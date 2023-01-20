Global Energy Metals enters strategic partnership with Kingrose Mining on Rana property
Vancouver, BC --News Direct-- Global Energy Metals
Global Energy Metals CEO Mitchell Smith shared news the company has announced it has entered a strategic partnership with Kingsrose Mining to advance the Rana nickel-copper-cobalt project in Norway. Smith told Proactive that Kingsrose has committed to spend up to $15 million in exploration expenditures. Smith also said Kingsrose has already identified three priority prospects with a focus on high-grade nickel-copper-cobalt sulphide mineralization.
Proactive Canada Financial News
Contact Details
Proactive Canada
Proactive Canada
+1 604-688-8158
na-editorial@proactiveinvestors.com
View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/global-energy-metals-enters-strategic-partnership-with-kingrose-mining-on-rana-property-401388734