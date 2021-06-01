U.S. markets open in 3 hours 36 minutes

Global Environment Management, Compliance and Due Diligence Market Report 2021: Market is Expected to Reach $4.76 Billion in 2025 - Forecast to 2030

Research and Markets
·4 min read

Dublin, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Environment Management, Compliance and Due Diligence Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Major players in the environment management, compliance, and due diligence services market are AECOM, Tetra Tech, Strategix Application Solutions, Metrix Software Solutions, Lighthouse, Qooling, Intelex, SiteDocs, IndustrySafe, and SafetySync.

The global environment management, compliance and due diligence market is expected to grow from $4.06 billion in 2020 to $4.28 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%.

The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges.

The market is expected to reach $4.76 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 2.7%.

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the environment management, compliance and due diligence ? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Environment Management, Compliance and Due Diligenc market global report answers all these questions and many more.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider environment management, compliance and due diligence market, and compares it with other markets.

The launch of carbon footprint management has created immense demand in the environmental management, compliance, and due diligence services market. Companies are increasingly following carbon footprint management at the vertical level due to the need to comply with carbon emissions regulations.

For instance, in June 2020, SAP has launched a carbon emissions accounting system to address climate change. SAP launched the first solution in its Climate 21 program helping enterprises to perform their business operations efficiently where sustainability is an economic and strategic imperative. A carbon footprint is used as a transcript for the quantity of carbon (usually in tonnes) being discharged by an organization. It is also a significant constituent of the Ecological Footprint since it is one competing demand for biologically productive space.

The environment management, compliance, and due diligence services market covered in this report is segmented by service type into environment management services, environmental compliance services, environment due to diligence services, by end-users into mining, manufacturing and process industries, energy and utilities, government and regulators, infrastructure and development, others.

Increasing environmental safety concerns across the globe contributed to the growth of the environmental management, compliance, and due diligence services market. Profound public interest in the threats facing the environment, as well as accelerating claims placed on the environment by the increased population, are projected to spur demand for environmental scientists and specialists.

The high cost associated with environmental consulting services is expected to limit the growth of the environmental management, compliance, and due diligence services market. The services offered by an experienced consultant in the industry are priced high with a focus on the value of the service.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Environment Management, Compliance and Due Diligence Market Characteristics

3. Environment Management, Compliance and Due Diligence Market Trends and Strategies

4. Impact of COVID-19 on Environment Management, Compliance and Due Diligence

5. Environment Management, Compliance and Due Diligence Market Size and Growth
5.1. Global Environment Management, Compliance and Due Diligence Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers of the Market
5.1.2. Restraints on the Market
5.2. Global Environment Management, Compliance and Due Diligence Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers of the Market
5.2.2. Restraints on the Market

6. Environment Management, Compliance and Due Diligence Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Environment Management, Compliance and Due Diligence Market, Segmentation by Service Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

  • Environment Management Services

  • Environment Compliance Services

  • Environment Due Diligence Services

6.2. Global Environment Management, Compliance and Due Diligence Market, Segmentation by End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

  • Mining, Manufacturing and Process Industries

  • Energy and Utilities

  • Government and Regulators

  • Infrastructure and Development

  • Others

6.3. Global Environment Management, Compliance and Due Diligence Market, Segmentation by Applications can be divided into, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

  • Government

  • Utilities

  • Others

7. Environment Management, Compliance and Due Diligence Market Regional and Country Analysis
7.1. Global Environment Management, Compliance and Due Diligence Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Environment Management, Compliance and Due Diligence Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Companies Mentioned

  • AECOM

  • Tetra Tech

  • Strategix Application Solutions

  • Metrix Software Solutions

  • Lighthouse

  • Qooling

  • Intelex

  • SiteDocs

  • IndustrySafe

  • SafetySync

  • SafetyTek

  • iAuditor

  • Form

  • CH2M Hill

  • Tetra Tech

  • Arcadis

  • MyEasyISO

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dprzmm

