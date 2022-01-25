U.S. markets close in 2 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,372.85
    -37.28 (-0.85%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,326.27
    -38.23 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,633.60
    -221.53 (-1.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,999.78
    -33.73 (-1.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.20
    +1.89 (+2.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,851.40
    +9.70 (+0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    23.92
    +0.12 (+0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1298
    -0.0032 (-0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7800
    +0.0450 (+2.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3506
    +0.0015 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8860
    -0.0740 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,368.00
    +1,075.38 (+2.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    850.82
    +30.24 (+3.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,371.46
    +74.31 (+1.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,131.34
    -457.03 (-1.66%)
     

Global ENT Devices Market Research Report 2022: Market was Valued at $13,799.5 Million in 2020 and is Expected to Reach $25,127.7 Million by the End of 2030

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "ENT Devices Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Procedure, End User, Product Type, and Country-Wise Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global ENT devices market report highlights that the market was valued at $13,799.5 million in 2020 and is expected to reach $25,127.7 million by the end of 2030.

The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.12% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2030.

Global ENT Devices Market Industry Overview

ENT devices are used for diagnosing and treating various disorders of the ear, nose, and throat. The devices can be classified into diagnostic devices, surgical devices, visualization devices, hearing aids, surgical shavers and debriders, and others.

The global ENT devices market is witnessing a high degree of technology integration over the past years. The market comprises various key medical device companies and local companies. The major factors that have a positive impact on the market's growth include the growing prevalence of hearing disorders, growing technology integration in ENT devices, and growing preference for minimally invasive procedures in ENT specialty.

During COVID-19, the growth of the ENT devices market was negatively impacted, especially in 2020. Although the market recovered quickly in the last quarter of 2020 and the telehealth integration in ENT specialty was a positive impact of COVID-19 on the market.

Global ENT Devices Market Drivers

The factors driving the growth of the market include the growing prevalence of hearing disorders, growing technology integration in ENT devices, and growing preference for minimally invasive procedures in the ENT specialty. The growing prevalence of hearing disorders is the major driver for the market in established and emerging economies.

For instance, according to a study published in The Lancet in March 2021, titled, 'Hearing Loss Prevalence and Years Lived with Disability, 1990-2019: Findings from The Global Burden of Disease Study 2019', approximately 1.5 billion people suffered from hearing disability globally in 2019. This infers that one in every five people suffered from a form of hearing disability globally.

Furthermore, hearing disability is the third common factor for years lived with disability (YLDs) in the global population. The prevalence of hearing loss is projected to grow over the coming decade. According to World Health Organization (WHO), the number of people suffering from disabling hearing loss (DHL) can grow up to 630 million in 2030 and over 900 million by 2050.

Consequently, the rising prevalence of hearing disorders will propel the adoption of hearing aid treatments and advance the growth of the global ENT devices market.

Global ENT Devices Market Challenges

The factors restraining the growth of the global ENT devices market include the high cost of the ENT procedures and the social stigma associated with hearing disorders. The high cost has limited the procedure volume in emerging as well as developed economies.

For instance, according to a study published in NCBI in 2018, titled, 'Health Care Costs and Cost-Effectiveness in Laryngotracheal Stenosis', treatment of laryngotracheal stenosis (LTS) is one of the expensive ENT procedures. The mean annual cost associated with the disease was $4,080.09.

Furthermore, according to another study titled, 'Comparison of the Financial Burden of Survivors of Head and Neck Cancer with Other Cancer Survivors', which was published in March 2019, patients getting treatment for head and neck cancer bear higher expenses as compared to other cancer patients. Also, these patients bear higher out-of-pocket costs.

Thus, the high cost of the procedures and lack of reimbursement harm the growth of the global ENT devices market.

Global ENT Devices Market Opportunities

Emerging of regional ENT devices manufacturers and synergies between local healthcare authorities and key medical device companies are the major opportunities in the global ENT devices market.

The key companies operating in the market can expand in emerging economies by partnering with local healthcare authorities. Such synergies will enable the companies to penetrate the markets effectively and expand their customer base.

For instance, Cochlear Limited partnered with The Royal Victorian Eye and Ear Hospital in the U.K. for the development of Geelong Cochlear Care Centre. The center is the first care center of Cochlear Limited in the U.K. and is projected to improve the company's presence in the country.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global ENT Devices Market

During COVID-19, the growth of the ENT devices market was negatively impacted, especially in 2020. Although the ENT facilities continued to operate, the sales of the companies were negatively impacted.

Nonetheless, the market grew minimally in 2020 and is projected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period 2021-2030. The increasing technological innovations in the global market and growing adoption in emerging economies are the factors for the growth of the market.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

Some of the strategies covered in this segment are funding activities, mergers and acquisitions (M&As), partnerships, alliances, and business expansion, regulatory and legal activities, and new offerings. The preferred strategy for companies has been launches of new products or new offerings followed by partnerships, alliances, and business expansion.

Market Segmentation

  • Procedure Type - Flexible Transoral and Transnasal Procedures (Diagnosis and Intervention), Turbinate Reduction and Endoscopic Polyp Removal, and Tympanostomies and Vent Tube Operations

  • End User - Hospitals, ENT Clinics, Ambulatory Centers, and Others

  • Product Type - Diagnostic Devices, Surgical Devices, Hearing Aids, Visualization Devices, Surgical Shavers and Debriders, and Others

Industry Outlook

Technology Landscape

Key Trends

  • Opportunity Assessment

  • Short-Term Potential

  • Long-Term Potential

Patent Analysis

  • Patent Publication Growth Trend

  • Patent Analysis by Country/Cluster

  • Product Benchmarking

  • Ongoing Clinical Trial Studies

Impact of COVID-19 on Global ENT Devices Market

  • Impact on Facilities

  • Impact on Device Adoption

  • Impact on Market Size

  • Pre-COVID-19 Phase

  • During COVID-19 Phase

  • Post-COVID-19 Phase

Market Analysis

Exoscopes Market

  • Market Size and Forecast

  • By Region

  • By Application

  • By ENT Procedures

Comparative Analysis

  • Headlight Market Vs. Surgical Loop Market

  • Endoscopic Ear Surgeries Vs. Open Surgeries

  • Procedure Volume

  • Market Size

Business Dynamics

Business Drivers

  • Growing Prevalence of Hearing Disorders

  • Growing Technology Integration in ENT Devices

  • Growing Preference for Minimally Invasive Procedures in ENT Specialty

Business Restraints

  • High Cost of ENT Procedures

  • Social Stigma Associated with Hearing Disorders

Business Opportunities

  • Emergence of Regional ENT Device Manufacturers

  • Synergies Between Local Healthcare Authorities and Key Medical Device Companies

Company Profiles

  • Ambu A/S

  • Atos Medical Ab

  • Boston Scientific Corporation

  • Cochlear Limited

  • Demant A/S

  • Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG AG

  • HOYA Corporation

  • Johnson & Johnson

  • KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG

  • Medtronic plc

  • Olympus Corporation

  • Richard Wolf GmbH

  • Smith & Nephew Plc

  • Sonova Holding AG

  • Stryker Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q4vkpp

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-ent-devices-market-research-report-2022-market-was-valued-at-13-799-5-million-in-2020-and-is-expected-to-reach-25-127-7-million-by-the-end-of-2030--301467850.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Sierra Oncology's Bet On A Failed Gilead Drug Just Paid Off In A Big Way

    Sierra Oncology reported a late-stage win Tuesday for a bone cancer drug it acquired at a discount — and the biotech stock catapulted.

  • Market strategist: 'Until we get capitulation, we won't see a bottom'

    Baird Technology Strategist Ted Mortonson joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the slides tech stocks are experiencing, investing in the software sector, growth in major companies developing emerging technologies, and Netflix's presence in the streaming space.

  • Down 57% in 1 Month, Is Novavax a Bargain Buy?

    To say that Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) investors haven't had a smooth ride recently is a massive understatement. Amid a string of successes (and a few setbacks) in getting its coronavirus vaccine, Nuvaxovid approved by regulators in the European Union, South Korea, and with the World Health Organization, the company's stock has plummeted, falling around 55% compared to its price six months ago and 57% since a mere 30 days ago. Has the stock fallen enough to be worth a purchase based on the expectation of future jab sales and vaccine development, or should investors stay away for the time being?

  • Why Nio Stock Is Down Again Today

    Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were trading lower again on Tuesday morning, as investors continued to sell down volatile growth stocks while awaiting results of the Federal Reserve Bank Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting. As of 10:45 a.m. ET today, Nio's American depositary shares were down about 4.1% from Monday's closing price. Nio's recent share-price decline doesn't seem to be about the business itself.

  • Pfizer and BioNTech launch study of omicron vaccine, and FDA halts use of two COVID antibody treatments

    One day after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it's halting the use of antibody drugs as COVID-19 treatments because they don't work on the highly contagious omicron variant, Pfizer and German partner BioNTech announced they are launching a trial to evaluate an omicron-based vaccine in healthy adults aged 18 to 55.

  • AT&T Rolls Out Fastest Broadband Internet for Homes

    AT&T Inc.&nbsp;is rolling out the fastest consumer broadband offered by major internet providers in an aggressive move aimed at cable providers. Some 5.2 million customers could sign on. AT&T Communications CEO Jeff McElfresh is on "Bloomberg Markets."

  • Why Shopify Stock Is Down Sharply on Tuesday

    Shares of e-commerce platform provider Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) took a hit on Tuesday, extending a bearish trend for shares this year. The growth stock is likely down due to a combination of a tough day in the overall market and another price-target cut on Shopify shares from an analyst. KeyBanc analyst Josh Beck lowered his price target for the stock on Tuesday, dropping it from $1,750 to $1,250.

  • Why Tesla Shares Are Down Ahead of Earnings

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) reports fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 earnings tomorrow after the bell, and the stock is down in advance of that. At 10:06 a.m. ET, Tesla shares were 1.75% lower after having dropped nearly 3% to start Tuesday's market session. In fact, Tesla, like many other technology names in the Nasdaq Composite index, has been moving lower all month.

  • Billionaire Ken Fisher is Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that billionaire Ken Fisher is selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Fisher’s investment philosophy, go directly to Billionaire Ken Fisher is Selling These 5 Stocks. Ken Fisher is perhaps one of the most well known investors and hedge fund managers in the financial […]

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Markets are down significantly from record highs; in fact, the NASDAQ has entered correction territory, with a decline of 15% while the S&P 500’s decline is still at ~9%. These price declines come as the Federal Reserve signaled it will be raising rates this year. While higher interest rates will knock down inflation, stock markets are likely to take a tumble when the hikes come – and analysts are predicting anywhere from 2 to 4 rate hikes this year. The end of the central bank’s supportive poli

  • Beware: This SPAC Bubble Stock Could Burst in 2022

    Former President Donald Trump is starting a social media network and streaming service called Truth Social and TMTG+, respectively, taking the companies public under Trump Media & Technology Group in a SPAC merger with Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC). Trump's headbutting with large media companies has been well-publicized, including his banishment from social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook (owned by Meta Platforms).

  • Is Upstart Still a Buy After Dropping 40% to Start 2022?

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) has had a wild ride since it went public in December 2020 at $20 per share. Upstart is a fintech that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to handle loan requests. Upstart's platform uses AI to run through thousands of data points to assess credit risk and make instantaneous decisions about loans.

  • GE's shares fall as supply-chain woes hit Q4 revenue

    CHICAGO (Reuters) -General Electric Co on Tuesday reported a decline in quarterly revenue amid persistent global supply chain disruptions, sending its shares lower. The Boston-based industrial conglomerate's shares also suffered because of a confusion caused by its new reporting format, which the company moved to after selling its jet-leasing business and folding its capital business into its corporate operations. Jeff Windau, an analyst at Edward Jones, said the difference in numbers under the old and new formats has left the trading community confused.

  • Biden Calls Fox Reporter a `Stupid Son of a B----'

    President&nbsp;Joe Biden&nbsp;can be heard calling a&nbsp;Fox&nbsp;News reporter a "stupid son of a b----."&nbsp;Peter Doocy tried to question Biden about inflation as journalists were ushered out of White House's East Room where the president was hosting a meeting with economic advisers. Doocy, appearing later on&nbsp;Sean Hannity's Fox program, said Biden had&nbsp;called&nbsp;to apologize.

  • Why Plug, Bloom, and Enphase Stocks Crashed Today

    Renewable energy investors dodged a bullet on Monday, when a miserable morning for stock markets turned into a more hopeful afternoon, erasing much of those early losses by close of trading. As of 11:40 a.m. ET, shares of solar power play Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) are tumbling 5.8%, while fuel cell stars Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) and Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are down 7.7% and 8.3%, respectively. In a tic-tac-toe of bad news yesterday, you see, investment bank Truist cut its price targets on Plug, Bloom, and Enphase.

  • Strong 4th-Quarter Results Show IBM's Plan Is Working

    Sales rose 6.5% to $16.7 billion

  • Stocks: GE declines on revenue miss, 3M climbs on earnings beat, IBM boosted by sales growth

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi review recent earnings reports from General Electric, 3M, and IBM.

  • Thankfully, the Fed has decided to stop digging, but it has a lot of work to do before it gets us out of hole we’re in

    NEW HAVEN, Conn. (Project Syndicate)—The Federal Reserve has turned on a dime, an uncharacteristic about-face for an institution long noted for slow and deliberate shifts in monetary policy. While the Fed’s recent messaging (it hasn’t really done anything yet) is not as creative as I had hoped, at least it has recognized that it has a serious problem. Like the Fed I worked at in the early 1970s under Arthur Burns, today’s policy makers once again misdiagnosed the initial outbreak.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks plunge as investors await Fed policy-setting meeting

    U.S. stocks extended their losses at the start of Tuesday's session as investors await the Federal Reserve's policy-setting meeting amid worries over fast-approaching rate hikes and a lackluster start to earnings season.

  • Why Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Are Skyrocketing Today

    Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE: TRQ), however, is bucking the trend and ripping higher. To the delight of investors, the copper producer provided encouraging news regarding its operations in Mongolia yesterday, while some positive coverage from Wall Street is providing additional cause for investors' exuberance. As of 11:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, shares of Turquoise Hill had soared 16.5%.