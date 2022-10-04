U.S. markets closed

Global Endpoint Security Market Report (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 4, 2022  /PRNewswire/ -- The "Endpoint Security Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global endpoint security market reached a value of US$ 14.63 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 28.29 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.62% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Endpoint security involves safeguarding the data and workflow of end-user devices, such as laptops, desktops, and mobile phones, from being exploited by malicious threats and cyberattacks. It works by examining the files entering the network and securing endpoints through application control and encryption.

It provides a single, centralized solution and simplifies security management, improves business resilience and increases the overall revenue. Nowadays, market players are offering solutions that provide endpoint detection and response (EDR) capabilities to allow the detection of advanced threats, such as polymorphic attacks, fileless malware, and zero-day attacks.

The growing volume and sophistication of cybersecurity threats, such as hacktivism, organized crimes, and malicious and accidental insider attacks, can lead to a loss of sensitive information, business insolvency, and high reputational cost. As a result, organizations from different industry verticals are leveraging endpoint security systems to quickly detect, analyze, block, and contain the use of unsafe or unauthorized applications and prevent data loss.

Moreover, the rising trend of bring your own device (BYOD) and the growing adoption of remote work policies in small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are catalyzing the need for advanced endpoint security solutions to speed detection and remediation response times.

Apart from this, market players are launching modern endpoint security solutions in cloud-based models that reduce the requirement for storing the database of threat information locally and updating these databases. As cloud-based products are scalable, allow greater scalability, and can easily be integrated with the latest IT infrastructure, the application of endpoint security is anticipated to expand in various sectors, including retail, healthcare, transportation, telecommunication, and banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI).

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Avast Software s.r.o., Broadcom Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco System Inc., Fortinet Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Kaspersky Lab, McAfee Corp., Microsoft Corporation, Sophos Group plc and Trend Micro Incorporated.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global endpoint security market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global endpoint security market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment mode?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the organization size?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the vertical?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global endpoint security market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Endpoint Security Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Component
6.1 Software
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Service
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Deployment Mode
7.1 On-premises
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Cloud-based
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Organization Size
8.1 Large Enterprises
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Vertical
9.1 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 IT and Telecommunications
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Government and Defense
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Healthcare and Life Sciences
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Manufacturing
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast
9.6 Retail and E-Commerce
9.6.1 Market Trends
9.6.2 Market Forecast
9.7 Others
9.7.1 Market Trends
9.7.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Analysis

15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Avast Software s.r.o.
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2 Broadcom Inc.
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2.3 Financials
15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.3 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3.3 Financials
15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.4 Cisco System Inc.
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.4.3 Financials
15.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.5 Fortinet Inc.
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5.3 Financials
15.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.6 International Business Machines Corporation
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6.3 Financials
15.3.7 Kaspersky Lab
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8 McAfee Corp.
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9 Microsoft Corporation
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9.3 Financials
15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.10 Sophos Group plc
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.11 Trend Micro Incorporated
15.3.11.1 Company Overview
15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.11.3 Financials
15.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/baijyc

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-endpoint-security-market-report-2022-to-2027---industry-trends-share-size-growth-opportunity-and-forecasts-301640748.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

