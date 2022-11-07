Global Engineered Quartz Market Factbook (2022 Edition) â€" World Market Review, Trends and Forecast Analysis Till 2028 (By Product Type, Application, End-User, By Region, By Country)

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Executive Summary

The Global Engineered Quartz Market was valued at USD 23.23 Billion in the year 2021. Increasing demand for Engineered Quartz in the residential sector, increasing public and private investment in the infrastructure sector and surging demand in the manufacturing sector driving growth in the sector.







Based on the Product Type segment, the Slabs and Blocks segment is expected to hold the largest share of the Engineered Quartz market in the year 2028. The adoption of splash proof and dust-proof Slabs and Blocks is increasing across different regions and countries attributed to the strict government regulations regarding safe working environments. The demand for engineered quartz is rising attributed to its ability to provide better durability and resistance against chemicals, dirt, water, temperature, and pressure.



Americas region is estimated to have the maximum share in the global Engineered Quartz market followed by Europe & APAC. An increase in the number of real estate, residential and commercial properties in the region is contributing towards the healthy growth of engineered quartz. Increasing application of engineered quartz across several industries such as oil and gas, chemical, power generation, construction, automotive and others drives the demand for engineered quartz products.



Scope of the Report

â€¢ The report analyses the Engineered Quartz Market by Value (USD Billion).



â€¢ The report analyses the Engineered Quartz Market by Volume (Million sq.mt.).



â€¢ The report presents the analysis of the Engineered Quartz market for the historical period of 2018-2021 and the forecast period of 2023-2028.



â€¢ The Global Engineered Quartz Market has been analysed by countries (United States, Canada, Brazil, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Benelux, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Australia, New Zealand).



â€¢ The report analyses the Engineered Quartz Market by Product Type (Slabs & Blocks, Tiles).



â€¢ The report analyses the Engineered Quartz Market by Application (Countertops, Flooring).



â€¢ The report analyses the Engineered Quartz Market by End User (Residential, Offices, Hotels, Others).



â€¢ The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porterâ€™s Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Location and Product.



â€¢ Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.



â€¢ The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Caesarstone Ltd., Cosentino, Dupont, Prism Johnson Ltd., Pokarna, LX Hausys, Wilsonart, Belenco, Quartzforms, Stone Italiana.



Key Target Audience



â€¢ Engineered Quartz Companies



â€¢ Construction Industry



â€¢ Consulting and Advisory Firms



â€¢ Government and Policy Makers



â€¢ Regulatory Authorities



