U.S. markets close in 6 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,510.68
    -66.35 (-1.85%)
     

  • Dow 30

    28,792.30
    -418.55 (-1.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,154.82
    -262.28 (-2.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,650.51
    -37.25 (-2.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.85
    -0.42 (-0.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,650.90
    -26.60 (-1.59%)
     

  • Silver

    18.50
    -0.43 (-2.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9673
    -0.0036 (-0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0460
    +0.1440 (+3.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1185
    +0.0085 (+0.77%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.1800
    +0.3190 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,394.11
    -711.80 (-3.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    414.84
    -17.70 (-4.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,735.07
    -91.08 (-1.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,237.42
    -159.41 (-0.60%)
     

Global Endoscopy Device Market to Surpass US$ 36,197.0 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

CMI
·4 min read
CMI
CMI

Seattle, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the Global Endoscopy Device Market is estimated to be valued at US$ 17,152.8 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Endoscopy Device Market:

Research and development of new endoscopy technologies by market players is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global endoscopy devices market. For instance, in June 2020, Xenocor, Inc. a medical diagnostic imaging center, received the U.S. patent in connection with the Xenoscope Single-use Laparoscopic System, which provides valuable protection for materials used in the disposable scope that reduces fogging and improves the clarity of the resulting images provided by the system.

Major players in the global endoscopy devices market are focused on approval and launch of new products to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in June 2020, AnX Robotics, a medical technology company, received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s De-Novo classification for its NaviCam Magnetically Controlled Capsule Endoscopy System. Magnetically Controlled Capsule Endoscopy System is a slightly invasive, sedation-free alternative to conventional gastroscopy, providing external magnetic control of an ingestible pill-sized video camera to closely visualize the stomach.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/442

Key Market Takeaways:

Global endoscopy device market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period due to increased research and development for advance endoscope by academic institutes. For instance, according to data published on July 27, 2022, by Optica, a team of researchers from the King’s College London School of Biomedical Engineering & Imaging Sciences, have created a photoacoustic imaging endoscope probe that can fit inside a medical needle with an inner diameter of just 0.6 millimeters.

Increasing product launches such as cleaning products for endoscopy devices is expected to drive the global endoscopy device market, over the forecast period. For instance, in April 2020, Toray, Industries Inc., a textile company, launched TORAYSEE for ES Micro Fiber Wiping Cloths specified for cleaning endoscope lenses of laparoscopic surgery. Toraysee’s is made of ultra-fine fiber which helps in absorb the dirt and trap it in the micro-pocket.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global endoscopy device market include Accellent Inc., Aesculap Inc., Arthrex Inco, Boston Scientific Corporation, 3NT Medical, AnX Robotica Corporation, C.R. BARD INC, Conmed Corporation, Olympus Corporation, KARL STORZ Endoscopy-America, Inc., Cook Medical Incorporated, Richard Wolf GmbH, and Fujifilm Holding Corporation

Buy-Now this Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/442

Market Segmentation:

  • Global Endoscopy Device Market, By Product Type:

    • Rigid Endoscopes

    • Flexible Endoscopes

    • Endoscopic Visualization Systems

    • Endoscopic Accessories

  • Global Endoscopy Device Market, By End User:

    • Hospitals

    • Ambulatory Surgical Centers

    • Clinics

    • Others

  • Global Endoscopy Device Market, By Region:

    • North America

      • By Country

        • U.S.

        • Canada

    • Latin America

      • By Country

        • Brazil

        • Mexico

        • Argentina

        • Rest of Latin America

    • Europe

      • By Country

        • Germany

        • U.K.

        • France

        • Italy

        • Spain

        • Russia

        • Rest of Europe

    • Asia Pacific

      • By Country

        • China

        • India

        • Japan

        • Australia

        • South Korea

        • ASEAN

        • Rest of Asia Pacific

    • Middle East

      • By Country

        • GCC

        • Israel

        • Rest of Middle East

    • Africa

      • By Region/Country

        • South Africa

        • Central Africa

        • North Africa

Related Market Intelligence Reports:

Automated Endoscopy Reprocessor Market, by Product Type (Single Basin and Double Basin), by Modality (Portable and Standalone), by End User (Hospital, Diagnostic Laboratories, and Ambulatory Centers), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) - Global Forecast to 2026

Gynecological Devices Market, by Device Type (Surgical Device (Gynecological Endoscopy Devices (Hysteroscope, Colposcope , Resectoscope, Laparoscope and Endoscopic imaging systems)), (Endometrial Ablation Devices (Hydrothermal ablation devices, Radiofrequency ablation devices, Balloon ablation devices and Others (cryotherapy, microwave, and laser)), Fluid Management Systems, Female Sterilization/Contraceptive Devices (Permanent and Temporary (IUD, Intravaginal Rings, and Subdermal Contraceptives Implants))), Hand Instrument (Vaginal Speculum (Disposable and Reusable), Tenaculum, Curettes, Trocars, and Biopsy forceps (Disposable, and Reusable), and Others), and Gynecological Chairs (Fixed-Height Chairs and Adjustable-Height Chairs), by End User (Hospitals, Surgical Centers and Diagnostics Lab and Specialty Clinics), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis 2019 – 2027

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Follow Us: LinkedInTwitter

CONTACT: Mr. Shah Senior Client Partner – Business Development Coherent Market Insights Phone: US: +1-206-701-6702 UK: +44-020-8133-4027 Japan: +81-050-5539-1737 India: +91-848-285-0837 Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • Saudi Arabia defends OPEC+ production cut, suggests White House wanted delay until after midterms

    The Saudi Arabia ministry of foreign affairs has published a rare statement on Thursday defending the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries’ decision last week to cut its global oil supply target and forecasts.

  • China faces its "Sputnik" moment as US export curbs deal a blow to its chip ambitions

    U.S. export restrictions on chip equipment to China are likely to lead to its "Sputnik" moment, prompting Chinese chipmakers to try creative engineering solutions and chart their own course even if it may not succeed commercially in the longer term, experts said. The measures are set to undermine China's efforts to develop its own chip industry aimed at reducing its reliance on foreign-made chips. China consumes more than three quarters of the semiconductors sold globally, which hit $556 billion in 2021, but produces around 15% of global output.

  • Polestar 3 electric SUV to be produced in U.S. in 2024, EV maker Lucid set to meet targets

    Yahoo Finance reporter Pras Subramanian details the latest news about Polestar's electric SUV and EV maker Lucid stating it will meet its 2022 production targets.

  • The Only Stock Warren Buffett Has Sold in Each of the Last 2 Bear Markets

    When it comes to making money, few money managers can hold a candle to billionaire Warren Buffett. Since becoming CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, he's created almost $590 billion in value for his shareholders and delivered an aggregate return of better than 3,600,000% for his company's Class A shares (BRK.A). In other words, riding the Oracle of Omaha's coattails to big gains has been a proven investment strategy for decades.

  • Not a Monster: Pepsi-Backed Energy Drink Files for Bankruptcy

    Energy drinks occupy a unique space in the beverage category. To say those claims are dubious at best puts it mildly, but the energy drink business is booming, led by Coca-Cola backed Monster Beverage . While Coke owns under 20% of Monster, the partnership has been a strong one that has helped the brand make inroads at grocery and convenience stores.

  • TSMC Cuts Capital Spending 10% in a Warning for Tech Sector

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. slashed its 2022 capital spending target by roughly 10%, a dramatic sign of trouble for the technology industry from the world’s most valuable chip company.Most Read from BloombergIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketPutin Says All Infrastructure at Risk After Nord Stream HitAlex Jones Must Pay $965 Million for His Sandy Hook LiesTranscript: This Is What 7% Mortgag

  • Domino’s Revenue Up as U.S. Sales Offset Strong Dollar

    The company said higher prices lifted its sales and managed to offset a drop in international franchise royalties and fees revenues.

  • I joined the ‘Great Resignation’ a few months ago—here’s how it’s working out

    Being middle-aged and experienced, I decided I want flexibility, structure and growth — three nouns I normally don't associate with a career. It can be done.

  • Russian copper builds up in LME warehouses -sources

    Significant volumes of unwanted Russian-origin copper have been deposited in London Metal Exchange approved warehouses in Germany, the Netherlands and Taiwan since the middle of September, two sources familiar with the matter said. Western countries imposed sanctions on Russian banks and wealthy individuals connected to President Vladimir Putin after Russia invaded Ukraine, in what Moscow calls a "special military operation", but so far there are no restrictions on its metals. Despite this, several industry sources have told Reuters that some consumers have been rejecting Russian copper, which is being delivered to warehouses connected to the LME, effectively a market of last resort for producers and consumers.

  • A shocking number of baby boomers and Generation X plan to work past 70—or forever

    Almost half of baby boomers and more than one-third of Generation X expect to work past age 70 or do not plan to retire at all, highlighting the need for backup plans in case life’s unexpected events get in the way of such goals. According to a study by nonprofit Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies in collaboration with the Transamerica Institute, 49% of baby boomers expect to, or already have, extended their working lives past 70 or do not plan to retire. Collinson pointed out that most people retire sooner than they had planned, with the majority retiring before age 65 due to employment-related reasons, their health or the health of a loved one.

  • Natural-Gas Spike’s Chilling Effect: Higher Heating Costs This Winter

    U.S. households that use natural gas to heat their homes will spend an average of $931 this winter, up 28% from last year, one government agency says.

  • Having This Retirement Income Could Reduce Your Social Security Benefits

    If someone receiving Social Security benefits earns money by working, the Social Security Administration may reduce the amount of that person's benefits. This only affects people who start taking benefits before reaching full retirement age. And only income earned from … Continue reading → The post What Income Reduces Social Security Benefits? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Chip Industry Braces for ‘Heavy Blow’ From China Export Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration’s new restrictions on doing business with China are sending shock waves through the global semiconductor industry, with chip-equipment makers girding for perhaps the most painful fallout. Most Read from BloombergIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketPutin Says All Infrastructure at Risk After Nord Stream HitAlex Jones Must Pay $965 Million for His Sandy Hook LiesApplied Materials

  • African gas becomes a focus for EU countries trying to replace Russia supply

    A new liquefied natural gas project off Africa’s western coast may only be 80% complete, but already the prospect of a new energy supplier has drawn visits from the leaders of Poland and Germany. The initial field near Senegal and Mauritania’s coastlines is expected to contain about 15 trillion cubic feet (425 billion cubic meters) of gas, five times more than what gas-dependent Germany used in all of 2019. “Current world events are demonstrating the vital role that (liquid gas) can play in underpinning the energy security of nations and regions,” he told an energy industry meeting in West Africa last month.

  • IBM’s former CEO downplays the importance of a college degree for six-figure earning ‘new collar’ jobs that now make up half of its workers

    Nearly half of IBM’s roles—known as “new collar” jobs—no longer require a college degree, says former CEO and chairman Ginni Rometty.

  • European Gas Whipsaws as Infrastructure Risks Rattle Nerves

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas gyrated as anxiety mounted over the safety of infrastructure that’s key to ensuring supply to the continent.Most Read from BloombergIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketPutin Says All Infrastructure at Risk After Nord Stream HitAlex Jones Must Pay $965 Million for His Sandy Hook LiesTranscript: This Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketBenchmark futures erased gains aft

  • Airbus CEO says 2022 deliveries may affect later output

    The head of European planemaker Airbus on Wednesday reaffirmed a target of delivering a total of 700 aircraft in 2022 - a task he said was necessary to reach a separate monthly production target of 65 narrowbody jets in early 2024. "There is a lot on our plate ... for the last three months of the year, but it is not very different from what we have done in '17, '18 and '19," Chief Executive Guillaume Faury said. That in turn will help determine whether Airbus can reach a longer-term goal of 75 narrowbody jets a month in 2025, he added in remarks setting out a sequence of interconnected challenges as supply chains grapple with energy costs and labour shortages.

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights EQT, Chesapeake Energy, Exxon Mobil, Shell and BP

    EQT, Chesapeake Energy, Exxon Mobil, Shell and BP are included in this Analyst Blog.

  • Peabody Energy in merger talks with Australian coal rival

    The St. Louis firm, with long-term ties to the region, is in discussions with an Australian rival about a possible "combination transaction."

  • TSMC Trims Capital Spending Forecast Amid Chip Headwinds

    Despite reporting a record quarterly profit surge, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing cut its capital expenditure forecast by about 10% this year.