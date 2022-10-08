Global Energy Storage as a Service Market Size to Reach USD 3.59 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 11% | Energy Storage as a Service (ESaaS) Industry Trends, Share, Analysis & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

Facts & Factors

According to Facts and Factors, the Global Energy Storage as a Service (ESaaS) Market size was worth at around USD 1.19 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow to around USD 3.59 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of approximately 11% between 2022 and 2028. The key players are covered in the report are Customized Energy Solutions Ltd., Siemens Energy, Honeywell International Inc., Veolia, and others.

According to Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled "Energy Storage as a Service (ESaaS) Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By End-User (Industrial, Residential, Utility, and Commercial), By Service (Transmission Infrastructure Service, Ancillary Service, Customer Energy Management Service, Bulk Energy Service, and Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028" in its research database.

The report analyzes the global energy storage as a service (ESaaS) market drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the energy storage as a service (ESaaS) market.

Energy Storage as a Service (ESaaS) Market Overview:

The energy storage as a service (ESaaS) model is a revolutionary trend in the global economy transforming the energy sector benefitting not just customers but also helping the application of low-carbon technologies that aim toward sustainable development. Climate change is one of the most critical aspects that are pushing industry and economy leaders to innovate ideas that can help provide clean energy to the current modernized and urban world where energy requirement is a necessity while at the same time the demand for constant energy supply is reaching new heights every day.

ESaaS shifts focus from the centralized power station, and asset-focused energy management to passive consumers, and leads to end-to-end management of energy assets and services of the customer. It makes use of clients' resources into creating a large and smart energy community.

Market Growth Drivers

Rising demand for efficient energy sources to propel market growth

The global energy storage as a service (ESaaS) market is projected to grow owing to the rising trend of demand for clean sources of energy ranging from residential use to commercial applications. The world runs on energy however currently the major energy resources are fossil fuels which are nonrenewable sources of energy and thus unsustainable for future growth. The use of these resources harmed the global environment which can be seen in sudden climatic changes like floods, increased temperature, etc. Owing to these factors, a rise in discussion at international, domestic, as well civilian levels can be witnessed about the shift toward more sustainable energy resources. This is further propelled by the increasing need to reduce the use of coal and oil & gas for energy generation since it is one of the leading causes of political and environmental toil in the current times.

All of these factors have resulted in a rising trend of increased investment toward deploying cleaner sources of energy like ESaaS as these systems not only help reduce carbon footprint but make energy accessible to all at effective prices and a constant rate. For future growth, companies and commercial units are recommended to collaborate with ESaaS providers for energy requirements to help them garner more profits while reducing costs and meeting low-carbon emission requirements.

The high associated cost may restrict the global market expansion while changing consumer preferences is expected to provide further growth opportunities. Community shift to behind-the-meter solutions may challenge the global market growth

Energy Storage as a Service (ESaaS) Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global energy storage as a service (ESaaS) market is segmented based on service, end-user, and region.

Based on service, the global market is divided into transmission infrastructure service, ancillary service, customer energy management service, bulk energy service, and others. With more than 30% of the global market share in 2021, customer energy management service led the segmental growth. It includes factors like demand charge management, power quality, reliability, retail electric-energy time shift, and other factors. The ancillary segment may also register a high CAGR or around 11.78% in the coming years

Based on end-user, the global market segments are industrial, residential, utility, and commercial, with the global market cap generating the highest revenue from the utility segment. The high market share was driven by rising demand for renewable sources of energy in contrast to the contemporary fossil-fuel-derived energy due to its unsustainability and shifting preference toward more sustainable ways of development. During the forecast period, the utility segment may grow at a CAGR of 11.29%.

The global Energy Storage as a Service (ESaaS) market is segmented as follows:

By End-User

Industrial

Residential

Utility

Commercial

By Service

Transmission Infrastructure Service

Ancillary Service

Customer Energy Management Service

Bulk Energy Service

Others

Competitive Landscape

The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts. The study examines, among other things, each company's global presence, competitors, service offers, and standards. Some of the main competitors dominating the global Energy Storage as a Service (ESaaS) market include -

Customized Energy Solutions Ltd.

Siemens Energy

Honeywell International Inc

Veolia

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global energy storage as a service (ESaaS) market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 11% over the forecast period (2022-2028).

In terms of revenue, the global energy storage as a service (ESaaS) market size was valued at around USD 1.19 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 3.59 billion, by 2028. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

Based on end-user segmentation, the utility was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021

Based on service segmentation, customer energy management was the leading revenue-generating service in 2021.

On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2021.

Regional Analysis:

The global energy storage as a service (ESaaS) market is projected to garner the highest revenue from North America. The service model was first invented to be used in the electricity market or North America where Canada and the United States house some of the industry giants. The regional market is projected to be driven by the rising regulatory requirements for companies and industrial units to lower their carbon emission rate, propelling them to opt for services that can help them achieve the new targets where ESaaS plays a critical role.

Asia-Pacific may register a high CAGR since energy consumption in countries like India and China has surged owing to a rise in the industrial sector and population growth. Europe is currently battling one of the worst cases of energy crisis where the middle and low-income groups are projected to suffer the most and ESaaS is anticipated to help the region deal with these conditions.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In February 2021, TruEnergy and GreenStruxure partnered to bring ESaaS solutions to customers in the United States.

In November 2021, EESL announced its intention to partner with energy service firms to help the company scale up its Building Energy Efficiency Program.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 1.19 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 3.59 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 11% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Customized Energy Solutions Ltd., Siemens Energy, Honeywell International Inc., and Veolia. Key Segment By End-User, Service, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

