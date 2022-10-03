U.S. markets open in 4 hours 16 minutes

Global entertainment platform, ContentBay, launches today bringing content licensing into the digital era

·3 min read

Discover, analyse and trade content in an intuitive, safe and secure environment, on one of the world's largest, online content marketplaces

LONDON, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ContentBay, a global entertainment platform which allows you to explore, analyse, compare, share, and trade content, simply and securely, has launched today.

ContentBay plans to revolutionise the content marketing, distribution and media buying landscape. by providing a seamless way to make analytical and insight-led decisions when programming content, resulting in increased sales and better acquisitions, at the right price.

During the pandemic, the worldwide entertainment and media market took a dip, however, it's now firmly on the up, with industry analysts expecting it to reach 2.3 trillion US dollars by the end of 2022[1], and ContentBay is the essential companion platform for anyone in the professional content community. It can help broadcasters and distributors understand exactly what is in their library and to allow them to exploit their rights to the maximum.

With ContentBay you can…

Discover unique content at the touch of a button
Innovative technology allows you to search for movies, series, channels, platforms, producers and cast, to name a few, from the global database with over 1 million titles, using even the most niche or unique search terms to uncover your specific content needs.

Analyse content buying decisions ahead of time
You can filter results with over 1 billion editorial, contextual and commercial datapoints and use the innovative features to make analytical and insight-based decisions when choosing the right content to target your audiences.

Trade safely and securely in the marketplace getting the best value
You can buy and sell content in a safe and secure environment knowing that you are getting the right content, at the best price to make the biggest impact.

ContentBay's mission is to use emerging technologies, coupled with intuitive UI, to support the pain points of the international distribution community.  By breathing new life into content archives and to meet the insatiable demand for new content, ContentBay plans to put the tools monopolised by big tech entertainment brands in the hands of, everyone else.

Global CEO, and Co-Founder, Oliver Skelton said, "The content industry has evolved at lightning rate, particularly over the last 10 years, characterised by the emergence of powerful technology platforms whose drive for growth had turned the traditional content marketplace on its head. With vast content ecosystems and almost unlimited consumer choice, the need for content is insatiable. But the process of content trading & marketing in the entertainment industry continues to operate in the same way it has for decades; personal contacts are important, but making countless phone calls, travelling the world, visiting trade shows, and filling in spreadsheets is clumsy, inefficient, and expensive".

Skelton continues, "By harnessing the power of state-of-the-art research and analytics capabilities, ContentBay is going to digitise the content licensing industry by allowing you to search, analyse and trade content in a seamless way. We want to be the world's no. 1 online content marketplace where content distributors and platform owners coexist and trade licences, in a content democracy."

ContentBay is backed by a powerhouse of industry veterans; Oliver Skelton, previously of NBC Universal Media, MTV Networks Europe and Viacom International, has been on the industry for over 20 years. Dr Holger Enßlin previously Chief Officer Legal, Regulatory & Distribution at Sky Deutschland is also Co-founder of ContentBay alongside Christian Unterseer, previously of ProSieben and Premium Media Solution and currently the co-owner Cataneo GmbH, a leading technology company in the ad tech space, both who have invested into ContentBay. ContentBay also recently hired Mike Jackson, previously of Sony Pictures Entertainment, as Head of Business Development.

ContentBay is launching with free trial for 30 days. Following that, monthly and annual subscriptions will be available from £70 per month.

To find out more, visit ContentBay.com.

ContentBay is a global entertainment database which allows you to explore, analyse, compare, share, and trade content licences, simply and securely, making it the essential companion platform for anyone in the professional content community.

The innovative technology allows you to search for entertainment content and insights from the 1 million+ titles listed on the global database, and filter results with millions of datapoints, to make analytical and insight-based decisions when choosing the right content to target your audiences. The marketplace also allows you to buy and sell content in a safe and secure environment, at the best price to make the biggest impact.

Headquartered in Munich, ContentBay is available globally to anyone with an internet connection and an account.

[1] https://www.statista.com/statistics/237778/value-of-the-entertainment-and-media-market-in-the-uk/#:~:text=In%202021%2C%20the%20global%20entertainment,reach%202.6%20trillion%20by%202025.

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-entertainment-platform-contentbay-launches-today-bringing-content-licensing-into-the-digital-era-301638699.html

