U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,127.75
    -17.75 (-0.43%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,017.00
    -104.00 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,563.00
    -68.00 (-0.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,935.30
    -10.80 (-0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.40
    -0.66 (-0.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,858.20
    -7.20 (-0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    21.75
    -0.13 (-0.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0725
    -0.0015 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7610
    +0.0440 (+1.18%)
     

  • Vix

    18.91
    -1.43 (-7.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2151
    -0.0021 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.0810
    +0.0110 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,129.90
    +384.83 (+1.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    506.05
    +11.63 (+2.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,953.85
    +6.25 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,477.56
    -125.21 (-0.45%)
     
WATCH:

What you need to know from Airbnb's earnings call

Global Enterprise Asset Management Market Report 2022 to 2031 - Major Players Include ABB, CGI, IBM, Infor, Oracle and SAP

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Enterprise Asset Management Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global enterprise asset management market.

The global enterprise asset management market is expected to grow from $5.21 billion in 2021 to $5.81 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4%. The enterprise asset management market is expected to grow to $8.98 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.5%.

Reasons to Purchase

  • Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

  • Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

  • Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

  • Identify growth segments for investment.

  • Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

  • Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

  • Benchmark performance against key competitors.

  • Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

  • Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Some major players in the enterprise asset management market are ABB Ltd., CGI Inc., IBM, Infor, Oracle, SAP, Schneider Electric SE, MRI Software LLC, Ramco Systems Limited, Rockwell Automation Inc., Ultimo Software Solutions BV, Upkeep Technologies Inc., Assetworks LLC, Bentley Systems Incorporated, and IFS.

The enterprise asset management (EAM) market consists of sales of enterprise asset management solutions and services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refers to software, systems and services, which are used to control and maintain the assets and equipment. EAM is a transactional workflow system designed to manage capital asset management by managing asset data and work processes.

The main types of enterprise asset management are on-premise and cloud. On-premise software is installed on your company's PCs and servers locally. Enterprise asset management has applications in asset lifecycle management, inventory management, work order management, labor management, other applications that is used in energy and utilities, transportation and logistics, government and public sector, IT and telecommunications, manufacturing, healthcare and life sciences, education, and other verticals.

North America was the largest region in the enterprise asset management market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the enterprise asset management report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Rising demand for SaaS-based EAM solutions is driving the growth of the market. SaaS-based EAM services are a cloud bases software service that helps vendors provide applications via a subscription-based model. These solutions have become a basic fundamental in the technology world for dashboards, mobile apps, asset tracking, performance management, forecasting, and regulatory compliances.

The customers are increasingly investing in SaaS-based solutions over the traditional on-premise solutions owing to various factors such as reduced time to benefit, lower costs, scalability and integration, and others. For instance, according to the study published on DevSquad in 2022, 73% of businesses are switching all systems to SaaS and the companies are planning to increase their spending by 44% from the previous year.

Technological advancement are shaping the enterprise asset management market. Major companies in the enterprise asset management market are focusing on expanding their developmental activities in new technologies.

For instance, in March 2022, Aptean has launched a cloud-based EAM solutions including a computerized maintenance management system for manufacturing customers. Then new launch will help the customers from small and medium manufacturers to meet their asset management requirements and demands.

The countries covered in the enterprise asset management market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Enterprise Asset Management Market Characteristics

3. Enterprise Asset Management Market Trends And Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Enterprise Asset Management

5. Enterprise Asset Management Market Size And Growth
5.1. Global Enterprise Asset Management Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.1.2. Restraints On The Market
5.2. Global Enterprise Asset Management Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. Enterprise Asset Management Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Enterprise Asset Management Market, Segmentation By Development, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • On premise

  • Cloud

6.2. Global Enterprise Asset Management Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Asset Lifecycle Management

  • Inventory Management

  • Work Order Management

  • Labor Management

  • Other Applications

6.3. Global Enterprise Asset Management Market, Segmentation By Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Energy And Utilities

  • Transportation And Logistics

  • Government And Public Sector

  • IT And Telecommunications

  • Manufacturing

  • Healthcare And Life Sciences

  • Education

  • Other Verticals

7. Enterprise Asset Management Market Regional And Country Analysis
7.1. Global Enterprise Asset Management Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Enterprise Asset Management Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zo6m4-asset?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo -  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-enterprise-asset-management-market-report-2022-to-2031---major-players-include-abb-cgi-ibm-infor-oracle-and-sap-301746958.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) Loses -77.24% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why a Trend Reversal May be Around the Corner

    The heavy selling pressure might have exhausted for Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) as it is technically in oversold territory now. In addition to this technical measure, strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in revising earnings estimates higher indicates that the stock is ripe for a trend reversal.

  • Berkshire dumps shares in TSMC, banks; increases Apple stake

    NEW YORK/BANGALORE (Reuters) -Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc slashed its stake in Taiwanese contract chipmaker TSMC as well as in some banks in the fourth quarter, while bolstering its holdings in Apple Inc. Berkshire cut its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) by 86.2% to 8.29 million sponsored American depositary shares, according to a regulatory filing.

  • ‘Stay Long and Strong’: Billionaire Ken Fisher Snaps Up These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Last year’s bearish trend has turned on a dime into 2023’s bull run, and the question now is, what next? One prominent name to wade in on the matter is billionaire Ken Fisher. With a history of decades-long investing success, Fisher knows a thing or two about market behavior. The Fisher Investments founder famously started his independent money management firm with just $250 in 1979, a company that is now a $197-plus billion going concern, while Fisher’s own net worth stands north of $5 billion.

  • This restaurant chain offers the worst bang for your buck, customers say — and it’s not even the most expensive

    A new study looked at the prices at several fast-casual and fast-food chains, and at how diners feel about the value offered relative to cost.

  • Billionaire George Soros Confirms Huge Bet on Tesla And Elon Musk

    The legendary financier continued to buy Tesla shares in the fourth quarter despite the electric vehicle maker's stock market rout.

  • Bill Gates Asked Why He's Buying So Much US Farmland: Here's His Answer In Free-For-All AMA

    Microsoft founder and billionaire turned philanthropist Bill Gates recently laid to rest the long-time conspiracy theory that he owns some 80% of all U.S. farmland in his 11th appearance in an “Ask Me Anything” (AMA) session on Reddit. What Happened: Gates, answering dozens of questions over the course of a few hours during the AMA, including: “Why are you buying up so much farmland, do you think this is a problem with billionaire wealth and how much you can disproportionally acquire?” In respon

  • Vanguard to Liquidate a Mutual Fund for First Time Since 2020

    (Bloomberg) -- Asset manager Vanguard Group plans to shutter a US mutual fund for the first time since the throes of the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsGunman Kills Three at Michigan State; Suspect Found DeadUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkAmerica's Priciest Neighborhoods Are Changing as the Ultra-Rich Move to FloridaUS Inflation Stays Elevated, Adding Pressure for More Fed HikesThe $98 million Vanguard

  • Why Devon Energy Stock Is Down After Hours

    Devon Energy Corp (NYSE: DVN) shares are trading lower in Tuesday’s after-hours session after the company reported fourth-quarter results. What Happened: Devon Energy reported adjusted fourth-quarter earnings of $1.66 per share, which missed average analyst estimates of $1.75 per share, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Operating cash flow totaled $1.9 billion in the fourth quarter, up 18% year-over-year, resulting in $1.1 billion in free cash flow for the quarter. Devon Energy said productio

  • Stocks moving in after-hours: Airbnb, TripAdvisor, Devon Energy

    Stocks moving in after-hours: Airbnb, TripAdvisor, Devon Energy

  • Morningstar Lists Surging Stocks That are Still Undervalued

    Just because the S&P 500 index has leaped 8% so far this year doesn't mean that all stocks are overvalued.

  • Berkshire Beefs Up Stakes in Apple, Paramount, Louisiana-Pacific

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. bulked up its investments in Apple Inc., Paramount Global and Louisiana-Pacific Corp. even as it trimmed a number of positions across its portfolio.Most Read from BloombergNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsGunman Kills Three at Michigan State; Suspect Found DeadUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkAmerica's Priciest Neighborhoods Are Changing as the Ultra-Rich Move to FloridaUS Inflation

  • I've Got a $3 Million Portfolio. How Much Interest Will I Get Off It?

    When investing in your future, it is important to understand how much income you can expect from your nest egg. Many people use the 4% Rule to calculate how much you can safely withdraw from your portfolio, but is that … Continue reading → The post How Much Interest Does $3 Million Pay? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Berkshire Hathaway’s Buy of a Stake in This Truck-Stop Operator Pays Off

    Berkshire Hathaway investors are getting a read on one of the company’s better deals in the past decade—a 2017 purchase for nearly $3 billion of a 38.6% interest in Pilot Flying J, the country’s leading operator of truck stops. The Berkshire Hathaway (ticker: BRK/A, BRK/B) stake in the company rose to 80% under the terms of the original agreement reached by CEO Warren Buffett with the founding Haslam family, which will retain the remaining 20% stake. A Pilot spokesman confirmed that Berkshire lifted its stake in Pilot to 80% on Jan. 31.

  • They're Draining the Strategic Petroleum Reserve Again, and More

    The U.S. is selling oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve and that's affecting oil prices, and we also look at moves being made at Amazon and Ford. The Biden administration plans to sell another 26 million barrels of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) and that news is weighing on oil prices. Next week brings the February Flash PMI data from S&P Global (SPGI), which could either support or conflict with Bank of America's findings we mentioned earlier.

  • El-Erian, Rogoff Say It’s Too Late to Fix Too-Low Inflation Target

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street’s reaction to Tuesday’s consumer-price index shows investors are realizing inflation is likely to remain higher than the Federal Reserve’s goal for longer. Two heavyweight market voices say the 2% target is part of the problem.Most Read from BloombergNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsGunman Kills Three at Michigan State; Suspect Found DeadUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkAmerica's Priciest Neighborhoods Are Chang

  • Berkshire Hathaway Didn’t Buy More Occidental Petroleum Stock—and More Filing Takeaways

    One example: The company's stake in Apple rose slightly, but that wasn't because Warren Buffett bought more shares.

  • Boeing Stock Jumps On Massive Air India Deal For 290 Aircraft, Including 737 Max and 787 Dreamliner Purchases

    "Air India's selection of Boeing's family of passenger jets will support engineering and manufacturing jobs at Boeing factories in Washington state, South Carolina and across our supply base," said Boeing Commercial CEO Stan Deal.

  • UPDATE 2-Devon Energy profit misses as output hit by winter storm

    Shale oil producer Devon Energy on Tuesday missed Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter profit due to a hit to production from severe cold weather in the United States during the period, as well as higher expenses on personnel. Winter Storm Elliott brought subfreezing temperatures and extreme weather to about two-thirds of the United States in December, forcing oil and gas wells freeze-ins, where ice crystals halt oil and gas production. Devon had said in January that it estimated its fourth-quarter production to be 2% lower, with operations at its Williston basin in North Dakota affected the most.

  • Lyft vs. Uber: Which Stock is the Better Buy After Earnings?

    Although Uber and especially Lyft stock have given back their gains since going public, they are still intriguing growth investments.

  • Berkshire Hathaway Reveals Increased Stake in Occidental Petroleum

    Berkshire Hathaway bought more shares of Occidental Petroleum in the final three months of 2022, according to a regulatory filing released Tuesday. Warren Buffett's company said it owned 278.2 million shares of the oil company as of Dec. 31, or 28% of its outstanding shares. That's up from a roughly 21% stake as of the end of the third quarter of 2022. Berkshire is Occidental's [biggest single shareholder](https://www.wsj.com/articles/how-occidental-petroleum-captured-warren-buffetts-eye-1166116