The Global Engineered Wood Products Market is expected to grow by $6349.29 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Engineered Wood Products Market 2023-2027 The analyst has been monitoring the engineered wood products market and it is poised to grow by $6349. 29 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.

New York, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Engineered Wood Products Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03938228/?utm_source=GNW

8% during the forecast period. Our report on the engineered wood products market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing residential and commercial construction, demand for environmentally friendly and durable flooring, and the use of engineered wood products as an alternative to sawn wood.



The engineered wood products market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Structural wood I-beams

• Glued laminated timber

• LVL

• Others



By Application

• Construction

• Furniture

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the rising wages in manufacturing hubs as one of the prime reasons driving the engineered wood products market growth during the next few years. Also, the emergence of resilient structures and the origination of mixed-use structures will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the engineered wood products market covers the following areas:

• Engineered wood products market sizing

• Engineered wood products market forecast

• Engineered wood products market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading engineered wood products market vendors that include Boise Cascade Co., Celulosa Arauco y Constitucion SA, Georgia Pacific LLC, Greenply Industries Ltd., Huber Engineered Woods LLC, J M Huber Corp., Kahrs, Lampert Lumber, Louisiana Pacific Corp., Lowes Companies Inc., M.Y. Timber Co. Ltd, Raute Corp., RH Group, Rockshield Engineered Wood Products ULC, Roseburg Forest Products Co., Universal Forest Products Inc., UPM Kymmene Corp., West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd., and Weyerhaeuser Co. Also, the engineered wood products market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03938228/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



