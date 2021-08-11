U.S. markets open in 57 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,425.50
    -4.50 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,158.00
    +3.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,019.25
    -25.25 (-0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,233.10
    -4.70 (-0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.85
    -1.44 (-2.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,736.90
    +5.20 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    23.34
    -0.05 (-0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1737
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3420
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.92
    +0.20 (+1.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3854
    +0.0019 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.5970
    +0.0570 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,011.38
    +215.61 (+0.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,147.21
    +904.53 (+372.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,193.37
    +32.33 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,070.51
    +182.36 (+0.65%)
     

Global Energy-as-a-Service Market to Reach $80.6 Billion by 2026

·8 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Energy-as-a-Service - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

Global Energy-as-a-Service Market
Global Energy-as-a-Service Market

FACTS AT A GLANCE
Edition: 9; Released: May 2021
Executive Pool: 14262
Companies: 33 - Players covered include Alpiq; Bernhard Energy Solutions; Centrica Business Solutions; EDF Renewable Energy; Edison Energy, LLC; Enel X; Enertika; Engie; Entegrity; General Electric; Honeywell International Inc; Johnson Controls International plc; Noresco; Schneider Electric; Siemens AG; Veolia Environnement S.A; Wendel Energy Services and Others.
Coverage: All major geographies and key segments
Segments: Service (Energy Supply, Operation & Maintenance, Energy Efficiency & Optimization); End-Use (Commercial, Industrial)
Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Energy-as-a-Service Market to Reach $80.6 Billion by 2026
Energy generation and supply is no longer only about selling energy as KWHr. Energy is being sold to customers in the form of a service. Increased potential for behind-the-meter services, decentralized energy generation, energy storage and electricity exchange through local networks has made the concept of EaaS (Energy-as-a-Service) an important enabler of demand side management. Businesses keen on increasing energy savings approach EaaS partners for their service. For businesses, EaaS represents a smart option ensuring enhanced operational efficiencies along with increased cash flow coming from savings on energy & maintenance costs. The businesses have a significantly lowered risk of spending continuously on underperforming assets. EaaS partners/ consultants provide technology, analytics, and personalized services enabling users maximize savings on their energy expenditure. Analysis provided by EaaS consultants includes measurement of power consumption by all electrical equipment a business uses, including HVAC units, compressors, pumps, elevator motors etc, by deploying cutting edge technologies like AI, MI, IoT and smart meters. These technologies enable collection of granular level information in the real time, which indicates what savings could be achieved through optimal consumption of energy. Businesses also need not spend on energy efficient infrastructure. This is another major advantage with the EaaS model. The smart metering technology followed by the EaaS model makes energy consumption more transparent. Businesses which both consume and produce energy, called prosumers, can also leverage the model for producing more excess energy and monetizing that surplus. So far, the EaaS model was capable of achieving up to 25% energy savings for businesses. More energy efficiency improvements are likely to emerge in the years ahead, as the service providers start using enhanced technologies and practices

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Energy-as-a-Service estimated at US$49.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$80.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period. Energy Supply, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.7% CAGR and reach US$37.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Operation & Maintenance segment is readjusted to a revised 9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $21 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $8.4 Billion by 2026
The Energy-as-a-Service market in the U.S. is estimated at US$21 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.4 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.4% and 7.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.2% CAGR.

The market is driven by many factors including rise in DER (distributed energy resources), attractive tax benefits from governments for energy efficiency projects, new streams of revenue generation for utilities and generation, and renewable power and storage solutions becoming more affordable among others. Across the world, focus is increasing on developing renewable energy faster because of the many benefits it offers including lower generation costs, reduced footprint and increased energy efficiency. Such an increased focus on renewable energy is anticipated to contribute significantly to EaaS market growth. Increasing energy consumption also constitutes a prominent factor driving market growth. Organizations seeking energy sources that are sustainable are expected to influence market growth in a positive manner in the years ahead. In developed markets such as the US and Canada there are already regulatory standards and policies promoting increased EaaS adoption. However, in developing countries, the concept is still nascent.

The need for reducing energy costs of building is one of the most important growth drivers for the EaaS market. Electricity consumption in residential, industrial and commercial buildings makes up for more than 60 percent of overall energy consumed, at the global level. Owners of those buildings therefore are seeking means for reducing cost of electricity and EaaS which promises to decrease energy consumption considerably is anticipated to witness high future growth. Also, renewable energy generation and consumption is increasing in countries across the world, both developing and developed. Depletion of traditional fossil fuel resources, increasing environmental concerns with conventional power generation and growing burden of fuel commodities imports on countries have been the factors driving consumption of renewable energy. Many governments are also now more focused on energy resource diversification for ensuring energy security. Relying on just one or a few sources can be detrimental to energy security of a nation. This also provides major growth opportunity for EaaS providers. Nonetheless, the nascent EaaS market faces many challenges, more in the areas of execution. Also, the concept of EaaS is yet to take shape in emerging country markets. However, in emerging countries where consumption of energy is fast increasing, EaaS has great potential to impact how energy is generated as well as consumed in the future, which would contribute significantly to future growth of the market.

Energy Efficiency & Optimization Segment to Reach $15.7 Billion by 2026
In the global Energy Efficiency & Optimization segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 10% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$7.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$15.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.5 Billion by the year 2026. More

MarketGlass™ Platform
Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™
Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:
Zak Ali
Director, Corporate Communications
Global Industry Analysts, Inc.
Phone: 1-408-528-9966
www.StrategyR.com
Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS
Join Our Expert Panel
https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn
https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter
https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media
Info411@strategyr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-energy-as-a-service-market-to-reach-80-6-billion-by-2026--301352349.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and FuelCell Energy Stocks Rallied Today

    Plug Power hints at rising demand for hydrogen fuel cells even as a bipartisan infrastructure plan is passed.

  • Planning to retire? Here’s a list of at least 14 things to account for first

    Retirement requires an enormous amount of planning, affecting not only how much money to put aside for old age but how to spend and maintain it. Retirement Tip of the Week: When planning for retirement, especially if you plan to retire soon, make a list of expenses you expect to have — as well as any other variables that will affect your financial picture. Anything can happen in retirement, especially since for many of us this chapter of life could span decades.

  • Pay cut: Google employees who work from home could lose money

    Google employees based in the same office before the pandemic could see different changes in pay if they switch to working from home permanently, with long commuters hit harder, according to a company pay calculator seen by Reuters. Alphabet Inc's Google stands out in offering employees a calculator that allows them to see the effects of a move. "Our compensation packages have always been determined by location, and we always pay at the top of the local market based on where an employee works from," a Google spokesperson said, adding that pay will differ from city to city and state to state.

  • Oil drops below $70 as U.S. urges OPEC+ to pump more

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil fell below $70 a barrel on Wednesday as the United States urged OPEC and its oil-producing partners to boost output, saying current production was not enough and could threaten the global economic recovery. The price of Brent crude is up 35% this year supported by OPEC-led supply curbs, even after oil last week suffered the steepest weekly loss in months on worries that travel restrictions to curb coronavirus infections would hit demand. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was down 81 cents, or 1.2%, to $67.48, after a 2.7% jump on Tuesday.

  • Commodity Inflation Squeezes Profits for Wind Giant Vestas

    (Bloomberg) -- One of world’s biggest makers of wind turbines cut its outlook for the year, citing commodity inflation and disruptions to supply chains.Denmark’s Vestas Wind Systems A/S now expects full year revenue to be about 3% lower than a previous forecast. The revised outlook comes as the renewable energy developers continue to face rising costs for raw materials like copper and steel, metals that are essential for the wind industry.Commodities rallied in 2021 as global economies rebound f

  • Commodity prices in retreat, with lower China imports likely here to stay, says forecaster

    Previously surging commodity prices are setting back, with the blame being placed partly on a slowdown in China's voracious appetite for imports that's likely here to stay, according to one forecaster.

  • 20 stocks for maximum growth as the world switches to clean energy

    A landmark U.N. climate report is urging policy makers to reduce carbon output. These companies operate in industries aiming to do just that.

  • Roku vs. Netflix: Which Media Stock to Pick?

    In the video streaming market, content is king and consumers are consuming it like never before. As a result, many viewers are cutting the cord on pay-TV and switching to content streaming. However, according to Nielsen data, streaming represents just 27% of television screen time in the U.S., while linear television represents 63%. Let us compare two streaming companies: a TV streaming one, Roku, to an online streaming one, Netflix, using the TipRanks Stock Comparison tool, and see how Wall Str

  • How Do Mega Backdoor Roths Work?

    A mega backdoor Roth is a unique 401(k) rollover strategy that’s designed for people whose incomes would ordinarily keep them from saving in a Roth Individual Retirement Account. The advantage of using a Roth IRA to save for retirement is … Continue reading → The post How Do Mega Backdoor Roths Work? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Exclusive-Exxon launches U.S. shale gas sale to kick-start stalled divestitures

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp has begun marketing U.S. shale gas properties as it ramps up a long-stalled program that aims to raise billions of dollars to shed unwanted assets and reduce debt taken on last year. The company's XTO Energy shale unit is seeking buyers for almost 5,000 natural gas wells in the Fayetteville Shale in Arkansas, spokeswoman Julie King confirmed. The assets are among gas projects with declining production and market value Exxon is selling as it focus on newer ventures in Guyana, offshore Brazil and Texas's Permian Basin.

  • JPMorgan launches new real-time payments service

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Global payments giant JPMorgan Chase & Co has launched a real-time payments option that it hopes will increase its edge in the financial industry's battle to handle more of the surging volumes of global digital payments. The new product, called request for pay, lets corporate clients send payment requests to the bank's roughly 57 million retail clients who use its app or website, cutting the cost and time it takes for those companies to get paid, said Cyrus Bhathawalla, the bank's global head of real-time payments. The digital payments product is one of a handful JPMorgan has in the works, as the largest U.S. bank invests heavily in the sector which has grown sharply as more commerce occurs online, a trend further boosted during the coronavirus lockdowns.

  • Replay: Bloom Energy CFO and CMO Join CorpGov Fireside Chat to Talk Hydrogen, Carbon Capture and the Infrastructure Bill

    CorpGov and The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association hosted a live fireside chat with the Chief Financial Officer and Chief Marketing Officer of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) on Tuesday, August 10 at 2 pm EDT. The live event features Greg Cameron and Sharelynn Moore, who discuss the transition to a hydrogen economy and their recent electrolyzer launch, joined […]

  • Can my employer make me get vaccinated?

    More U.S. companies like Disney, Google and Netflix are asking workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19, but is it legal?

  • How auto makers like Ford and GM are reimagining the future of car buying

    Auto makers are speeding up the trend of making their mass-market vehicles nearly to order, one of the many ways that the pandemic and accompanying supply shortages and increased demand for one's own wheels may have changed the industry for years to come.

  • Analysis-Sunrise or another false dawn for technology to bury emissions?

    A surge in markets that put a price on planet-warming emissions could make technology to capture and sequester carbon dioxide commercially viable after decades of false starts. Some experts say carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology is essential to meeting the goal of a net carbon zero economy by 2050 because behavioural change alone will be insufficient. Although the technology has existed for decades, it has yet to be widely deployed because it has been uneconomic - until now.

  • Nearly 4 in 10 US workers say they may quit if their employer doesn’t mandate vaccines

    A large survey shows the majority of workers support vaccine mandates and nearly 40% would even consider leaving their jobs if mandates were not put in place. Still, a larger share would quit if they faced an ultimatum.

  • Types of Retirement Explained

    The prospect of retirement sparks a myriad of questions about how much you have saved up, where you want to live and when you plan to start. Retirement used to connote a post-work life of leisure on the front porch … Continue reading → The post Types of Retirement Explained appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Warren Buffett Says to Do This One Thing if You Want to Build Wealth

    Warren Buffett, arguably the greatest investor of all time, has amassed a fortune exceeding $100 billion. The business he runs, Berkshire Hathaway, is one of the world's largest corporations today.

  • China anti-graft body criticizes business drinking after Alibaba scandal

    China's Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, its top anti-corruption agency, has criticised what it called a "disgusting" culture of business drinking following a sexual assault scandal at e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. "In the incident, an unhealthy dynamic in a working environment, a disgusting drinking culture, a lack of transparency when reporting issues together exposed pervasive, deeply rooted unspoken rules," it said in a notice on its website. The piece calls on people to break "unspoken rules" such as coerced drinking.

  • When Is It Too Late to Have Nothing Saved for Retirement?

    It is never too late to start saving money you will use in retirement. However, the older you get, the more constraints may limit your options.