Global English Language Learning Market and Digital English Language Learning Market 2022 Size, Growth (CAGR 23.3%, 15.6% respectively) Key Players, New Technologies, Innovations, Opportunities and Forecast 2028

Proficient Market Insights
·6 min read

Recent trends show significant growth in the Global English Language Learning Market. Our report provides a detailed outlook on all aspects of the market, including all current market statistics and future forecast.

Pune, Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global English Language Learning Market size is estimated to augment due to the rising significance of English language for business reasons. Integration of artificial intelligence, minimal cost of learning English language, and increasing investments of English language in small and medium companies are factors that are expected to drive global English market language learning market growth. In the year 2021, the market was valued at USD 8,398.3 million. The CAGR during this period is over 23.3% during the review period, which is expected to reach a valuation of USD 36,470 million. This information is published in an upcoming report, titled “Global English Language Learning Market, 2022-2028”.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market.

  • Berlitz Languages

  • Pearson ELT

  • Sanako Corporation

  • Inlingua International

  • Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

  • McGraw-Hill Education

  • Rosetta Stone

  • Transparent Language

  • Voxy

  • EF Education First

  • New Oriental

  • Vipkid

  • Wall Street English

  • Meten English

  • iTutorGroup

  • 51talk

  • WEBi

  • Global Education (GEDU)

  • New Channel International

Get a Sample copy of English Language Learning Market report @ https://proficientmarketinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample/19886643?utm_source=GV

Nowadays, learning the English language has become a necessity. Having the knowledge of various languages provides an economic edge that it. With recent advent of social media and penetration of new technologies such as cloud computing, IoT, gadgets, voice recognition, etc. have further expanded the scope of learning English language.

Geographically, the market is divided into, the Americas (U.S., Mexico, Brazil, and Canada), Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, and Russia), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, Southeast Asia, Korea, and India), Australia, and Middle East & Africa (Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, and GCC Countries).

Segmentation by type:

  • Digital

  • Through Books

  • In Person Courses

Segmentation by application:

  • For Kids and Teens

  • For Adults

  • For Businesses

  • For Educational and Tests

Have a query before purchasing this report – https://proficientmarketinsights.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/19886643?utm_source=GV

What is the scope of the report?

This English language Learning market research covers global and regional markets with a detailed analysis of the overall growth outlook for the market. In addition, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive environment of the global market. The report also provides an overview of key company dashboards, including successful marketing strategies, market contributions, and recent developments in both historical and current contexts.

Which market dynamics affect the business?

The report provides a detailed assessment of the market by highlighting information on various aspects such as drivers, restraints, opportunities and threats. This information helps stakeholders make the right decisions before investing.

Buy this report – https://proficientmarketinsights.com/purchase/19886643?utm_source=GV

Detailed TOC of Global English Language Learning Market:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Years Considered

1.3 Research Objectives

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Research Process and Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global English Language Learning Market Size 2017-2028

2.1.2 English Language Learning Market Size CAGR by Region 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

2.2 English Language Learning Segment by Type

2.2.1 Digital

2.2.2 Through Books

2.2.3 In Person Courses

2.3 English Language Learning Market Size by Type

2.3.1 English Language Learning Market Size CAGR by Type (2017 VS 2022 VS 2028)

2.3.2 Global English Language Learning Market Size Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

2.4 English Language Learning Segment by Application

2.4.1 For Kids and Teens

2.4.2 For Adults

2.4.3 For Businesses

2.4.4 For Educational and Tests

2.5 English Language Learning Market Size by Application

2.5.1 English Language Learning Market Size CAGR by Application (2017 VS 2022 VS 2028)

2.5.2 Global English Language Learning Market Size Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

3 English Language Learning Market Size by Player

3.1 English Language Learning Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global English Language Learning Revenue by Players (2020-2022)

3.1.2 Global English Language Learning Revenue Market Share by Players (2020-2022)

3.2 Global English Language Learning Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) & (2020-2022)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 English Language Learning by Regions

4.1 English Language Learning Market Size by Regions (2017-2022)

4.2 Americas English Language Learning Market Size Growth (2017-2022)

4.3 APAC English Language Learning Market Size Growth (2017-2022)

4.4 Europe English Language Learning Market Size Growth (2017-2022)

4.5 Middle East & Africa English Language Learning Market Size Growth (2017-2022)

…Continued

Report 2:

Global Digital English Language Learning Market 2022-28:

Global Digital English Language Learning Market size is anticipated to grow due to the wide adoption of english language globally. Various advantages associated with online platforms have led to the introduction of digital platforms. Having english as a language for business communications is one of the major factors for Global Digital English Language Learning Market growth. In the year 2021, the market was valued at USD 8,986.8 million. The CAGR during this period is over 15.6% during the review period, which is expected to reach a valuation of USD 24,730 million. This information is published in an upcoming report, titled “Global Digital English Language Learning Market, 2022-2028”.

Learning the language digitally refers to learning through digital products and content that promotes the learning of language through ICT Tool. The digital english language lets students to learn through digital tools with a facility of voice recording. This lets the tutors observe and monitor the progress of students remotely and conduct the sessions through virtual classrooms.

Get a Sample copy of Digital English Language Learning Market report @ https://proficientmarketinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample/19833872?utm_source=GV

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

  • Berlitz Languages

  • Pearson ELT

  • Sanako Corporation

  • Inlingua International

  • 51Talk

  • WEBi

  • Rosetta Stone

  • iTutorGroup

  • Voxy

  • EF Education First

  • New Oriental

  • Vipkid

  • Wall Street English

  • Busuu

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2017 to 2022 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2028 in section 10.7.

  • On-premise

  • Cloud based

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2017 to 2022, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2028 in section 10.8.

  • For Educational & Tests

  • For Businesses

  • For Kids and Teens

  • For Adults

Buy this report – https://proficientmarketinsights.com/purchase/19833872?utm_source=GV

Detailed TOC:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Digital English Language Learning Market Size by Player

4 Digital English Language Learning by Regions

….Continued

About Us:

Proficient Market Insights is the credible source for gaining the market reports that will provide you with the lead your business needs. Our aim is to provide the best solution that matches the exact customer requirements. This drives us to provide you with custom or syndicated research reports.

DIGITAL ENGLISH LANGUAGE LEARNING

CONTACT: Name: Ajay More Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187 Email: sales@absolutereports.com


