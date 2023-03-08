Global ENT & Bronchoscopy Devices Market Report 2023: Featuring MedRx, GlobalMed, Medtronic, Bausch & Lomb, Boston Scientific & More
DUBLIN, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global ENT & Bronchoscopy Devices Market Size, Share, & COVID-19 Impact Analysis 2023-2029 - MedSuite - Includes: ENT Endoscopes, ENT Powered Instruments, and 9 more" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In 2022, the global market for ENT endoscopic and bronchoscopic devices was valued at $6.8 billion. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% during the forecast period, reaching $9.9 billion.
The comprehensive report collection on the worldwide market for ENT endoscopic and bronchoscopic devices includes a wide range of products, such as ENT endoscopes, ENT powered instruments, ENT hand instruments, ENT surgical energy devices, balloon dilation devices, drug-eluting stents, bronchoscopes, bronchoscopic hand instruments, tracheobronchial stents, bronchoscopic biopsy devices, and foreign body removal devices.
MARKET DATA INCLUDED
Unit Sales, Average Selling Prices, Market Size & Growth Trends
Procedure Numbers
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
Market Drivers & Limiters
Market Forecasts Until 2029, and Historical Data to 2019
Recent Mergers & Acquisitions
Company Profiles and Product Portfolios
Leading Competitors
GLOBAL ENT ENDOSCOPIC DEVICE MARKET INSIGHTS
The ENT endoscope market is projected to continue to hold the largest market share in terms of value during the forecast period, mainly due to the increasing demand for single-use endoscopes. Among all the segments in the ENT endoscopic device market, the ENT endoscope market has the highest growth rate, and it is expected to maintain its position as the fastest-growing market by the end of the forecast period.
GLOBAL BRONCHOSCOPIC DEVICE MARKET INSIGHTS
The bronchoscope segment accounted for the largest share of the overall bronchoscopic device market in 2022 and is projected to maintain its dominant position throughout the forecast period. This segment's growth is primarily driven by the increasing sales of single-use and ultrasound bronchoscopes.
GLOBAL ENT DEVICE MARKET SHARE INSIGHTS
The Global ENT device market was lead by Olympus and Karl Storz.
In 2022, Olympus emerged as the leading competitor in the ENT endoscopic and bronchoscopic device market. The company had a significant presence in both the ENT and bronchoscopy device markets. In the ENT endoscopic device market, Olympus held notable market shares in several segments, including ENT endoscopes, powered instruments, hand instruments, and surgical energy devices.
MARKET SEGMENTATION SUMMARY
Global Endoscopic Device Markets:
ENT Endoscope Market - MedCore - Includes:
Subsegments of single-use ENT endoscopes, reusable laryngoscopes, reusable rhinoscopes/sinuscopes, and reusable otoscopes.
ENT Powered Instrument Market - MedCore - Includes:
Total subsegments of capital equipment and disposable markets.
ENT Hand Instrument Market - MedCore - Includes:
Sinus, laryngeal and otological hand instruments.
ENT Surgical Energy Device Market - MedCore - Includes:
Capital equipment and radiofrequency (RF) and ultrasonic probes.
Balloon Dilation Device Market - MedCore - Includes:
Balloon sets, and it does not include the market's extended set.
Drug-Eluting Stent Market - MedCore - Includes:
Drug-eluting stents only and does not include the market's extended set.
Bronchoscope Market - MedCore - Includes:
Subsegments of rigid, flexible, ultrasound and single-use bronchoscopes.
Bronchoscopic Hand Instrument Market - MedCore - Includes:
Focuses on bronchoscopic hand instruments only and does not include the market's extended set.
Tracheobronchial Stent Market - MedCore - Includes:
Metal and silicone tracheobronchial stents.
Bronchoscopic Biopsy Device Market - MedCore - Includes:
Segments of bronchial forceps and transbronchial needle aspiration (TBNA) needle devices.
Foreign Body Removal Market - MedCore - Includes:
Disposable and reusable foreign body removal devices.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2 Impact of Covid-19 on the Global ENT Endoscopic and Bronchoscopic Device Market
3 Disease Overview
4 Product Assessment
5 Global ENT Endoscopic Device Market Overview
6 ENT Endoscope Market
7 ENT Powered Instrument Market
8 ENT Hand Instrument Market
9 ENT Surgical Energy Device Market
10 Global Balloon Dilation Device Market
11 Drug-Eluting Stent Market
12 Global Bronchoscopic Device Market Overview
13 Bronchoscope Market
14 Bronchoscopic Hand Instrument Market
15 Tracheobronchial Stent Market
16 Bronchoscopic Biopsy Device Market
17 Foreign Body Removal Device Market
Abbreviations
