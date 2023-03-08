Global ENT & Bronchoscopy Devices Market Report 2023: Featuring MedRx, GlobalMed, Medtronic, Bausch & Lomb, Boston Scientific & More

DUBLIN, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global ENT & Bronchoscopy Devices Market Size, Share, & COVID-19 Impact Analysis 2023-2029 - MedSuite - Includes: ENT Endoscopes, ENT Powered Instruments, and 9 more" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2022, the global market for ENT endoscopic and bronchoscopic devices was valued at $6.8 billion. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% during the forecast period, reaching $9.9 billion.

The comprehensive report collection on the worldwide market for ENT endoscopic and bronchoscopic devices includes a wide range of products, such as ENT endoscopes, ENT powered instruments, ENT hand instruments, ENT surgical energy devices, balloon dilation devices, drug-eluting stents, bronchoscopes, bronchoscopic hand instruments, tracheobronchial stents, bronchoscopic biopsy devices, and foreign body removal devices.



GLOBAL ENT ENDOSCOPIC DEVICE MARKET INSIGHTS



The ENT endoscope market is projected to continue to hold the largest market share in terms of value during the forecast period, mainly due to the increasing demand for single-use endoscopes. Among all the segments in the ENT endoscopic device market, the ENT endoscope market has the highest growth rate, and it is expected to maintain its position as the fastest-growing market by the end of the forecast period.



GLOBAL BRONCHOSCOPIC DEVICE MARKET INSIGHTS



The bronchoscope segment accounted for the largest share of the overall bronchoscopic device market in 2022 and is projected to maintain its dominant position throughout the forecast period. This segment's growth is primarily driven by the increasing sales of single-use and ultrasound bronchoscopes.



GLOBAL ENT DEVICE MARKET SHARE INSIGHTS



The Global ENT device market was lead by Olympus and Karl Storz.



In 2022, Olympus emerged as the leading competitor in the ENT endoscopic and bronchoscopic device market. The company had a significant presence in both the ENT and bronchoscopy device markets. In the ENT endoscopic device market, Olympus held notable market shares in several segments, including ENT endoscopes, powered instruments, hand instruments, and surgical energy devices.



