Global Engine Oil Additives Market to Reach $13.32 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Engine Oil Additives Market (2022-2027) by Type, End User, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Engine Oil Additives Market is estimated to be USD 10.94 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 13.32 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.01%.



Market Segmentations

The Global Engine Oil Additives Market is segmented based on Type, End User, and Geography.

By Type, the market is classified into Anti-Oxidants, Detergents, Corrosion Inhibitors, Dispersants, Friction Modifiers, and Others.

By End User, the market is classified into Automotive and Industrial.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Engine Oil Additives Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach. The analyst analyses the Global Engine Oil Additives Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position. Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Demand from the Automotive Sector

Demand for Improved Quality of Industrial Lubricants

Increasing Demand for Renewable Energy

Restraints

Reduction in The Use of Metal Parts by Automakers

Fluctuations in Prices of Crude Oil

Opportunities

Increasing Demand for Renewable Energy

Increasing Market Opportunities in Developing Economies

Challenges

Rising Demand for Hybrid And Electric Vehicles

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics



5 Market Analysis



6 Global Engine Oil Additives Market, By Type



7 Global Engine Oil Additives Market, By End User



8 Americas' Engine Oil Additives Market



9 Europe's Engine Oil Additives Market



10 Middle East and Africa's Engine Oil Additives Market



11 APAC's Engine Oil Additives Market



12 Competitive Landscape



13 Company Profiles



14 Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Afton Chemical Corp.

Adeka Corp

BASF SE

BRB International BV

Evonik Industries Ag

Eni S.p.A.

Chevron Corp.

Croda International PLC

Dorf Ketal Chemicals (I) Pvt. Ltd.

Infineum International Ltd.

Jinzhou Kangtai Lubricant Additives Co., Ltd.

MidContinental Chemical Company

MOL-LUB Ltd.

Lanxess Ag

Lubrizol Corp

Shamrock Shipping and Trading Ltd.

Vanderbilt Chemicals, LLC

Wuxi South Petroleum Additive Co., Ltd.

Wynn's

