The global endoscopy equipment market is projected to reach USD 39.3 billion by 2026 from USD 27.3 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.5%

ReportLinker
·4 min read

Endoscopy procedures are non-surgical or minimally invasive procedures wherein endoscopy instruments and supplies are used to examine a patient’s internal organ or tissue in detail. While conducting endoscopy, many tools and equipment, including procedure-specific scopes, video monitors, imaging devices, anesthetic equipment, monitoring equipment, light sources, video processors, insufflators, endoscope cabinets, endoscopy cart or trolley, are used to ensure a safe, successful procedure.

New York, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Endoscopy Equipment Market by Product, Application, End User - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04523631/?utm_source=GNW
Endoscopy equipment are primarily used by gastroenterologist, gynecologist, nephrologist, neurologist, cardiologist, hepatologist and liver transplant surgeon.

The endoscopes segment is expected to account for the largest share of the endoscopy equipment market
The endoscopes segment accounted for the largest share of the global endoscopy equipment market in the forecast period. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the higher adoption rate of these equipment by end users, rising preference of patients and doctors for minimally invasive procedures, and ongoing advancements in endoscopy technologies.

Gastrointestinal endoscopy segment is expected to account for the largest share of the endoscopy equipment market
Based on application, the gastrointestinal endoscopy segment accounted for the largest share of the endoscopy equipment market in the forecast period. This segment is also expected to witness the highest CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period. The largest share and the highest growth rate of this segment can be attributed to the increasing geriatric population in the US, China, Japan and India and the rising incidence of colorectal cancer (CRC) in younger adults, which leads to growing awareness of the target population of CRC screening.

Hospitals segment holds the highest market share in the endoscopy equipment market
Based on end user, the hospitals segment is likely to dominate the endoscopy equipment market during the forecast period owing to the rising adoption of endoscopy equipment in hospitals, increasing government and private funding in the healthcare sector, as well as the greater availability of skilled healthcare professionals and technologically advanced facilities.

North America to dominate the endoscopy equipment market during the forecast period
The endoscopy equipment market in North America dominated the endoscopy equipment market in the forecast period. The largest share of North America in the global market is attributed to the favorable reimbursement policies for endoscopic procedures in the US, increased prominence of cancer, high investments by hospitals to purchase new endoscopic equipment, strong focus on research activities to improve endoscopy techniques, as well as the implementation of a new funding model by Canadian hospitals.

A breakdown of the primary participants for the endoscopy equipment market referred to for this report is provided below:
• By Company Type: Tier 1–55%, Tier 2–25%, and Tier 3–20%
• By Designation: C-level–43%, Director Level–32%, and Others–25%
• By Region: North America–38%, Europe–23%, Asia Pacific–29%,RoW- 10%

The prominent players in the endoscopy equipment market include Olympus Corporation (Japan), KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG (Germany), Stryker Corporation (US), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), JOHNSON & JOHNSON (US), Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan), Medtronic Inc. (Ireland), Hoya Corporation (Japan), Nipro Corporation (Japan), Smith & Nephew Plc (UK), Richard Wolf GmbH (Germany), ConMed Corporation (US), Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (US), Cook Medical (US), Ambu A/S (Denmark), CapsoVision, Inc. (US), Fortimedix Surgical B.V. (Netherlands), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Medi-Globe (Germany), The Cooper Companies, Inc. (US), Dantschke Medizintechnik (Germany), Laborie Medical Technologies Inc. (Canada), Teleflex Incorporated (US), Cantel Medical Corp. (US), Carl Zeiss AG (Germany), and Arthrex, Inc. (US).

Research Coverage:
The report analyzes the market for various endoscopy equipment and their adoption pattern.It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of the global endoscopy equipment market and different segments such as product, application, end user and region.

The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in this market along with their company profiles, product& service offerings, and recent developments.

Reasons to Buy the Report
The report will enrich established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, would help them garner a greater share. Firms purchasing the report could use one or any combination of the below-mentioned five strategies for strengthening their market presence.

This report provides insights on the following pointers:
• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the global endoscopy equipment market
• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product or service launches in the global endoscopy equipment market
• Market Development: Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging regions by product, application, end user, and region
• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the global endoscopy equipment market.
• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products& services of leading players in the global endoscopy equipment market.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04523631/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


