variants Data showed potent inhibition by opaganib of Delta variant replication while maintaining cell viability at relevant concentrations. Today's data adds to the previously reported work that showed opaganib also inhibits Alpha, Beta, and Gamma SARS-CoV-2 variants. Opag

  • Why There’s Trouble Ahead for Oil Refiners

    Indeed, the outlook for U.S. refiners is looking pretty bleak. The second problem for U.S. refineries is that they have lost some of their geographic advantage. For years, oil produced in the U.S. has traded for less money than oil produced elsewhere.

  • Cells in GM, Hyundai EV battery fires linked to several LG plants

    Shares of Korean battery maker LG Chem slid to a nine-month low on Friday as investors digested reports linking fires in General Motors Co and Hyundai Motor Co vehicles to LG batteries from at least two Asia plants. Documents filed by GM and Hyundai with the U.S. safety regulator show how the two automakers separately identified the same cause of battery fires in their newest electric vehicles, tracing them to similar manufacturing defects in battery cells made at at least two plants operated by a unit of LG Chem. "The reserves and ratio of cost to the recall will be decided depending on the result of the joint investigation looking into the root cause, currently being held by GM, LG Electronics and LG Energy Solution."

  • 4 things couples need to know about Social Security survivors benefits

    Couples need to figure out the amount of survivors benefits each would receive after the other dies and whose benefit should be claimed first.

  • 'Buy it early!' Bank of America warns of supply issues this holiday season

    This holiday season coincides with the continued supply shock and demand spikes that have stemmed from Covid-19. The takeaway: don't wait to buy presents.

  • Western Digital $20 billion all-stock offer for Kioxia poses valuation, cash challenge - analysts

    A possible merger between storage hardware maker Western Digital Corp with its Japanese partner and chipmaker Kioxia Holdings could create a NAND memory chipmaking giant that rivals Samsung Electronics. But analysts are questioning whether Kioxia's investors will accept the price and terms of the reported $20 billion all-stock offer from Western Digital, which would provide no cash to the Japanese firm and put a lower value on it than other comparable deals in the industry. Western Digital on Friday filed documents to issue more shares but did not disclose the size of the offering.

  • 1 Semiconductor Stock With Over 100% Upside, According to Wall Street

    The company is already doing enough to warrant that level of share price growth, but it appears there's plenty more in store for investors.

  • The market reaction is consistent with what Fed Chair Powell is trying to achieve: Strategist

    Kathy Jones, Chief Fixed Income Strategist at Charles Schwab, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the market reaction following remarks from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, outlook on inflation, and risks for the overall market.

  • COVID SCIENCE-Genes may add to ethnic COVID-19 disparities; sickest patients unwell a year later

    The varying impacts of COVID-19 among ethnic groups might be partially due to genetic differences in the cell-surface protein the virus uses as a gateway, an international research team found. In the gene for ACE2 - the "receptor" protein through which the virus breaks into cells - they found rare variants that would alter the part of the protein to which the virus attaches itself. People who were not infected with the coronavirus were more likely to have a variant that decreases ACE2 levels, according to a report posted on Wednesday on medRxiv https://bit.ly/2Wy6FIw ahead of peer review.

  • Bitcoin Price Prediction – A Move Back Through to $48,000 Would Give the Bulls a Run at $50,500…

    Following Thursday’s rout, Bitcoin and the majors found mid-morning support to recover from early losses. A Bitcoin return to $48,000 would support an afternoon rally.

  • Ethereum Bulls Challenge Bitcoin's Dominance In Futures Market On Institutional Push

    Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) bulls are now challenging Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) dominance in the crypto space. What Happened: According to a Bloomberg report, "Ethereum is challenging Bitcoin’s dominance in the crypto world" as its one-month forward contract is trading at an 8.37% premium when compared to the spot price. Bitcoin's one-month forward futures contracts have a premium of just 6.58%. This indicates that Ether is enjoying increasing institutional adoption and a higher level of bullishness wh

  • Competition among the 4 Major Chinese Crypto Mining Machine Manufacturers

    Since the birth of cryptocurrency, in part from its "anarchical endorsement" feature, it has been subject to attacks, but despite difficulties, cryptocurrency has grown rapidly for 10 years. The current price of Bitcoin has exceeded $50,000, rising 150% in the past 3 months. If an industry lacks government support but still develops rapidly, it shows that the industry has deep-rooted and unshakable robustness. Cryptocurrency functions as a kind of "general equivalent," a global asset that is not