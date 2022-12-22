The Global Energy Ingredients Market size is expected to reach $31.8 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 7.9% CAGR during the forecast period

ReportLinker

An energy drink is a category of beverage that typically contains caffeine and is promoted to provide both mental and physical stimulation. It might be carbonated or not, and it might include ingredients like taurine, sugar, other sweeteners, herbal extracts, and amino acids.

Energy ingredients are all substances that are added to foods and drinks to increase bodily energy.



The market is expanding and experiencing high demand due to the growing consumer demand for food items made with protein ingredients, like margarine, cold cuts, baked goods, spreads, yogurt, and milk sausages. Sales of goods with caffeine as their primary constituent are anticipated to rise as the use of caffeine as a psychoactive stimulant in a variety of beverages—including coffee, tea, soda, and energy drinks—is becoming more popular.



About 90% of individuals in the US consume caffeinated goods, according to a report that appeared in Nutritional Magazine, a peer-reviewed journal from the American Society of Nutrition, in April 2022. Additionally, caffeine improves several facets of cognitive, physical, and occupational performance, which is anticipated to fuel the segment’s rise in the years to come.



The increased consumption of energy elements by gym visitors would contribute to higher sales of these goods made by significant industry players. For example, 50 percent of all US high school athletes utilize creatine to enhance their physical and athletic performance, according to an article posted on the website Noob Gains in November 2021.



Noob Gains is a resource for novices who want to learn how to gain muscle and decrease body fat. Furthermore, in the years to come, the demand for energy components in the supplement business is projected to increase because of the rising consumption of energy-boosting supplements to retain good health even after the pandemic.



By introducing fictitious chemicals or the idea of immunity enhancers into their marketing initiatives, brands are attempting to capitalize on the "immunity-boosting" trend. The COVID-19 pandemic has also increased consumer demand for healthier food options, which encourages consumers to consume goods containing caffeine-based energy components. In January 2021, 85% of Americans will drink at least one caffeinated beverage to improve focus and attentiveness during the COVID-19 quarantine, according to a blog post by Med Alert Help. Additionally, new markets for energy ingredients have been created by the trend of consumers looking for healthy goods that are simple to adopt into their daily routines and lifestyles.



Consumer Preference for Low-Sugar and Sugar-Free Beverages is growing



As a result of the rising prevalence of diabetes, consumers are becoming more aware of the importance of a balanced diet and an active lifestyle. Due to growing health concerns and intensified efforts to stop the growth of lifestyle illnesses, consumers are adopting low-sugar, low-calorie, or sugar-free dietary habits in foods and beverages. Customers prefer stevia and other natural sweeteners in their drinks. Companies like Coca-Cola and PepsiCo Inc. have committed to reducing sugar in their products and doing away with artificial additives.



Athletic Sector Is Driving the Demand for Energy Drinks



Youth must engage in at least 60 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity each day, and one way they might meet this need is by participating in sports. In addition, youth can learn the relationship between effort and achievement by participating in sports, which may also improve their prospects in terms of their academic, social, economic, and physical well-being.



The Risk of Including Potentially Hazardous Components



The potential for items containing illegal colours and additives, drug residues, industrial chemicals, undetected allergies, and heavy metals alarms consumers. Consumption of these residues could have harmful health effects, which might restrict the expansion of non-alcoholic beverage. These drinks are risky for people with diabetes because they include sugar, caffeine, taurine, and other ingredients that raise insulin levels.



Based on product, the Energy Ingredients Market is divided into Caffeine, Creatine, Taurine, Ginseng, and Others. In 2021, the creatine market was predicted to increase at the fastest rate. Nutrients like creatine and protein are popular due to the fragmented consumer perceptions about nutrition. Consumers are embracing a more extensive array of ingredients and product styles as they search for stimulating food and drink products.



Based on Application, the Energy Ingredients Market is divided into Food, Beverage, Supplements, and Others. In 2021, the beverage industry held the highest market share. However, the segment’s reach will be expanded by the rising popularity of energy drinks, which produce rapid energy while stimulating the mind and body. As a result, major producers are introducing beverages with caffeine as their primary component to enhance consumer health.



Based on geography, the Energy Ingredients Market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2021, Asia Pacific held the largest market share for energy ingredients. The market is primarily driven by two trends: a demand for alternatives to conventional supplements and a modernized lifestyle that necessitates the consumption of caffeinated beverages. For instance, Heineken Asia Pacific Beverages joined the market for energy drinks in February 2021 using natural chemicals like caffeine, a super component in the drink that is considered to bode well among health-conscious consumers.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Korea Ginseng Corporation (Korea Tobacco & Ginseng Corporation), BASF SE, Sinochem Group Co., Ltd., Orkla ASA, Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corp (Spectrum Laboratory Products, Inc.), RFI Ingredients, LLC, Changsha Huir Biological-Tech Co., Ltd., Naturalin Bio-Resources Co., Ltd, Ilhwa Co., Ltd, and Applied Food Sciences, Inc.



