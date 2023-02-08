U.S. markets open in 3 hours 12 minutes

Global Enterprise Asset Management Strategic Business Report 2023

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Market for Enterprise Asset Management

Global Market for Enterprise Asset Management
Global Market for Enterprise Asset Management

Dublin, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Asset Management - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Enterprise Asset Management Market to Reach $6.4 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Enterprise Asset Management estimated at US$3.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6% CAGR and reach US$3.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 8.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.8% CAGR

The Enterprise Asset Management market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.3% and 6.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.6% CAGR.

Looking Ahead to 2023

The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Key Metrics

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

232

Forecast Period

2022 - 2030

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$3.7 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030

$6.4 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

7.1%

Regions Covered

Global

What`s New for 2023?

  • Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to digital archives and Research Platform

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Focus on Key Players(Total 113 Featured)

  • ABB Ltd.

  • CGI Group, Inc.

  • Dude Solutions, Inc.

  • eMaint Enterprises, LLC

  • IBM Corporation

  • IFS AB

  • Infor

  • Oracle Corporation

  • Ramco Systems Ltd.

  • SAP SE

  • Schneider Electric SA

  • Vesta Partners, LLC.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dyrmul-asset?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


