The Global Endpoint Detection and Response Market is expected to grow by $ 1.06 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.09% during the forecast period

Global Endpoint Detection and Response Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the endpoint detection and response market and it is poised to grow by $ 1. 06 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.

09% during the forecast period. Our report on the endpoint detection and response market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing adoption of cloud-based EDR solutions, the emergence of enterprise mobility and BYOD policy, and the growing demand for integrated solutions.

The endpoint detection and response market analysis includes the deployment and end-user segments and geographic landscape.



The endpoint detection and response market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

• On-premises

• Cloud-based



By End-user

• Enterprises

• Individual customers



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• The Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the growth in IoT devices as one of the prime reasons driving the endpoint detection and response market growth during the next few years. Also, strategic partnerships and acquisitions among vendors and integration of AI into EDR software will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the endpoint detection and response market covers the following areas:

• Endpoint detection and response market sizing

• Endpoint detection and response market forecast

• Endpoint detection and response market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading endpoint detection and response market vendors that include AO Kaspersky Lab, Avast Software sro, BeyondTrust Corp., BlackBerry Ltd, Broadcom Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., CrowdStrike Holdings Inc., Cybereason Inc, Dell Inc., ESET Spol Sro, FireEye Security Holdings US LLC, Fortinet Inc., HelpSystems LLC, Lookout Inc., McAfee Corp., Sophos Ltd., Trend Micro Inc., and VMware Inc. Also, the endpoint detection and response market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

