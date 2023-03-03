Global Energy Ingredients Market Report 2022 to 2028: Consumer Preference for Low-Sugar and Sugar-Free Beverages is Growing

Company Logo

energy-ingredients-market-size.jpg

energy-ingredients-market-size.jpg

Dublin, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Energy Ingredients Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Product (Caffeine, Creatine, Taurine, Ginseng and Others), By Application (Beverage, Food, Supplements and Others), By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Energy Ingredients Market size is expected to reach $31.8 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 7.9% CAGR during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

Korea Ginseng Corporation (Korea Tobacco & Ginseng Corporation)

BASF SE

Sinochem Group Co., Ltd.

Orkla ASA

Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corp (Spectrum Laboratory Products, Inc.)

RFI Ingredients, LLC

Changsha Huir Biological-Tech Co., Ltd.

Naturalin Bio-Resources Co., Ltd

Ilhwa Co., Ltd

Applied Food Sciences, Inc.

An energy drink is a category of beverage that typically contains caffeine and is promoted to provide both mental and physical stimulation.

It might be carbonated or not, and it might include ingredients like taurine, sugar, other sweeteners, herbal extracts, and amino acids. Energy ingredients are all substances that are added to foods and drinks to increase bodily energy.



The market is expanding and experiencing high demand due to the growing consumer demand for food items made with protein ingredients, like margarine, cold cuts, baked goods, spreads, yogurt, and milk sausages. Sales of goods with caffeine as their primary constituent are anticipated to rise as the use of caffeine as a psychoactive stimulant in a variety of beverages - including coffee, tea, soda, and energy drinks - is becoming more popular.



About 90% of individuals in the US consume caffeinated goods, according to a report that appeared in Nutritional Magazine, a peer-reviewed journal from the American Society of Nutrition, in April 2022. Additionally, caffeine improves several facets of cognitive, physical, and occupational performance, which is anticipated to fuel the segment's rise in the years to come.



The increased consumption of energy elements by gym visitors would contribute to higher sales of these goods made by significant industry players. For example, 50 percent of all US high school athletes utilize creatine to enhance their physical and athletic performance, according to an article posted on the website Noob Gains in November 2021.



Noob Gains is a resource for novices who want to learn how to gain muscle and decrease body fat. Furthermore, in the years to come, the demand for energy components in the supplement business is projected to increase because of the rising consumption of energy-boosting supplements to retain good health even after the pandemic.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



By introducing fictitious chemicals or the idea of immunity enhancers into their marketing initiatives, brands are attempting to capitalize on the "immunity-boosting"trend. The COVID-19 pandemic has also increased consumer demand for healthier food options, which encourages consumers to consume goods containing caffeine-based energy components.

Story continues

In January 2021, 85% of Americans will drink at least one caffeinated beverage to improve focus and attentiveness during the COVID-19 quarantine, according to a blog post by Med Alert Help. Additionally, new markets for energy ingredients have been created by the trend of consumers looking for healthy goods that are simple to adopt into their daily routines and lifestyles.



Market Growth Factors

Consumer Preference for Low-Sugar and Sugar-Free Beverages is growing



As a result of the rising prevalence of diabetes, consumers are becoming more aware of the importance of a balanced diet and an active lifestyle. Due to growing health concerns and intensified efforts to stop the growth of lifestyle illnesses, consumers are adopting low-sugar, low-calorie, or sugar-free dietary habits in foods and beverages.

Customers prefer stevia and other natural sweeteners in their drinks. Companies like Coca-Cola and PepsiCo Inc. have committed to reducing sugar in their products and doing away with artificial additives.



Athletic Sector is driving the Demand for Energy Drinks



Youth must engage in at least 60 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity each day, and one way they might meet this need is by participating in sports.

In addition, youth can learn the relationship between effort and achievement by participating in sports, which may also improve their prospects in terms of their academic, social, economic, and physical well-being

. People use energy drinks to feel more energized, and over the past ten years, adolescents and athletes have consumed more energy drinks (e.g., those containing caffeine and taurine) to improve their cognitive level and academic and athletic performance.



Marketing Restraining Factor

The Risk of Including Potentially Hazardous Components



The potential for items containing illegal colours and additives, drug residues, industrial chemicals, undetected allergies, and heavy metals alarms consumers. Consumption of these residues could have harmful health effects, which might restrict the expansion of non-alcoholic beverage. These drinks are risky for people with diabetes because they include sugar, caffeine, taurine, and other ingredients that raise insulin levels.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.1.1 Market Composition & Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Global Energy Ingredients Market by Product

3.1 Global Caffeine Market by Region

3.2 Global Creatine Market by Region

3.3 Global Taurine Market by Region

3.4 Global Ginseng Market by Region

3.5 Global Others Market by Region



Chapter 4. Global Energy Ingredients Market by Application

4.1 Global Beverage Market by Region

4.2 Global Food Market by Region

4.3 Global Supplements Market by Region

4.4 Global Others Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Energy Ingredients Market by Region



Chapter 6. Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fs4if7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



