Global Enterprise Asset Management Strategic Business Report 2023
Global Market for Enterprise Asset Management
Dublin, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Asset Management - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Enterprise Asset Management Market to Reach $6.4 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Enterprise Asset Management estimated at US$3.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6% CAGR and reach US$3.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 8.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.8% CAGR
The Enterprise Asset Management market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.3% and 6.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.6% CAGR.
Looking Ahead to 2023
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Key Metrics
Report Attribute
Details
No. of Pages
232
Forecast Period
2022 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
$3.7 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
$6.4 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate
7.1%
Regions Covered
Global
What`s New for 2023?
Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to digital archives and Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one year
