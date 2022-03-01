U.S. markets close in 4 hours 7 minutes

Global New Energy Vehicles Market Outlook To 2027 | Key Players (TOYOTA, Tesla, BYD) Hold a Share About 75%, Trends Evaluation, Healthy CAGR with Growing Demand, Geographical Segmentation, Business Challenges and Opportunity Analysis

Industry Research
·7 min read
Industry Research
Industry Research

Pune, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global New Energy Vehicles Market Analysis and Insights: In 2020, the global New Energy Vehicles market size was US$ 59170 million and it is expected to reach US$ 141410 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 16.8% during 2021-2027.

"Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry."

Global "New Energy Vehicles Market" Research Report 2022-2027 is a historical overview and in-depth study on the current & future market of the New Energy Vehicles industry. The report represents a basic overview of the New Energy Vehicles market share, competitor segment with a basic introduction of key vendors, top regions, product types, and end industries. This report gives a historical overview of the New Energy Vehicles market trends, growth, revenue, capacity, cost structure, and key driver's analysis.

Scope of the New Energy Vehicles Market Report:

New Energy Vehicles is one kind of new vehicle which utilizes the unconventional fuel as the power source integrating the advanced technology of the power control and drive section.
Global New Energy Vehicles key players include TOYOTA, Tesla, BYD, etc. Global top three manufacturers hold a share about 75%.
Japan is the largest market, with a share over 70%, followed by USA and China both have a share over 20 percent.
In terms of product, HEV is the largest segment, with a share over 70%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Passenger Vehicle, followed by Commercial Vehicle.

The Major Players in the New Energy Vehicles Market include: The research covers the current New Energy Vehicles market size and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of key players/manufacturers:

  • TOYOTA

  • Nissan

  • Tesla

  • Mitsubishi

  • GM

  • Ford

  • BMW

  • Renault

  • Volvo

  • Mercedes-Benz

  • Volkswagen

  • Honda

  • FIAT

  • BYD

  • Chery

  • ZOTYE

  • Yutong

  • BAIC

  • King-long

  • Zhong Tong

  • Geely

  • SAIC

  • JAC

On the basis of product type, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

  • HEV

  • PHEV

  • EV

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share, and growth rate for each application, including:

  • Commercial Vehicle

  • Passenger Vehicle

The New Energy Vehicles Market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers a comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in New Energy Vehicles business, the date to enter into the New Energy Vehicles market, New Energy Vehicles product introduction, recent developments, etc.

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

  • What is the global (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of New Energy Vehicles?

  • Who are the global key manufacturers of the New Energy Vehicles Industry? How is their operating situation (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

  • What are the New Energy Vehicles market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global New Energy Vehicles Industry?

  • Which application/end-user or product type may seek incremental growth prospects? What is the market share of each type and application?

  • What focused approach and constraints are holding the New Energy Vehicles market?

  • What are the different sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the global industry?

Years considered for this report:

  • Historical Years: 2016-2020

  • Base Year: 2020

  • Estimated Year: 2021

  • New Energy Vehicles Market Forecast Period: 2021-2027

With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global New Energy Vehicles market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

