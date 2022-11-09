U.S. markets close in 25 minutes

Global Enterprise Asset Management Market Report 2022: Featuring IBM, SAP, Oracle, ABB, Ultimo Software Solutions & More

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Enterprise Asset Management Market, by Vertical, by Solution, by Service, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Enterprise asset management (EAM) is an optimal lifecycle management solution which manages the assets of a company. Enterprise asset management (EAM) includes the management of the maintenance of physical assets of an organization throughout each asset's lifecycle. EAM system helps enterprises to reduce the end-user's maintenance costs.

EAM is used to optimize, plan, execute, and track the required maintenance activities with the associated priorities, tools, skills, materials and information. Moreover, rising adoption of EAM has lowered the labor costs, production costs, reduced equipment breakdowns and boosted maintenance productivity.

Furthermore, the EAM solution offers maximum control and visibility over important assets that affect business performance, risk as well as compliance. Reduction of maintenance and procurement expenses, improved return on assets and increasing adoption of EAM solutions are the major factors which are expected to further augment the growth of global enterprise asset management market during forecast period.

Market Drivers

Enterprises require EAM for management of assets, buildings, machines, IT and other enterprise assets. The on premise implementation of enterprise asset management solutions requires a lot of time and capital. It requires organizations to make significant investments in finding the right servers, storage devices, and communication infrastructure.

Moreover, cloud-based enterprise asset management solutions can be easily scaled to fit the needs of an organization. Additionally, there is far more reliability with a cloud-based system, because data centers are geographically dispersed along with storage. Asset-intensive organizations take advantage of the latest hardware, software, and communications features available in the market by adopting cloud-based enterprise asset management solutions. These solutions make it easier for organizations to gain business intelligence and optimize the use and value of enterprise assets.

Key features of the study:

  • This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global enterprise asset management market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2022 to 2030), considering 2021 as the base year

  • It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

  • This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by the leading market players

  • It profiles leading players in the global enterprise asset management market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, market capital, key developments, strategies, and future plans

  • Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decisions regarding future product launches, product upgrades, market expansion, and marketing tactics

  • The global enterprise asset management market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, managed service providers, third-party service providers, distributors, new entrants, and value-added resellers

  • Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global enterprise asset management market

Global Enterprise Asset Management Market, By Vertical:

  • Public Sector

  • Manufacturing

  • Oil and Gas

  • Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Industry

  • Energy and Utility

  • Transportation

  • Wholesale and Distribution

  • Food & Beverages

  • Paper and Packaging

  • Chemical and Process Industry (Including Steel Industry)

  • Mining

  • Service Industry

Global Enterprise Asset Management Market, By Solution:

  • Database Solution

  • Analytics Solution

  • Mobile Solution

  • Cloud-based Solution

Global Enterprise Asset Management Market, By Service:

  • Consulting Service

  • Implementation Service

  • Training and Support Service

  • Outsourcing Service

Global Enterprise Asset Management Market, By Region:

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East and Africa

Company Profiles

  • IBM Corporation

  • SAP SE

  • Oracle Corporation

  • ABB Ltd.

  • Infor, Inc.

  • Ultimo Software Solutions BV

  • CARL International SA

  • eMaint Enterprises, LLC

  • Mainsaver, Inc.

  • MEX Pty Ltd.

  • Asset Works LLC

  • CGI, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

4. Global Enterprise Asset Management Market, By Vertical 2022-2030 (US$ Million)

5. Global Enterprise Asset Management Market, By Solution, 2022-2030 (US$ Million)

6. Global Enterprise Asset Management Market, By Service, 2022-2030 (US$ Million)

7. Global Enterprise Asset Management Market, By Region, 2022-2030 (US$ Million)

8. Competitive Landscape

9. Section

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s7v0e6

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-enterprise-asset-management-market-report-2022-featuring-ibm-sap-oracle-abb-ultimo-software-solutions--more-301673369.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

