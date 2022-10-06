U.S. markets open in 3 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,776.00
    -18.00 (-0.47%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,186.00
    -124.00 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,568.00
    -55.75 (-0.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,758.20
    -9.80 (-0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.74
    -0.02 (-0.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,724.00
    +3.20 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    20.61
    +0.07 (+0.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9891
    +0.0007 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7590
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.05
    -0.02 (-0.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1281
    -0.0041 (-0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.6820
    +0.0720 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,155.74
    +55.49 (+0.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    457.82
    -0.59 (-0.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,032.35
    -20.27 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,311.30
    +190.80 (+0.70%)
     

Global Energy as a Service Market Report 2022: New Revenue Generation Streams for Utilities Driving Growth

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Energy As A Service Market

Global Energy As A Service Market
Global Energy As A Service Market

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Energy as a Service Market by Type (Energy Supply Services, Operational and Maintenance Services, and Energy Efficiency and Optimization Services) End-User (Commercial and Industrial) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The energy as a service market is projected to reach USD 105.6 billion by 2027 from an estimated USD 64.7 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period. Due to the manufacturing advances and various technological improvements, the costs of various renewables and storage systems such as solar PVs, fuel cells, grid-based energy storage, especially batteries, and combined heat and power declined significantly in recent times.

The decreasing costs of solar PV are encouraging users to install these resources for generating electricity. These decreasing prices of the renewables and storage solutions have positively promoted the energy as a service approach as it is helping the utilities implement the same and helping various end-users reduce their energy costs. Also, with the price volatility found in today's fossil fuels markets, unpredictable prices are costing the government substantially more than lower-cost alternatives.

For instance, solar power can be generated and used during peak times to offset the costly high-demand electricity mentioned above. The use of solar power can not only reduce the overall electricity usage but also helps avoid demand charges. Hence, all factors are making these options more viable and affordable.

The energy supply services segment, by type, is expected to be the fastest-growing market from 2022 to 2027.

There are three types of services considered in the report energy supply services, operational and maintenance services and energy efficiency and optimization services. Energy supply services refer to the idea where a building's energy requirements are taken care of by an outside company, typically utilities or service providers. Energy supply services protect end-users from grid blackouts and weather extremes that would threaten the operations of traditional grid-connected commercial and industrial entities. In energy as a service operation, energy supply services are increasingly delivered through Energy Services Agreements (ESAs) which are performance-based contracts through which a service provider agrees to finance, develop, and deploy renewable energy projects for clients without any upfront capital expenditures. In addition to this, consumers do not have any responsibility to maintain and upgrade the equipment.

The commercial segment, by end-user, is expected to be the largest market from 2022 to 2027.

The end-user segment has two types includes commercial and industrial end-users. The commercial segment includes establishments such as healthcare, educational institutions, airports, data centers, leisure centers, warehouses, hotels, and others. Electricity prices for the commercial sector are higher than the industrial sector. Hence, customers are looking for a solution that helps them implement energy-efficiency projects with no capital expenditure and validate energy savings. Therefore, an increase in the energy consumption demand and commercial energy prices is expected to drive the segment.

North America: The largest and the fastest growing region in the energy as a service market.

North America is expected to dominate the global energy as a service market and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2022-2027. One of the major drivers for the energy as a service business model in the region is the ability to incorporate technology, analytics, and personalized services for end users. North America's electrical transmission infrastructure is not upgraded for modern threats and natural hazards. Energy as a service would provide the reliability and flexibility that would enable expanded use of electricity across the region without getting affected by threats and hazards.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • New Revenue Generation Streams for Utilities

  • Increasing Distributed Energy Resources

  • Decreasing Cost of Renewable Power Generation and Storage Solutions

  • Availability of Federal and State Tax Benefits for Energy-Efficient Projects

Restraints

  • Integration and Deployment Challenges

  • Dominance of Existing Centralized Utility Models

Opportunities

  • Deeper Operational and Maintenance Savings

  • Increasing Use of Energy-Efficient Technologies

Challenges

  • Uncertainty About Agreement Structure

  • Building Ownership Constraints

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Energy as a Service Market, by Type

7 Energy as a Service Market, by End-user

8 Energy as a Service Market, by Region

9 Competitive Landscape

10 Company Profiles

11 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • Alpiq

  • Ameresco

  • Bernhard Energy Solutions

  • Centrica

  • EDF Renewable Energy

  • Edison

  • Enel X

  • Enertika

  • Engie

  • Entegrity

  • General Electric

  • Honeywell

  • Johnson Controls

  • Norseco

  • Orsted

  • Schneider Electric

  • Siemens

  • Smartwatt

  • Veolia

  • Wendel Energy Service

  • WGL Energy

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t9k1u0

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Oil: 'We're going to see $65 before we see $100 ' in WTI, says analyst

    OPEC+ will cut oil production by 2 million barrels per day amid looming demand concerns and the ongoing friction between the West and Russia over the war in Ukraine.

  • Exclusive-GE lays off workers at onshore wind unit as part of turnaround strategy - sources

    General Electric Co is laying off workers at its onshore wind unit as part of a plan to restructure and resize the business, which is grappling with weak demand, rising costs and supply-chain delays, four sources familiar with the move said. The sources said the company on Wednesday notified employees in North America, Latin America, the Middle-East and Africa about the cuts. It also has plans to cut its onshore wind workforce at a later date in Europe and Asia Pacific.

  • Here’s What Goldman to UBS Say About Oil After Big OPEC+ Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- The OPEC+ alliance agreed to its biggest production cut since the start of the pandemic in Vienna on Wednesday, a move that drew a swift rebuke from the US and prompted Goldman Sachs Group Inc. to increase its price forecast for global benchmark Brent crude this quarter.Here’s what leading analysts have to say about the oil market after the group pledged to slash daily output by 2 million barrels from November:Morgan Stanley“Brent will find its way to $100 a barrel quicker than we

  • Costco Shares the Secrets Behind One of Its Biggest Deals

    Costco offers a very simple proposition to its members. Basically, Costco offers no frills -- its stores aren't just called warehouses, they actually are warehouses -- and items are basically just stacked on pallets. Costco also puts relentless pressure on its vendors to squeeze out every penny of cost from each item.

  • Exxon Mobil Stock Surges On Update For Strong Q3

    Exxon Mobil (XOM) stock surged Wednesday after it signaled natural gas prices would support already strong third-quarter expectations. Despite steep growth estimates, the energy giant projects it will not match its record profits from Q2 as oil prices have retreated along with refining and chemical segment profits. Exxon reported its operating profit could come in at around $11 billion in...

  • 10 energy stocks that are analysts’ favorites as OPEC makes oil-production cuts

    The OPEC+ group of oil-producing countries has agreed on a drastic cut to the global supply. The speculation has helped oil reverse its recent declines. William Watts explained why the actual production cuts by the OPEC+ group might not turn out as expected.

  • Micron chooses New York for $100B factory instead of Central Texas

    Lockhart, south of Austin, had been a finalist for this massive semiconductor factory. Micron said Oct. 4 it will invest up to $100 billion to build the fabrication facility in Central New York, with the help of $5.5 billion in incentives.

  • Germany pleads for U.S. and EU to do more to help with energy crisis

    Germany’s top economic minister is urging the U.S. and the EU to do more to help countries vulnerable to the energy crisis.

  • Morgan Stanley sees tighter oil market ahead, ups Q1 forecasts

    OPEC+, which groups members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, agreed to cut their output target by 2 million barrels per day (bpd) at a meeting in Vienna on Wednesday after spending most of the last two years adding back production slashed in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Morgan Stanley raised its first-quarter 2023 Brent price forecast to $100 per barrel from $95 per barrel, noting: "Brent will find its way to $100 per barrel quicker than we estimated before."

  • Former Apple Car Executive’s Battery Startup Plans $1.6 Billion Factory in Michigan

    Our Next Energy, which involves several former leaders of Apple’s secretive car project, has plans for its factory to produce enough cells annually for 200,000 EVs by the end of 2027.

  • McDonald's Is on the Brink of a Big Change

    Fast food and the waste generated from it are in a constant state of push and pull. It happened when, at the height of the world's attention on how plastic straws clog up the ocean, Starbucks committed to eliminating all single-use ones. Given its reach both nationwide and across the globe, burger giant McDonald's frequently falls under the microscope for its use of plastic in everything from its utensils to the toys that come in Happy Meals.

  • Activision-Microsoft deal: FTC and legislators are 'going to have to be satisfied,' analyst says

    Michael Pachter, Wedbush managing director of equity research, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Activision Blizzard's new Overwatch 2, the Activision-Microsoft merger, mobile gaming, and Netflix's upcoming gaming studio in Finland.

  • 3 Energy Companies Set to Win the Race to Net-Zero Emissions

    ExxonMobil (XOM), TotalEnergies (TTE) and Equinor (EQNR), with a strong footprint in renewable energy space, are well-poised to gain as the focus on energy transition accelerates.

  • Microchip Technology adding hundreds of jobs in Gresham investment

    A report that Arizona semiconductor company Microchip Technology is looking at expanding in Gresham comes as Oregon officials look to make the state more attractive.

  • Shell Braces for Profit Hit From Volatile Natural-Gas Prices, Rising Costs

    The London-based oil company said the pricing and cost swings from shortfalls of liquefied natural gas will likely cut into profit from its huge gas business, typically its biggest cash generator.

  • McDonald’s workers beg customers to stop ordering adult Happy Meals, a nostalgic marketing ploy

    Frontline workers are stressed by the limited-time promotion that runs through the end of October.

  • Judge in Twitter lawsuit against Elon Musk says proceedings will continue

    A legal filing made public Wednesday in the court battle between Twitter Inc. and Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Elon Musk shows that the judge expects the proceedings to continue despite a letter from Musk stating he intends to go through with his proposed $44 billion takeover of the social network if Twitter drops the lawsuit. Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick of the Delaware Chancery Court wrote in the filing that a stay has not been filed with the court, so she expects that plans, including a delay

  • Secretive Chip Startup May Help Huawei Circumvent US Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- When the US government blacklisted Huawei Technologies Co. as a national security threat, it cut the Chinese company off from buying American semiconductors and other critical technologies. Now Huawei may have a path around those restrictions. The Chinese technology giant is providing support to a startup in its hometown of Shenzhen that has ordered chipmaking equipment -- including from foreign suppliers -- for a semiconductor manufacturing plant, according to people familiar wit

  • Many young people shouldn’t save for retirement, says research based on a Nobel Prize–winning theory

    New research based on the life-cycle model says that people should strive for a consistent standard of living through their lives.

  • U.S. oil groups urge Biden to take fuel export ban off table -letter

    (Reuters) -The largest U.S. oil trade groups said on Tuesday that they have "significant concerns" that the Biden administration is considering limiting fuel exports to lower consumer prices and urged top officials to take the option off the table, according to a letter seen by Reuters. The joint letter from the American Petroleum Institute and the American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufactures to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm represents the latest volley in a clash between the oil industry and the Biden administration over high energy prices. President Joe Biden has made battling an energy-led surge in consumer prices a top priority and has repeatedly chided oil companies for earning bumper profits at a time of record gasoline prices.