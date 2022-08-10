U.S. markets open in 3 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,134.25
    +9.75 (+0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,791.00
    +54.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,077.00
    +45.50 (+0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,917.80
    +3.20 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.82
    -0.68 (-0.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,810.00
    -2.30 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    20.45
    -0.03 (-0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0230
    +0.0013 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7970
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.17
    +0.88 (+4.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2087
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9080
    -0.2080 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,054.39
    -630.66 (-2.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    535.85
    -21.50 (-3.86%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,488.88
    +0.73 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,819.33
    -180.63 (-0.65%)
     

Global Energy Storage Technologies market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% by 2032: Visiongain Reports Ltd

Visiongain Reports Ltd
·9 min read
Visiongain Reports Ltd
Visiongain Reports Ltd

Visiongain has published a new report entitled Energy Storage Technologies 2022-2032. It includes profiles of Energy Storage Technologies and Forecasts Market Segment by Application, (Stationary Energy Storage Application, Transportation Energy Storage Application) Market Segment by Stationary Type, (Industrial and Military Use, Grid-Related-Utility, Grid-Related-Residential) Market Segment by Utility Type, (Ancillary Services, Peaking Capacity, Energy Shifting, Transmission & Distribution Level) Market Segment by Industrial Type, (Uninterruptible Power Source (UPS) + Data, Telecom Backup Power, Air Conditioning/ Refrigeration, Hydrogen Refuelling Stations, Other Industrial/Military Uses) Market Segment by Technology, (Pumped Storage Hydropower, Lithium-ion Batteries, Lead–acid Batteries, Compressed-Air Energy Storage (CAES), Redox Flow Batteries (RFBs), Other Technologies) plus COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Recovery Pattern Analysis (“V”-shaped, “W”-shaped, “U”-shaped, “L”-shaped), Profiles of Leading Companies, Region and Country.

The global energy storage technologies market was valued at US$13,787 million in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7 during the forecast period 2022-2032. The major drivers for the growth of the energy storage market are regulatory drivers, improving economics and decreases in technology costs. On the other hand, unbundling of operation and network development activities and grid tariff applications and licensing issues factors are restraining the growth of this market.

Economic Challenges Such as Lack of Legislative Backing, High Costs, Ambiguous Application Values, Unfavourable Market Dynamics

The world's energy storage business is still struggling with problems such a lack of legislative backing, high costs, ambiguous application values, unfavourable market dynamics, and others. Future considerations should take into account two factors: first, it is necessary to propose energy storage system solutions with the involvement of electricity users, electrical enterprises, researchers, economic organisations, and social originations; second, it is important to promote the appropriate industry market mechanism and the subsidy policy. We should support multiple studies and uses of energy storage, provide a framework for sustainable growth, and make energy storage operationally viable.

Applications of Microfluidics and Nanomaterials in Energy Storage

Controlling the electrochemical performance of materials now heavily relies on nano-structuring. Manufacturing electrodes with an anisotropic structure and superior electrical and mechanical properties is made possible by the creation of new nanomaterials with adaptable chemical compositions and morphologies. Microfluidics, which makes use of the fluid mechanics laws, enables scientists to develop nanoparticles with distinctive sizes and finely regulated forms, providing new design options for high-power energy storage systems of the future.

Download Exclusive Sample of Report @

https://www.visiongain.com/report/est-market-2022/#download_sampe_div

How has COVID-19 had a significant negative impact on the Energy Storage Technologies Market?

Energy storage meets the highest level of demand for increased power system flexibility. When the demand for power exceeds transmission capacity, for instance, or when the system needs to become more resilient to harsh weather occurrences, flexibility may be necessary. However, the power system needs to be flexible in order to integrate variable renewable energy.

Energy storage is a crucial piece of infrastructure that enables higher renewable energy shares in the power mix, so any effects of the pandemic on the expansion of renewable energy would also have an impact on storage. Energy storage helps to manage the variable energy flows from solar PV and wind power generation.

Long after the first Chinese lockout and associated factory closures earlier this year, price swings brought on by the disruption of supply chains will have an immediate impact on cost competitiveness. This is due to the cascading effects on the supply chain caused by the drop in the production and sales of storage systems, which causes suppliers of raw materials and component suppliers to scale back their operations. When the demand for deferred storage is later rekindled, it will take some time for the supply chain to get going again.

How will this Report Benefit you?

Visiongain’s 311-page report provides 194 tables and 189 charts/graphs. Our new study is suitable for anyone requiring commercial, in-depth analyses for the global energy storage technologies market, along with detailed segment analysis in the market. Our new study will help you evaluate the overall global and regional market for Energy Storage Technologies. Get financial analysis of the overall market and different segments including application, type, technology, stationary type, industrial type, utility type, and company size and capture higher market share. We believe that there are strong opportunities in this fast-growing energy storage technologies market. See how to use the existing and upcoming opportunities in this market to gain revenue benefits in the near future. Moreover, the report will help you to improve your strategic decision-making, allowing you to frame growth strategies, reinforce the analysis of other market players, and maximise the productivity of the company.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

Storage Resources Have Genuine Worth Beyond Only Capacity, Energy, and Associated Services

The development of energy storage should follow the same path as other emerging technologies like solar. Given that lithium-based energy storage technologies now cost between $1,300 and $1,500 per kilowatt to install, the application as envisaged would not currently be financially feasible. Even if these are the sole sources of income for storage, this kind of storage ought to surpass the break-even threshold in the next years. Storage resources have genuine worth beyond only capacity, energy, and associated services. There are several possible sources of added value. Markets that enable owners of energy storage devices to access some of these supplemental revenue streams currently exist in many locations, and more will follow as governmental laws change. Due to uncertain regulatory frameworks, underdeveloped market systems, particular liability exposure, and questionable performance histories, storage projects are particularly vulnerable. It will be possible to manage these risks with creativity, adaptability, and readiness.

Costs for Lithium-Ion Battery Storage Have Decreased Because to Significant Investments in Research & Development and Production Scale-Up

Costs for lithium-ion battery storage have decreased because to significant investments in research & development and production scale-up. The market for consumer electronics (such as laptops and mobile phones) first drove this, and more recently the demand for electric vehicles has expedited it. The cost of $/kWh has decreased by approximately 90% over the past ten years, and with further manufacturing advancements and economies of scale, it is anticipated that lithium-ion costs will continue to decline. Cost reductions in solar and wind technology are also accelerating the use of energy storage in hybrid applications.

Where are the Market Opportunities?

Increase in Demand for Li-ion and Material Demand Globally

Over the next ten years, the demand for Li-ion batteries is expected to expand quickly, particularly due to the electrification of transportation. This will result in rising demand for battery-electric vehicles across a variety of vehicle types and market groups, and many battery pack manufacturers will be focusing on these non-car markets. Recent studies of the battery pack manufacturers that target buses, commercial vehicles, and many other non-car categories address the advancements in battery technology for EVs. Although Li-ion will continue to be the most popular technology for electric cars, concerns about probable shortages of some essential elements, such lithium, nickel, or graphite, may eventually slow the penetration of EVs.

Li-ion Recycling Market Opportunity

Recyclable components may be collected from trash and end-of-life batteries and refined for use in the production of new cells and batteries, which offers a degree of circularity and a partial solution to the sustainability and supply chain difficulties the Li-ion industry faces. This may have a number of positive effects. It can diversify the sources of raw materials, reducing dependency on any one nation or area. In comparison to using virgin materials, Li-ion recycling, particularly through hydrometallurgical or direct recycling techniques, is anticipated to lower the total energy needs of generating a cell.

Competitive Landscape
The major players operating in the energy storage technologies market are Tata Power Company Limited, General Electric Company, LG Chem Ltd, Showa Denko K.K., Electrovaya Inc.,, Samsung SDI Co Ltd, Exide Industries Limited, SK Holdings Co Ltd,, SMA Solar Technology AG, Schneider Electric SE, Eguana Technologies Inc., Fluence Energy, Inc., Furukawa Battery Co., Ltd., Langley Holdings plc (Langley), Altair Nanotechnologies. These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

Recent Developments

  • By the end of 2022, GE intends to increase its production of solar and battery energy storage systems by a factor of three, to 9 GW annually. According to GE, the growth in the company's backlog over the past several months and the "strong" demand expectation for the solutions are both contributing factors to the expansion. A new factory close to Chennai, India will produce the systems.

  • The Joppa Power Plant will be transformed into an energy storage system with a $50 million investment from Vistra Energy. The parent business of the Joppa power plant intends to reinvest heavily at the location despite the power plant's scheduled retirement this fall. This September, Vistra Energy will close the coal-fired power plant in Joppa.

  • Azelio AB and Jet Energy, a Moroccan solar EPC contractor, have signed a memorandum of understanding to investigate developing 45 MW of storage projects in Francophone Africa between 2021 and 2025. The projects would combine both new and old solar photovoltaic (PV) systems with Azelio's Thermal Energy Storage. Power on Demand (TES.POD) technology. Jet Energy would serve as the project developer.

Avoid missing out by staying informed – order our report now.

To find more Visiongain research reports on the Energy sector, click on the following links:

Do you have any custom requirements we can help you with? Any need for a specific country, geo region, market segment or specific company information? Contact us today, we can discuss your needs and see how we can help: dev.visavadia@visiongain.com

About Visiongain

Visiongain is one of the fastest-growing and most innovative independent market intelligence providers around, the company publishes hundreds of market research reports which it adds to its extensive portfolio each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis across 18 industries worldwide. The reports, which cover 10-year forecasts, are hundreds of pages long, with in-depth market analysis and valuable competitive intelligence data. Visiongain works across a range of vertical markets with a lot of synergies. These markets include automotive, aviation, chemicals, cyber, defence, energy, food & drink, materials, packaging, pharmaceutical and utilities sectors. Our customised and syndicated market research reports offer a bespoke piece of market intelligence customised to your very own business needs.

Contact:
Dev Visavadia
PR at Visiongain Reports Limited
Tel: + 44 0207 336 6100
Email: dev.visavadia@visiongain.com


Recommended Stories

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    The last few years saw the markets go crazy. Between the COVID lockdowns and market crash, the rebound recovery, last year’s sustained bull run, and this year’s devastating first half that saw the bull turn into a bear. But in all of that, there have been stocks that have outperformed the market. These winning stocks have attracted attention from Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program. Among other things, Cramer has been following stocks which won big during the COVID cris

  • Musk Sells $6.9 Billion of Tesla to Avoid Twitter Fire Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk offloaded $6.9 billion worth of stock in Tesla Inc., saying he wanted to avoid a sudden sale in the event he’s forced to go ahead with his deal to acquire Twitter Inc.Most Read from BloombergUK Plans for Blackouts in January in Emergency Energy PlanTrump Under Intense Legal Scrutiny After FBI Searches Mar-a-LagoMusk Sells $6.9 Billion of Tesla to Avoid Twitter Fire SaleRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use Against UkraineTrump Search Was Unprecedented, But Reco

  • Bill Gates is using these dividend stocks right now to generate a large inflation-fighting income stream ⁠— you might want to do the same

    Bill Gates looks for income, too. This is how he gets it.

  • CPI Inflation Rate Is Finally Falling; The Good And Bad News For The Dow Jones

    The CPI inflation rate is finally past its peak, but what about core prices and is it enough to reboot the stock market rally?

  • Unity Software Inc. (U) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Image source: The Motley Fool. Unity Software Inc. (NYSE: U)Q2 2022 Earnings CallAug 09, 2022, 5:00 p.m. ETContents: Prepared Remarks Questions and Answers Call Participants Prepared Remarks: Richard Davis Thank you, everyone, for joining Unity's second quarter earnings call.

  • Plug Power (PLUG) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

    Plug Power (PLUG) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -42.86% and 10.53%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Senseonics Holdings (SENS) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Senseonics (SENS) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 25% and 12.44%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Plug Power Stock Falls as Second-Quarter Revenue Misses Estimates

    Plug Power shares fell nearly 4% in premarket trading Wednesday after the fuel-cell company reported second-quarter revenue that missed analysts’ estimates. New product offerings represented more than $56 million in revenue in the second quarter, Plug Power said. Revenue in the first half of the year typically represents about 30% of full-year revenue, with the second half representing about 70%, Plug Power said.

  • Don’t be fooled by a drop in U.S. headline inflation. Markets will be attuned to another figure on Wednesday.

    The core CPI reading, or measure which strips out volatile food and energy costs, could have the propensity to jolt markets after Wednesday's release.

  • Jim Cramer Recommends Buying These 10 Stocks as Commodity Prices Decline

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer recommends buying as commodity prices decline. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer recommends buying, go directly to Jim Cramer Recommends Buying These 5 Stocks as Commodity Prices Decline. The prices of commodities like oil, grains, metals, and paper […]

  • Top after-hours movers: Coinbase, Roblox, Sweetgreen, The Trade Desk, Wynn Resorts

    Top trending after-hours tickers on Yahoo Finance.

  • Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stocks: PLUG Misses Earnings Views, Ballard Power Systems Shares Fall

    Hydrogen fuel cell stocks PLUG and Ballard Power Systems, which reports early Wednesday, both booked losses Tuesday. This comes after the U.S. Senate approved a sweeping spending bill over the weekend that would direct billions of dollars toward clean energy projects. Estimates: Analysts predicted Plug Power would report a net loss of 20 cents per share and $161 million in revenue in Q2.

  • Chipmakers Tumble on Warnings of Worst Downturn in a Decade

    (Bloomberg) -- Semiconductors stocks tumbled after Micron Technology Inc. became the latest chipmaker to warn about slowing demand, triggering concern the industry is heading into a painful downturn. Most Read from BloombergUK Plans for Blackouts in January in Emergency Energy PlanTrump Under Intense Legal Scrutiny After FBI Searches Mar-a-LagoMusk Sells $6.9 Billion of Tesla to Avoid Twitter Fire SaleRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use Against UkraineTrump Search Was Unprecedented,

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Remarkable Growth Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2026

    A more than 30% peak decline in the Nasdaq Composite is allowing investors to buy these phenomenal stocks at bargain-basement prices.

  • You'll Be Sorry If You Sell These 7 Value Stocks Now, Analysts Say

    Value stocks in the S&P 500 are outperforming this year. But analysts still think it's a mistake to part with some of them too soon.

  • Investors are Buying These 10 Stocks as New Survey Shows “Dire” Pessimism

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks investors are buying amid “dire” pessimism. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out Investors are Buying These 5 Stocks as New Survey Shows “Dire” Pessimism. Bank of America carried out a week-long survey of hedge fund managers through July 15 that consisted of […]

  • Wind turbine maker Vestas says price power improving, shares jump

    COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -Wind turbine maker Vestas expects to deliver more positive results next year, its chief executive said on Wednesday, as high costs from raw materials and transport, which hit second-quarter results, are passed on to customers. Shares in Vestas rose 4% after the firm said it raised its prices in the second quarter by 22% compared to the same period last year, a sign that the company's hard-hit profit margins could improve. Heightened competition, supply disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic and soaring metals prices exacerbated by the war in Ukraine have made it difficult for wind turbine makers to generate positive margins, despite solid demand.

  • Analysis-China investors hedge U.S. delisting risk with Hong Kong play

    Global fund managers holding U.S.-listed Chinese stocks are steadily shifting towards their Hong Kong-traded peers, even as they remain hopeful Beijing and Washington will eventually resolve an audit dispute to keep Chinese firms on American exchanges. The pace of migration will likely accelerate, as more Chinese firms listed in New York are expected to follow technology giant Alibaba's intent to launch so-called primary listings in Hong Kong, potentially boosting liquidity there to smooth the transition. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB), a New York-listed fund focused on Chinese tech plays, started swapping American Deposit Receipts (ADRs) into Hong Kong shares in December, when U.S. securities regulators finalised rules to prohibit trading of Chinese companies not compliant with U.S. audit rules.

  • Roblox stock plunges 17% as key sales metric unexpectedly declines again

    Roblox Corp. shares plunged in extended trading Tuesday after the videogame company said that a key sales metric unexpectedly declined for the second quarter in a row.

  • ‘I am quite embarrassed and remorseful’: SoftBank CEO plans widespread cost cuts as tech investments suffer, leading to a $23 billion loss

    “When we were turning out big profits, I became somewhat delirious, and looking back at myself now, I am quite embarrassed and remorseful,” SoftBank’s CEO admitted at a press conference on Monday.