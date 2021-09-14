U.S. markets close in 6 hours 15 minutes

Global Engineered Marble Market, By Product Type, By Thickness, By Mode of Application, By Distribution Channel, By Application, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026

ReportLinker
·5 min read

This report is 90% complete and will include the latest impact analysis of Covid-19 along with updated quarterly market data for the year 2021 estimated. This report will be delivered within three working days post order confirmation.

New York, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Engineered Marble Market, By Product Type, By Thickness, By Mode of Application, By Distribution Channel, By Application, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06150623/?utm_source=GNW


Global Engineered Marble Market, By Product Type (Solid Surface v/s Engineered Quartz Stone), By Thickness (10-12mm, 12-15mm, 15-18mm, Above 18mm), By Mode of Application (Interior v/s Exterior), By Distribution Channel (Store-based v/s Non-store-based), By Application (Kitchen Countertops, Facades, Flooring, Bathroom, Others), By End User (Commercial, Residential, Industrial), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026

Global engineered marble market is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period.The global engineered marble market is driven by the booming construction industry.

Additionally, engineered marble is tough, resistant to stains, available in wide range of shapes, sizes & color, cost effective, among others. These properties are increasing the demand for engineered marble and thereby expected to propel the market growth through 2026.

The global engineered marble market is segmented based on product type, thickness, mode of application, distribution channel, application, end user, company and region.Based on mode of application, the market can be bifurcated into interior and exterior.

The interior segment is expected to hold a significant market share owing to the increasing use of engineered marble in kitchen countertops, floorings, bathrooms, among others.

Regionally, the engineered marble market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific region dominates the overall engineered marble market owing to the increasing demand from various end user industries such as electronics, building & construction, among others.

Major players operating in the global engineered marble market include Falat Sang Asia Co, Grupo Cosentino, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Compac marble, Caesarstone Ltd, Hanwha L&C Corporation, LG Hausys Ltd., Herman Tile & Marble, Johnson Marble & Quartz, RK Marble and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019
Base Year: 2020
Estimated Year: 2021
Forecast Period: 2022–2026

Objective of the Study:

• To analyze and forecast the market size of global engineered marble market.
• To classify and forecast global engineered marble market based on product type, thickness, mode of application, distribution channel, application, end user industry, company and regional distribution.
• To identify drivers and challenges for global engineered marble market.
• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global engineered marble market.
• To conduct pricing analysis for global engineered marble market.
• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global engineered marble market.
The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.

Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.

Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.
The analyst calculated the market size of global engineered marble market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.

Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.

Key Target Audience:

• Engineered marble manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders
• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers
• Organizations, forums and alliances related to engineered marble
• Market research and consulting firms
The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Report Scope:

In this report, global engineered marble market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
• Global Engineered Marble Market, By Product Type:
o Solid Surface
o Engineered Quartz Stone
• Global Engineered Marble Market, By Thickness:
o 10-12mm
o 12-15mm
o 15-18mm
o Above 18mm
• Global Engineered Marble Market, By Mode of Application:
o Interior
o Exterior
• Global Engineered Marble Market, By Distribution Channel:
o Store-based
o Non-store-based
• Global Engineered Marble Market, By Application:
o Kitchen Countertops
o Facades
o Flooring
o Bathroom
o Others
• Global Engineered Marble Market, By End User Industry:
o Commercial
o Residential
o Industrial
• Global Engineered Marble Market, By Region:
o North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
o Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Russia
o Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Australia
o Middle East & Africa
South Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
o South America
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global engineered marble market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06150623/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


