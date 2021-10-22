U.S. markets open in 6 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,536.50
    -5.25 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,478.00
    -2.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,412.75
    -66.00 (-0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,298.20
    +4.10 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.90
    -0.60 (-0.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.00
    +12.10 (+0.68%)
     

  • Silver

    24.38
    +0.20 (+0.85%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1641
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6760
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.01
    -0.48 (-3.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3788
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0660
    +0.0780 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,756.59
    -1,754.65 (-2.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,493.45
    -41.20 (-2.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,190.30
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,804.85
    +96.27 (+0.34%)
     

Global Enterprise Collaboration Market Assessment, Opportunities, Insight, Trends, Key Players – Analysis Report by Qualiket Research

Qualiket Research
·4 min read

Enterprise Collaboration Market Size, Trends & Growth Opportunity By Enterprise Size (Small and Medium Enterprises, and Large Enterprises), By Components (Solutions and Services, By Industry Vertical (BFSI, Retail, Public Sector, Healthcare, IT & Telecommunication), By Region and Forecast till 2027

Dallas , Texas, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Enterprise Collaboration Market is expected to grow from USD 47.2 billion in 2021 to USD 85.8 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.7% during the forecast period.

An appointment of correspondence among corporate workers which will include the use of a cooperation stage, venture long range informal communication instruments, a company intranet, & the open internet is called as enterprise collaboration. Enterprise collaboration software empowers employees in an organization to share information and work jointly on projects from different geographic locations.

Request a Sample of Enterprise Collaboration Market: https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/Enterprise-Collaboration-Market/request-sample

Global Enterprise Collaboration Market Key Development

Cisco purchased BabbleLabs, a business that designs and develops communication software, in August 2020 in order to improve the user’s video meeting experience. The company improves the quality of communication and conferencing services by distinguishing human speech from undesired noise using powerful AI techniques. This functionality would aid Cisco in providing a high-quality meeting experience via the Webex application from anywhere and on any device.

Adobe bought Workfront, a renowned provider of Collaborative Work Management Tools, in December 2020. For enterprises to increase efficiency, the corporations would give a unified system to assist planning, collaboration, and management.

Impact of the COVID-19

The recent outbreak of pandemic is anticipated to rise the usage of collaboration tools. Because of lockdown, multiple organizations are endorsing the usage of collaboration tools as employees tend to work from home during the COVID 19. Microsoft Teams, which is a team collaboration software from Microsoft, observed a 40% growth in demand because of the adjustment of the businesses to remote work. Owing to the Pandemic, many countries follow strict lockdowns, shutdowns, and mobility restrictions to avoid the spread of the virus.

Ask for Customization @ https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/Enterprise-Collaboration-Market/ask-for-customization

Key Players

Various key players in Global Enterprise Collaboration Market are Atlassian Corporation PLC, Vonage Networks LLC,Fuze Inc., 8x8, Inc, Igloo, Inc, Facebook, Inc, VMware, Inc., Slack technologies, Inc, Microsoft Coporation, IBM Corporation.

Enterprise Collaboration Market Segmentation

By Enterprise Size

  • Small and Medium Size Enterprises

  • Large Enterprise


By Components

  1. Solutions

  • Enterprise Video

  • Gateways and Intranet Platform

  • File Sharing and Synchronization

  • Enterprise Social Network

  • Others


  1. Services

  • Managed Services

  • Professional Services


By Industry Vertical

  • BFSI

  • Retail

  • Public Sector

  • Healthcare

  • IT & Telecommunication

  • Others


By Region

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Middle East & Africa

Regional Analysis

The APAC Enterprise Collaboration Market is projected to dominate the market in near future. The region also has the maximum student population, and with advancing technologies, there is an increasing demand for eLearning and distance education. North America, especially the US and Canada, is observing the extensive adoption of cloud-based enterprise collaboration solutions and services among big enterprises and SMEs across multiple verticals.

Buy this In-depth Analysis Report @ https://qualiketresearch.com/paymentgateway/Enterprise-Collaboration-Market/payment-gateway

Have a Look at Related Report:

Global WebRtc market Size, Trends & Growth Opportunity, by component (Solutions and Services), By Enabled device (Smartphone & tablets and Pcs), By end user (IT & Telecom and healthcare). Region and Forecast till 2027 : https://qualiketresearch.com/reports-details/WebRtc-Market

Global Trade Promotion Management Software Market Size, Trends & Growth Opportunity, By Deployment Type (Cloud, and On-Premise), By Application (Small & Medium Size Enterprises, and Large Enterprises), By End-User, By Region and Forecast till 2027 : https://qualiketresearch.com/reports-details/Trade-Promotion-Management-Software-Market

Global Security Screening Market Size, Trends & Growth Opportunity, By Technology (X-Ray Screening, Electromagnetic Metal Detection, Biometric, Spectrometry and Spectroscopy, and Others), By Application (People Screening, Baggage and Cargo Screening, and Vehicle Inspection), By End Use (Transportation, Retail Stores and Malls, Hospitality), By Region and Forecast till 2027 : https://qualiketresearch.com/reports-details/Security-Screening-Market

Global Database Automation Market Size, Trends & Growth Opportunity, By Component (Services, and Solutions),By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, and Small & Medium Size Enterprises),By Application (Back Up, Provisioning, and Security & Compliance), By Industry Vertical, By Region and Forecast till 2027 : https://qualiketresearch.com/reports-details/Database-Automation-Market

CONTACT: Vishal Thakur Research Support Specialist QualiKet Research 6060 N Central Expy #500, TX 75204, U.S.A Email: sales@qualiketresearch.com Website: https://qualiketresearch.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Snap stock tumbled after Q3 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick breaks down the numbers to know from Snapchat's Q3 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Why IBM Stock Plunged Today

    What happened Shares of IBM (NYSE: IBM) fell 9.5% on Thursday after the global technology company's third-quarter results came up short of investors' expectations. So what IBM's revenue inched up 0.

  • 3 Top Cloud Computing Stocks to Buy Right Now

    There's a good reason why investors should keep an eye on cloud computing stocks. The cloud computing market is forecast to reach $397 billion next year, up 47% from 2020. Here's why they lead the cloud computing pack.

  • Cathie Wood: This one simple tailwind will push the bull market to 2038 — here are 3 stocks to ride it

    Forget your inflation fears. Wood sees decades of big gains ahead.

  • Why Oil Stock Kinder Morgan Sank Today

    The 5.8%-yielding oil and gas stock's third-quarter numbers failed to impress the market, but investors don't have to worry.

  • Snap points to possibility of Apple causing the long-feared ‘ad-mageddon’

    Snap sounded the alarm for the long-feared internet advertising meltdown that could be coming in the normally busy fourth quarter.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Snap Crashes, Intel Tumbles On Earnings; Donald Trump Makes SPACs Great Again

    Snap dived late on weak revenue, hitting rivals. Intel sold off too. Donald Trump's social media SPAC merger partner surged.

  • Why DiDi Global Stock Rallied Nearly 14% on Thursday

    Chinese regulators are softening their tough treatment of the ride-hailing outfit, although the benefit of their advice is in question.

  • Why Digital World Acquisition Stock Skyrocketed 357% Today

    Shares of Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWAC) soared 357% on Thursday after the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) announced a deal to merge with Trump Media & Technology Group. Should it receive shareholder and regulatory approval, the merger would allow Trump Media & Technology Group to become a publicly traded company. Trump Media & Technology Group said it plans to launch a new social network to "create a rival to the liberal media consortium and fight back against the Big Tech companies of Silicon Valley, which have used their unilateral power to silence opposing voices in America."

  • Why Sundial, Tilray, and OrganiGram Stocks Are Glowing Green Today

    Today's gains probably shouldn't be too surprising, however, coming as they do on the back of positive comments from the CEO of MJBiz, a cannabis industry news site, yesterday evening. Speaking at MJBizCon 2021 in Las Vegas, company CEO Chris Walsh predicted that whatever happens in Congress, 2022 will see at least four more states flip to recreational marijuana legalization -- and perhaps as many as seven. Additionally, Walsh points out that Idaho and Nebraska are in line to legalize marijuana for medicinal purposes.

  • AT&T Earnings Were Fine. Why Investors Still Hate Its Stock.

    The company reported a strong third quarter. But investors have been burned in the past, and the stock remains in transaction limbo.

  • Potential downside impact of the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

    Kapil Rathi, CrossTower Co-Founder and CEO,&nbsp; joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the cryptocurrency space amid the launch of ProShares’ Bitcoin ETF.

  • Wells Fargo: These 3 Stocks Are Poised to Surge by at Least 40%

    Inflation worries seem to be at the forefront of investors’ concerns right now. However, Mark Smith, senior vice president and portfolio manager at Wells Fargo Advisors, has a solution to put investors at ease: “One of the best ways to combat inflation is through buying equities.” The reopening is “on strong,” people have more money than they ever had, and the banks have kicked off the latest earnings season in style - all are reasons to be “extremely bullish," according to Smith. With this in m

  • Why Jim Cramer Is Calling The Bottom For AT&T's Stock

    Shares of AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) are trading slightly higher—although volatile— following better-than-expected third-quarter financial results. What Happened: AT&T reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 87 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 78 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $39.92 billion, which beat the estimate of $39.14 billion. Related Link: AT&T Shares Gain After Q3 Earnings, HBO Strength, Robust Full Year Outlook Cramer's Take: 'I'm willing to say this is

  • Tesla just did something stunning, analysts say

    Tesla has just put up a few impressive stats, Wall Street analysts say.

  • Why Paypal buying Pinterest isn't really that weird

    Here's a quick hot take on why it makes sense for PayPal to buy Pinterest.

  • Why Nio Stock Looks Set For A Trip North This Quarter

    Nio, Inc (NYSE: NIO) was trading up about 1% on Thursday, while continuing to consolidate a 17% move off the bottom of $33.17 the stock printed on Oct. 7. The EV manufacturer, which recently began shipping vehicles to Norway had a rough third quarter, losing 36% of its value between July 1 and Sept. 30. On Thursday, it was reported 110-year-old asset management firm Baillie Gifford lowered its exposure in the China-based company during the period by about 287,255 shares, reducing its original 90

  • Dow Jones Dips; Donald Trump SPAC Explodes; Tesla Stock Nears Buy Point As Demand Surges

    The Dow Jones fell. A Donald Trump SPAC exploded on news he is launching a social media platform. Tesla stock neared a new buy point

  • Facebook and Alphabet Pummeled After Snap Warns on Ads

    (Bloomberg) -- A collapse in shares of Snap Inc. dragged technology companies exposed to digital advertising lower late on Thursday after the owner of the Snapchat app warned that customers are cutting back on ad spending.Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon Vall

  • This hot dog restaurant just saw its stock price surge more than 50% on its IPO day

    Welcome to the public markets, hot dog chain Portillo's.