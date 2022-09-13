U.S. markets open in 4 hours 28 minutes

The Global Endpoint Detection and Response Market is expected to grow by $ 1.06 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.09% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Endpoint Detection and Response Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the endpoint detection and response market and it is poised to grow by $ 1. 06 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.

New York, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Endpoint Detection and Response Market 2022-2026"
09% during the forecast period. Our report on the endpoint detection and response market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing adoption of cloud-based EDR solutions, the emergence of enterprise mobility and BYOD policy, and the growing demand for integrated solutions.
The endpoint detection and response market analysis includes the deployment and end-user segments and geographic landscape.

The endpoint detection and response market is segmented as below:
By Deployment
• On-premises
• Cloud-based

By End-user
• Enterprises
• Individual customers

By Geographical Landscape
• North America
• Europe
• APAC
• The Middle East and Africa
• South America

This study identifies the growth in IoT devices as one of the prime reasons driving the endpoint detection and response market growth during the next few years. Also, strategic partnerships and acquisitions among vendors and integration of AI into EDR software will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the endpoint detection and response market covers the following areas:
• Endpoint detection and response market sizing
• Endpoint detection and response market forecast
• Endpoint detection and response market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading endpoint detection and response market vendors that include AO Kaspersky Lab, Avast Software sro, BeyondTrust Corp., BlackBerry Ltd, Broadcom Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., CrowdStrike Holdings Inc., Cybereason Inc, Dell Inc., ESET Spol Sro, FireEye Security Holdings US LLC, Fortinet Inc., HelpSystems LLC, Lookout Inc., McAfee Corp., Sophos Ltd., Trend Micro Inc., and VMware Inc. Also, the endpoint detection and response market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04961902/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


