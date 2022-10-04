Global Endpoint Security Market Report (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Endpoint Security Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global endpoint security market reached a value of US$ 14.63 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 28.29 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.62% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Endpoint security involves safeguarding the data and workflow of end-user devices, such as laptops, desktops, and mobile phones, from being exploited by malicious threats and cyberattacks. It works by examining the files entering the network and securing endpoints through application control and encryption.

It provides a single, centralized solution and simplifies security management, improves business resilience and increases the overall revenue. Nowadays, market players are offering solutions that provide endpoint detection and response (EDR) capabilities to allow the detection of advanced threats, such as polymorphic attacks, fileless malware, and zero-day attacks.



The growing volume and sophistication of cybersecurity threats, such as hacktivism, organized crimes, and malicious and accidental insider attacks, can lead to a loss of sensitive information, business insolvency, and high reputational cost. As a result, organizations from different industry verticals are leveraging endpoint security systems to quickly detect, analyze, block, and contain the use of unsafe or unauthorized applications and prevent data loss.

Moreover, the rising trend of bring your own device (BYOD) and the growing adoption of remote work policies in small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are catalyzing the need for advanced endpoint security solutions to speed detection and remediation response times.

Apart from this, market players are launching modern endpoint security solutions in cloud-based models that reduce the requirement for storing the database of threat information locally and updating these databases. As cloud-based products are scalable, allow greater scalability, and can easily be integrated with the latest IT infrastructure, the application of endpoint security is anticipated to expand in various sectors, including retail, healthcare, transportation, telecommunication, and banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI).

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Avast Software s.r.o., Broadcom Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco System Inc., Fortinet Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Kaspersky Lab, McAfee Corp., Microsoft Corporation, Sophos Group plc and Trend Micro Incorporated.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global endpoint security market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global endpoint security market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment mode?

What is the breakup of the market based on the organization size?

What is the breakup of the market based on the vertical?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global endpoint security market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

