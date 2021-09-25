U.S. markets closed

Global Engineering Services Market Will Register an Incremental Spend of About USD 201.74 Billion, Says SpendEdge

·3 min read

The Engineering Services market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.04% during the five-year forecast period (2021-2025).

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Engineering Services Market Procurement Research Report
A targeted strategic approach to Engineering Services can unlock several opportunities for buyers. This report also offers market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Download free sample report

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

  • Information on how to identify strategic and tactical negotiation levels that will help achieve the best prices.

  • Gain information on relevant pricing levels, detailed explanation on pros and cons of prevalent pricing models.

  • Methods to help engage with the right suppliers and discover KPI's to evaluate incumbent suppliers.

Get a free sample report for more information

Insights into buyer strategies and tactical negotiation levers:

Several strategic and tactical negotiation levers are explained in the report to help buyers achieve the best prices for the Engineering Services market. The report also aids buyers with relevant Engineering Services pricing levels, pros, and cons of prevalent pricing models such as volume-based pricing, spot pricing, and cost-plus pricing and category management strategies and best practices to fulfil their category objectives.

For more insights on buyer strategies and tactical negotiation levers, www.spendedge.com/report/engineering-services-sourcing-and-procurement-intelligence-report

Key Drivers and Trends Fueling Market Growth:

The pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants has resulted in the low bargaining power of suppliers.

Price forecasts are beneficial in purchase planning, especially when supplemented by the constant monitoring of price influencing factors. During the forecast period, the market expects a change of 2.00%-4.00%.

  • Identify favorable opportunities in Engineering Services TCO (total cost of ownership).

  • Expected changes in price forecast and factors driving the current and future price changes.

  • Identify pricing models that offer the most rewarding opportunities.

Some of the top Engineering Services suppliers listed in this report:

This Engineering Services procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.

  • Capgemini SE

  • ALTEN SA

  • HCL Technologies Ltd

To get instant access to over 1000 market-ready procurement intelligence reports without any additional costs or commitment.

Subscribe Now for Free

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Insights

  • Category Pricing Insights

  • Cost-saving Opportunities

  • Best Practices

  • Category Ecosystem

  • Category Management Strategy

  • Category Management Enablers

  • Suppliers Selection

  • Suppliers under Coverage

  • US Market Insights

  • Category scope

  • Appendix

Get instant access to download 5 reports every month and view 1200 full reports. With every purchase, we also offer complimentary research add-ons and Covid-19 impact assessmentsPurchase Now!

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Contacts

SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-engineering-services-market-will-register-an-incremental-spend-of-about-usd-201-74-billion-says-spendedge-301384274.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

