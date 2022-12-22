U.S. markets close in 5 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,812.73
    -65.71 (-1.69%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,925.31
    -451.17 (-1.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,451.93
    -257.44 (-2.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,745.91
    -31.03 (-1.75%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.37
    +0.08 (+0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.70
    -18.70 (-1.02%)
     

  • Silver

    23.76
    -0.43 (-1.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0594
    -0.0016 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6600
    -0.0240 (-0.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2019
    -0.0063 (-0.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.3690
    +0.0450 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,708.03
    -125.81 (-0.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    384.45
    -3.75 (-0.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,483.22
    -14.10 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,507.87
    +120.15 (+0.46%)
     

The Global Energy Ingredients Market size is expected to reach $31.8 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 7.9% CAGR during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·6 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

An energy drink is a category of beverage that typically contains caffeine and is promoted to provide both mental and physical stimulation. It might be carbonated or not, and it might include ingredients like taurine, sugar, other sweeteners, herbal extracts, and amino acids.

New York, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Energy Ingredients Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Application, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06374125/?utm_source=GNW
Energy ingredients are all substances that are added to foods and drinks to increase bodily energy.

The market is expanding and experiencing high demand due to the growing consumer demand for food items made with protein ingredients, like margarine, cold cuts, baked goods, spreads, yogurt, and milk sausages. Sales of goods with caffeine as their primary constituent are anticipated to rise as the use of caffeine as a psychoactive stimulant in a variety of beverages—including coffee, tea, soda, and energy drinks—is becoming more popular.

About 90% of individuals in the US consume caffeinated goods, according to a report that appeared in Nutritional Magazine, a peer-reviewed journal from the American Society of Nutrition, in April 2022. Additionally, caffeine improves several facets of cognitive, physical, and occupational performance, which is anticipated to fuel the segment’s rise in the years to come.

The increased consumption of energy elements by gym visitors would contribute to higher sales of these goods made by significant industry players. For example, 50 percent of all US high school athletes utilize creatine to enhance their physical and athletic performance, according to an article posted on the website Noob Gains in November 2021.

Noob Gains is a resource for novices who want to learn how to gain muscle and decrease body fat. Furthermore, in the years to come, the demand for energy components in the supplement business is projected to increase because of the rising consumption of energy-boosting supplements to retain good health even after the pandemic.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

By introducing fictitious chemicals or the idea of immunity enhancers into their marketing initiatives, brands are attempting to capitalize on the "immunity-boosting" trend. The COVID-19 pandemic has also increased consumer demand for healthier food options, which encourages consumers to consume goods containing caffeine-based energy components. In January 2021, 85% of Americans will drink at least one caffeinated beverage to improve focus and attentiveness during the COVID-19 quarantine, according to a blog post by Med Alert Help. Additionally, new markets for energy ingredients have been created by the trend of consumers looking for healthy goods that are simple to adopt into their daily routines and lifestyles.

Market Growth Factors

Consumer Preference for Low-Sugar and Sugar-Free Beverages is growing

As a result of the rising prevalence of diabetes, consumers are becoming more aware of the importance of a balanced diet and an active lifestyle. Due to growing health concerns and intensified efforts to stop the growth of lifestyle illnesses, consumers are adopting low-sugar, low-calorie, or sugar-free dietary habits in foods and beverages. Customers prefer stevia and other natural sweeteners in their drinks. Companies like Coca-Cola and PepsiCo Inc. have committed to reducing sugar in their products and doing away with artificial additives.

Athletic Sector Is Driving the Demand for Energy Drinks

Youth must engage in at least 60 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity each day, and one way they might meet this need is by participating in sports. In addition, youth can learn the relationship between effort and achievement by participating in sports, which may also improve their prospects in terms of their academic, social, economic, and physical well-being.

Market Restraining Factors

The Risk of Including Potentially Hazardous Components

The potential for items containing illegal colours and additives, drug residues, industrial chemicals, undetected allergies, and heavy metals alarms consumers. Consumption of these residues could have harmful health effects, which might restrict the expansion of non-alcoholic beverage. These drinks are risky for people with diabetes because they include sugar, caffeine, taurine, and other ingredients that raise insulin levels.

Product Outlook

Based on product, the Energy Ingredients Market is divided into Caffeine, Creatine, Taurine, Ginseng, and Others. In 2021, the creatine market was predicted to increase at the fastest rate. Nutrients like creatine and protein are popular due to the fragmented consumer perceptions about nutrition. Consumers are embracing a more extensive array of ingredients and product styles as they search for stimulating food and drink products.

Application Outlook

Based on Application, the Energy Ingredients Market is divided into Food, Beverage, Supplements, and Others. In 2021, the beverage industry held the highest market share. However, the segment’s reach will be expanded by the rising popularity of energy drinks, which produce rapid energy while stimulating the mind and body. As a result, major producers are introducing beverages with caffeine as their primary component to enhance consumer health.

Regional Outlook

Based on geography, the Energy Ingredients Market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2021, Asia Pacific held the largest market share for energy ingredients. The market is primarily driven by two trends: a demand for alternatives to conventional supplements and a modernized lifestyle that necessitates the consumption of caffeinated beverages. For instance, Heineken Asia Pacific Beverages joined the market for energy drinks in February 2021 using natural chemicals like caffeine, a super component in the drink that is considered to bode well among health-conscious consumers.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Korea Ginseng Corporation (Korea Tobacco & Ginseng Corporation), BASF SE, Sinochem Group Co., Ltd., Orkla ASA, Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corp (Spectrum Laboratory Products, Inc.), RFI Ingredients, LLC, Changsha Huir Biological-Tech Co., Ltd., Naturalin Bio-Resources Co., Ltd, Ilhwa Co., Ltd, and Applied Food Sciences, Inc.

Scope of the Study

Market Segments covered in the Report:

By Product

• Caffeine

• Creatine

• Taurine

• Ginseng

• Others

By Application

• Beverage

• Food

• Supplements

• Others

By Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

o Rest of North America

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Russia

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Singapore

o Malaysia

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• LAMEA

o Brazil

o Argentina

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Nigeria

o Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

• Korea Ginseng Corporation (Korea Tobacco & Ginseng Corporation)

• BASF SE

• Sinochem Group Co., Ltd.

• Orkla ASA

• Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corp (Spectrum Laboratory Products, Inc.)

• RFI Ingredients, LLC

• Changsha Huir Biological-Tech Co., Ltd.

• Naturalin Bio-Resources Co., Ltd

• Ilhwa Co., Ltd

• Applied Food Sciences, Inc.

Unique Offerings

• Exhaustive coverage

• Highest number of market tables and figures

• Subscription based model available

• Guaranteed best price

• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06374125/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Petrobras Heads for Two-Month Business Plan Review Under Lula

    (Bloomberg) -- Petrobras’s new management should carry out a two-month review of the oil giant’s business plan to bring it more into line with Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s wider policy goals, according recommendations from Lula’s transition team. Most Read from BloombergI’ve Seen Trump’s Tax Returns and Now You Can, TooDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DayMusk Lashes Out a

  • CarMax Was Going Into Reverse Even Before Its Disappointing Results

    CarMax Inc. shareholders are absorbing disappointing third-quarter results here on Thursday and are sending the used-car retailer's shares downward. CarMax is indicated to open in the $52-$51 area, which would be a new 52-week low for the stock. Let's check out the charts of CarMax for what could come next.

  • 84% of Retirees Are Making This RMD Mistake

    Though retirees are only required to take a certain portion of their retirement savings out as distributions each year, a study from JPMorgan Chase shows that there is likely good reason to take out more. A withdrawal approach based solely on … Continue reading → The post 84% of Retirees Are Making This RMD Mistake appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Is This Dividend Stock Following in Kinder Morgan's Footsteps?

    Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) is one of North America's leading energy infrastructure companies. It also has the largest carbon dioxide transportation capacity in the country. Carbon capture and storage is a potentially multitrillion-dollar market opportunity.

  • Earn extra money with a side gig—here are 6 good ones for retirees

    If inflation and the markets have you fretting over your financial security, boost your income with one of these side hustles recommended by experts

  • Vietnam's VinFast Scores All Approvals To Sell First Electric SUVs In US

    Vietnamese electric carmaker VinFast has received all the necessary certifications to sell cars in the U.S. The first batch of VinFast’s 999 electric vehicles arrived in the U.S. as the Silver Queen Ocean vessel docked at the Port of Benicia in California. The company will begin delivering vehicles to customers by the end of December. The VF 8 City Edition will enable direct customer experience of VinFast vehicles from 2022 in the U.S. Also Read: Toyota CEO Reserves Doubts Over Going Solely EV A

  • Germany’s Pivot to Piped Kazakh Oil Looks Like a Pipe Dream

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany is days from halting piped oil imports from Russia, creating pressure to find alternatives.Most Read from BloombergI’ve Seen Trump’s Tax Returns and Now You Can, TooMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on EngineeringMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatPrivate Jet Costs, Sketchy Deductions Among Red Flags in Trump TaxesMessi Evacuated by Helicopter After Crowds Swarm World Cup WinnersThe nation’s economy ministry in Berlin confirmed on Tuesday th

  • Your Retirement Plans Will Change With the $1.7 Trillion Federal Spending Bill

    The primary goal of the massive legislation is to fund the government through the fiscal year ending September 2023. But it also contains a legion of agenda items.

  • Here's Why You Should Buy Amazon Stock Before the End of 2022

    The online retail king's shares have been cut in half, but they're poised to rebound in 2023.

  • Oil and energy prices are moving in opposite directions, what’s going on?

    Crude oil prices are moving in the opposite direction of energy stocks over the last three months amid unique economic pressures

  • Hundreds of workers leaving Tyson Foods as company closes offices: report

    Tyson announced a consolidation of offices in October, but hundreds of employees have decided not to relocate.

  • Congress wants to change how you save for retirement — here's how

    Omnibus spending bill includes several major retirement updates with goal of getting Americans to save more.

  • Fired Twitter Manager Sues Over Stock-Option Cancellation

    (Bloomberg) -- An former Twitter Inc. manager fired as part of billionaire Elon Musk’s revamping of the social-media platform after he bought it earlier this year claims the company improperly canceled some stock options he had. Most Read from BloombergDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsI’ve Seen Trump’s Tax Returns and Now You Can, TooChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DayMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatB

  • Leading energy historian says oil prices could smash past $100 a barrel in 2023. It all depends on 3 factors

    It's anyone's guess where oil prices go next year, but these three factors are likely to be critical.

  • How to Retire at 64: Step-by-Step Plan

    In many Americans’ minds, the traditional retirement age is 65. But often people want to wrap up their career sooner than that. According to a 2021 report from Natixis Investment Managers, younger generations plan to retire earlier. Members of Generation Y … Continue reading → The post How to Retire at 64: Step-by-Step Plan appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 12 Tech Stocks With Biggest Upside

    In this article, we discuss the 12 tech stocks with the biggest upside. If you want to read about some more tech stocks with the biggest upside, go directly to 5 Tech Stocks With Biggest Upside. Technology stocks are one of the hottest areas of the stock market and investors eagerly follow the latest developments […]

  • Micron to Cut 10% of Workforce as Demand for Computer Chips Slumps

    (Bloomberg) -- Micron Technology Inc., the largest US maker of memory chips, said the worst industry glut in more than a decade will make it difficult to return to profitability in 2023.Most Read from BloombergDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsI’ve Seen Trump’s Tax Returns and Now You Can, TooChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DayMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatBankman-Fried Associates Flip as FTX Founder

  • Labor shortage: These are the states with the most job openings

    As the ongoing labor shortage continues stifling America's economy from fully recovering from the coronavirus pandemic, some states are having to fight harder than others to attract talent.

  • Inside Rivian and Ford’s Plants, as They Race to Build EVs Faster

    Rivian is under pressure to prove it can build its electric trucks at scale without having ramped up production before, as competition heats up from legacy auto makers. WSJ toured Rivian’s and Ford’s EV factories to see how they are pushing to meet demand. Illustration: Adam Falk/The Wall Street Journal

  • CarMax results hit by 'used-vehicle recession', pauses share buyback

    (Reuters) -Used-car retailer CarMax Inc said on Thursday it was pausing share repurchases and cutting expenses after reporting an 86% drop in third-quarter profit as the industry struggles to offload inventory amid waning demand. "CarMax is battling a used-vehicle recession," Evercore ISI analyst Michael Montani said, adding that pressure on wholesale sales intensified from the second quarter. In response to challenging industry conditions, CarMax said it slowed car buying in the third quarter and cut marketing and capital expenditures.