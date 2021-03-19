K-Bro Reports 2020 Q4 Results with Record Healthcare Revenue

(TSX: KBL)

EDMONTON, AB, March 18, 2021 /CNW/ - K-Bro Linen Inc. ("K-Bro" or the "Corporation") today announces its 2020 Q4 financial and operating results.

2020 Q4 Financial and Operating Highlights

Consolidated healthcare revenue for Q4 2020 increased 18.3% compared to Q4 2019 versus an increase of 12.6% in Q3 2020 compared to Q3 2019.

Consolidated hospitality revenue for Q4 2020 decreased by 69.4% compared to Q4 2019 versus a decline of 62.7% in Q3 2020 compared to Q3 2019.

After a decline of 24.2% in consolidated Q3 2020 revenue compared to Q3 2019, we saw a consolidated decrease of 19.9% in Q4 2020 compared to Q4 2019 demonstrating a continuing improvement from Q3 to Q4 and a continual improvement for the year.

EBITDA increased in the fourth quarter to $11.7 million compared to $11.1 million over the comparable 2019 period.

On a consolidated basis excluding IFRS 16 Leases ("IFRS 16") for the three months ended December 31, 2020 the Corporation recorded adjusted EBITDA of $9.6 million and adjusted net earnings of $2.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. This is a increase over the comparable 2019 period where adjusted EBITDA was $9.1 million and adjusted net earnings was $2.4 million.

Net earnings in the fourth quarter of 2020 decreased by $0.1 million to $2.1 million compared to $2.2 million in the comparative period of 2019, and as a percentage of revenue increased by 0.7% to 4.2%.

Adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 19.0% in the current year from 14.5% over the comparable 2019 period.

During the fourth quarter, K-Bro declared dividends of $0.300 per common share and distributable cash was $0.646 per common share on a fully diluted basis.

Linda McCurdy, President & CEO of K-Bro commented, "2020 was a very challenging year to navigate and I am pleased with our fourth quarter results with adjusted EBITDA of $9.6 million and improvements in the adjusted EBITDA margin despite operating in an environment of unprecedented uncertainty as a result the COVID-19 pandemic. Though Q4 revenue was down 19.9%, this was a notable improvement over the 41.3% recorded in Q2 and 24.2% recorded in Q3. Healthcare revenues for Q4 2020 saw increases of approximately 18.3% on a year-over-year basis due to increased customer demand, conversion to reusable products, new and short-term customers and price increases. Hospitality remained subdued compared to previous years but showed improvements over Q2 largely due to domestic tourism."

"As we enter 2021, we remain well-positioned from a balance sheet and liquidity perspective with $58.7 million of borrowing capacity on our revolving line of credit, in addition to having approximately 70% of our Canadian revenue from the healthcare sector." concluded McCurdy.

Highlights and Significant Events for Fiscal 2020

Alberta Contract Award

On March 1, 2021, the Corporation was awarded a one-year extension to provide laundry and linen services to Alberta Health Services Calgary. The contract extends the existing relationship between the Corporation and Alberta Health Services Calgary.

In October 2020, AHS issued a request for proposal for linen services (the "AHS RFP"). The AHS RFP encompassed the linen services provided by the Corporation to AHS under the AHS Calgary Contract, as well as the linen services provided by the Corporation to AHS in Edmonton, for which volumes are under contract as part of two existing agreements until 2022 and 2023 respectively. The AHS RFP also included new volume for rural Alberta. The AHS RFP is significant opportunity for the Corporation, but no assurances can be provided that the Corporation will be successful in pursuing such opportunity. See "Risk Factors – Increased Competition" in the Corporation's Annual Information Form.

British Columbia Contract Award

On September 1, 2020 the Corporation was awarded a five-year extension to provide healthcare laundry and linen services to part of the Lower Mainland. The contract extends the existing relationship between the Corporation and Business Initiatives & Support Services (BISS) for Vancouver Coastal Health, Fraser Health, Providence Health Care and Provincial Health Services Authority.

Revolving Credit Facility

During the second quarter of 2020, the Corporation completed an amendment to its existing revolving credit facility which made changes to certain terms and conditions within the agreement in consideration of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the impact to the Corporation's operations. Key changes included:

An increased Funded Debt to EBITDA covenant for the period of September 30, 2020 to June 30, 2021 which gradually allows for a maximum Funded Debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.5x for Q4 2020 and Q1 2021 including certain one-time add backs to EBITDA.

A reduction to the Fixed Charge Covenant for the period of September 30, 2020 to June 30, 2021 which reduces to a maximum of 1.1x.

A restriction on any further dividend increases during the covenant relief period of July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021.

UK Acquisition

On July 19, 2019, the Corporation signed a share purchase agreement to acquire all the assets of a Scotland-incorporated private laundry and linen services company operating in Aberdeen. This acquisition was completed in September 2019 for a total consideration of £775k plus a working capital adjustment. For accounting purposes, the transaction has been treated as an asset acquisition, whereby the net working capital was recorded at closing, and the customer contracts acquired have been recorded as an intangible asset for £883k representing the total purchase price of £775k and associated transaction costs of £88k.

Capital Investment Plan

For fiscal 2021, the Corporation's planned capital spending is expected to be approximately $5.0 million on a consolidated basis, as a result of the deferral of the Corporation's plan to implement an enterprise-wide operating system. This guidance includes both strategic and maintenance capital requirements to support existing base business in both Canada and the UK and does not take into account amounts accrued in 2020 that will be paid in 2021. We will continue to assess capital needs within our facilities and prioritize projects that have shorter term paybacks as well as those that are required to maintain efficient and reliable operations.

Loss of Whitbread Group Contract

Subsequent to the 2019 fiscal year, the Corporation was unsuccessful in renewing its UK contract with the Whitbread Group. The associated volume was phased out of the relevant plant over the first two quarters of 2020. For the year ended December 31, 2019, this contract accounted for approximately 14% of Fishers' overall revenue.

COVID-19 Pandemic

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has caused world governments to institute travel restrictions, impacting travel both in and out of Canada and the UK. This has had and is expected to continue to have a significant adverse impact on the Corporation's hospitality business, the duration of which we are unable to predict with any degree of accuracy.

Since mid-March 2020, we have seen significantly reduced hotel occupancy rates compared to historical levels. Demand for both business and leisure airline travel has declined significantly on a global basis, and airlines are responding by cancelling international and domestic flights. Accordingly, hospitality volumes in all of our Canadian and UK markets have slowed to historically low levels. While we saw improvement in the Corporation's hospitality business in Q3 resulting from increased domestic tourism, volumes in Q4 started to quickly taper, primarily a result of the second wave of COVID-19 and reinstatement of previous restrictions.

In addition to this, in late Q1 and into Q2 we saw decreases in our healthcare business as a result of hospitals and health authorities taking measures to prepare for anticipated surges in COVID-19-related occupancy (i.e., cancellation of elective surgeries). As Q2 progressed, we saw a return to more normal healthcare levels however we cannot predict with certainty how the progression of COVID-19 will impact overall volumes. The following table depicts the impact on the Corporation's revenue for 2020.









Month Healthcare

Revenue Change

(2020 compared to

2019) Hospitality

Revenue Change

(2020 compared to

2019) Consolidated

Revenue Change

(2020 compared to

2019)







January 3% 7% 5% February 5% 7% 6% March 0% -27% -12% Q1 2020 compared to Q1 2019 (Jan

to March) 3% -6% -1% April -8% -94% -45% May 2% -92% -39% June 9% -90% -40% Q2 2020 compared to Q2 2019

(April to June) 1% -92% -41%







July 13% -76% -29% August 12% -59% -23% September 12% -53% -20% Q3 2020 compared to Q3 2019

(July to September) 12% -63% -24%







October 12% -61% -20% November 19% -69% -18% December 24% -78% -22% Q4 2020 compared to Q4 2019

(October to December) 18% -69% -20% YTD 9% -60% -22%

Although the Corporation has developed and implemented measures to mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic which include, temporary restructuring through consolidating operations, reducing headcount, reducing certain capital expenditures and accessing available government assistance programs, earnings will continue to be particularly affected if we continue to experience reductions in travel and reduced hospitality and healthcare occupancy rates. The extent of such negative effects on our business and our financial and operational performance will depend on future developments, including the duration, spread and severity of outbreaks, the availability and effectiveness of the vaccine, the duration and geographic scope of related travel advisories and restrictions and the extent of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on overall demand for personal and business travel, all of which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with any degree of accuracy. As hotels are continuing to experience significantly reduced occupancy rates, our 2021 consolidated results of operations will continue to be significantly impacted. Additionally, our suppliers or other third parties we rely upon may experience delays or shortages, which could have an adverse effect on our business prospects and results of operations.

As an ongoing risk, the duration and full financial effect of the COVID-19 pandemic is unknown at this time, and continues to be offset through the Corporation's business continuity plan and other mitigating measures. Any estimate of the length and severity of these developments is therefore subject to significant uncertainty, and, accordingly, estimates of the extent to which the COVID-19 pandemic may materially and adversely affect the Corporation's operations, financial results and condition in future periods are also subject to significant uncertainty.

Therefore, uncertainty about judgments, estimates and assumptions made by management during the preparation of the Corporation's interim condensed consolidated financial statements related to potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on revenue, expenses, assets, liabilities, and note disclosures could result in a material adjustment to the carrying value of the assets or liabilities affected.

Impairment of Assets

a) Impairment testing at March 31, 2020

Management assessed that impairment indicators existed at March 31, 2020, specifically for the five CGUs that rely primarily on hospitality revenues as a result of the significant impact that COVID-19 had on the hospitality industry.

For the five CGUs who rely primarily on hospitality revenues an impairment test was completed using a probability-weighted discounted cash flow approach whereby the recoverable amount was based on the higher of an asset's fair value less costs to sell and value in use (being the present value of the expected future cash flows of the relevant asset or CGU).

The key assumptions in calculating the recoverable amount of the five CGU's were as follows:



March 31, 2020 Long-term growth rate % 2.0% to 3.0% Pre-tax discount rate % 10.5% to 12.5%

For the March 31, 2020 impairment test, management's probability weighted approach was evaluated based on an equally weighted probability of a one year downturn in sales to the worst case of a two year downturn in sales. The scenarios estimated a decline of 70% for 2020 and 50% for 2021, with sales returning to normalized levels thereafter with sales growth estimates used between 2% to 3%.

As a result of this testing at March 31, 2020, an impairment loss of $5,516 was recognized for three CGUs in the Canadian division, of which $3,177 was allocated to goodwill and $2,339 was allocated to PP&E. The table below summarizes the impairment details:

CGU Allocated to

Goodwill Allocated to

PP&E Total

impairment

recorded Recoverable Amount Montreal $ 823 $ - $ 823 $ 2,485 Quebec 654 2,339 2,993 (1,917) Victoria 1,700 - 1,700 5,433











$ 3,177 $ 2,339 $ 5,516 $ 6,001

b) Impairment testing at December 31, 2020

The Corporation performed its annual assessment for goodwill impairment for the Canadian division and for the UK division as at December 31, 2020 in accordance with its policy described in Note 2(k).

At December 31, 2020, the recoverable amount for the CGUs was determined using either a probability-weighted discounted cash flow approach (hospitality CGUs) or an earnings multiple approach (healthcare CGUs). The Corporation references Board approved budgets and cash flow forecasts, trailing twelve-month EBITDA, implied multiples and appropriate discount rates in the valuation calculations.

For the healthcare CGUs whereby the earnings multiple approach is used the implied multiple is calculated by utilizing the average multiples of comparable public companies. For the healthcare CGU's, the Corporation used implied average forward multiples that ranged from 12.7 to 12.9 to calculate the recoverable amounts. For these CGUs, based on testing performed at December 31, 2020 no impairment was determined to exist.

For the hospitality CGUs the probability weight discounted cash flow approach was used at both March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2020 to capture the increased risk and uncertainty arising from COVID-19.

For the December 31, 2020 impairment test, management's probability weighted approach was evaluated based on an equally weighted probability of a continued two year downturn in sales to the worst case of a three year downturn in sales. The scenarios estimated a decline of 45% for 2021, 30% for 2022, and 5% for 2023 with sales returning to normalized levels thereafter with sales growth estimates used 2%. This contrasts to the March 31, 2020 impairment test which contemplated a decline in 2020 and 2021 revenues only. As at December 31, 2020, for the goodwill associated with the remaining hospitality CGUs (the UK Division, Vancouver 2 and Victoria) the recoverable amounts was estimated to be £41,070, $21,300 and $6,484 respectively which exceeded the carrying amounts of the CGUs. No further impairment was therefore required for any of these CGUs.

The key assumptions in calculating the recoverable amount of the remaining CGU's were as follows:



December 31,

2020 Long-term growth rate % 2.0% Pre-tax discount rate % 11.6% to 12.5%

In addition to the key assumptions noted above, management has also evaluated other reasonable changes in estimates and assumptions and did not identify any other instances that could cause the carrying amount of these CGUs to exceed the recoverable amount. The table below summarizes the sensitivity of the key assumptions.













Sensitivity

Recoverable

Amount Long-term

Growth Rate

decrease of

1% Pre-tax

discount rate

increase of

1% UK Division £41,070 -£3,869 -£4,652 Vancouver 2 Division $21,300 -$2,295 -$2,785 Victoria $6,484 -$695 -$845

The Corporation will continue to carefully monitor the situation as it pertains to the COVID-19 pandemic and further consider if there are new, or additional indicators, that exist during fiscal 2021.

With the ongoing evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic, the length and severity of these developments is subject to significant uncertainty. Accordingly, new developments may materially and adversely affect assumptions used in the consideration of the impairment of assets, impact whether a CGU has been impaired, and may change prior recorded impairment amounts.

Financial Results



For The Three Months Ended December 31,



(thousands, except per share amounts

and percentages) Canadian

Division

2020 UK

Division

2020 2020 Canadian

Division

2019 UK

Division

2019 2019 $ Change % Change Revenue $ 44,573 $ 5,784 $ 50,357 $ 46,001 $ 16,891 $ 62,892 (12,535) -19.9% Expenses included in EBITDA 32,622 6,008 38,630 37,264 14,526 51,790 (13,160) -25.4% EBITDA 11,951 (224) 11,727 8,737 2,365 11,102 625 5.6% EBITDA as a % of revenue 26.8% -3.9% 23.3% 19.0% 14.0% 17.7% 5.6% 31.6%

















Adjusted EBITDA without adoption of IFRS 16 10,421 (841) 9,580 7,283 1,833 9,116 464 5.1% Adjusted EBITDA without adoption of IFRS 16as a % of revenue 23.4% -14.5% 19.0% 15.8% 10.9% 14.5% - 100.0%

















Net earnings (loss) 4,500 (2,365) 2,135 1,760 435 2,195 (60) -2.7%

















Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 0.426 $ (0.224) $ 0.202 $ 0.167 $ 0.041 $ 0.209 $ (0.007) -3.3% Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.422 $ (0.222) $ 0.200 $ 0.166 $ 0.041 $ 0.207 $ (0.007) -3.4% Dividends declared per diluted share



$ 0.30



$ 0.300 $ - 0.0%

















Adjusted net earnings (loss) without adoption of IFRS 16 4,507 (2,078) 2,429 1,835 573 2,408 21 0.9% Basic adjusted net earnings (loss) without adoption of IFRS 16 per share $ 0.426 $ (0.197) $ 0.230 $ 0.174 $ 0.054 $ 0.229 $ - 100.0% Diluted adjusted net earnings (loss) without adoption of IFRS 16 per share $ 0.423 $ (0.195) $ 0.228 $ 0.173 $ 0.054 $ 0.227 $ - 100.0%

















Total assets



323,811



352,059 (28,248) -8.0% Long-term debt (excludes lease liabilities)



40,657



62,494 (21,837) -34.9%











-



Cash provided by operating activities



25,023



11,555 13,468 116.6% Net change in non-cash working capital items



16,111



1,534 14,577 950.3% Share-based compensation expense



410



404 6 1.5% Maintenance capital expenditures



(11)



1,072 (1,083) -101.0% Principal elements of lease payments



1,627



1,501 126 8.4% Distributable cash flow



6,886



7,044 (158) -2.2% Dividends declared



3,203



3,181 22 0.7% Payout ratio



46.5%



45.2% 1.3% 2.9%





































Years Ended December 31,



(thousands, except per share amounts

and percentages) Canadian

Division

2020 UK

Division

2020 2020 Canadian

Division

2019 UK

Division

2019 2019 $ Change % Change Revenue $ 166,682 $ 29,909 $ 196,591 $ 186,624 $ 65,786 $ 252,410 (55,819) -22.1% Expenses included in EBITDA 128,317 30,030 158,347 150,781 54,056 204,837 (46,490) -22.7% EBITDA 38,365 (121) 38,244 35,843 11,730 47,573 (9,329) -19.6% EBITDA as a % of revenue 23.0% -0.4% 19.5% 19.2% 17.8% 18.8% 0.7% 3.7%

















Adjusted EBITDA without adoption of IFRS 16 38,018 (2,986) 35,032 30,052 8,641 38,693 (3,661) -9.5% Adjusted EBITDA without adoption of IFRS 16 as a % of revenue 22.8% -10.0% 17.8% 16.1% 13.1% 15.3% - 100.0%

















Net earnings (loss) 10,892 (7,110) 3,782 7,787 3,119 10,906 (7,124) -65.3%

















Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 1.032 $ (0.673) $ 0.358 $ 0.741 $ 0.297 $ 1.038 $ (0.680) -65.5% Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 1.025 $ (0.669) $ 0.356 $ 0.737 $ 0.295 $ 1.032 $ (0.676) -65.5% Dividends declared per diluted share



$ 1.20



$ 1.200 $ - 0.0%

















Adjusted net earnings (loss) without adoption of IFRS 16 15,274 (7,025) 8,249 7,997 3,342 11,339 (3,090) -27.3% Basic adjusted net earnings (loss) without adoption of IFRS 16 per share $ 1.447 $ (0.665) $ 0.781 $ 0.761 $ 0.318 $ 1.079 $ (0.300) -30.0% Diluted adjusted net earnings (loss) without adoption of IFRS 16 per share $ 1.437 $ (0.661) $ 0.776 $ 0.756 $ 0.316 $ 1.072 $ (0.290) -29.0%

















Total assets



323,811



352,059 (28,248) -8.0% Long-term debt (excludes lease liabilities)



40,657



62,494 (21,837) -34.9%











-



Cash provided by operating activities



42,396



43,916 (1,520) -3.5% Net change in non-cash working capital items



2,472



1,866 606 32.5% Share-based compensation expense



1,799



1,810 (11) -0.6% Maintenance capital expenditures



632



3,941 (3,309) -84.0% Principal elements of lease payments



6,222



6,691 (469) -7.0% Distributable cash flow



31,271



29,608 1,663 5.6% Dividends declared



12,783



12,707 76 0.6% Payout ratio



40.9%



42.9% -2.0% -4.7%

(1) See "Terminology" for further details (2) Effective January 1, 2019, the Corporation has adopted IFRS 16 using the modified retrospective method but has not restated comparatives for the prior periods, as permitted under the specific transitional provisions of IFRS 16. To enable the comparability of previous periods, the Corporation has provided the 2019 figures for both EBITDA and net earnings without adoption of IFRS 16 as separate line items. See "Accounting Changes" in the Corporation's MD&A for the three month period ending March 31, 2020 for more information. (3) Effective January 1, 2019, distributable cash flow includes the addition of principal elements of lease payments. This accounts for the change in accounting policies and the adoption of IFRS 16, where now the principal elements of lease payments flow through financing outflows as opposed to operating cash flows. (4) Q1 2020 includes an adjustment of $5.5 million for an impairment related charge to the Canadian Division, and is excluded in adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net earnings (loss).

Dividends

The Board of Directors has declared a monthly dividend of $0.10 per common share for the period from March 1 to March 31, 2021, to be paid on April 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on March 31, 2021. The Corporation's policy is for shareholders of record on the last business day of a calendar month to receive dividends during the fifteen days following the end of such month. K-Bro designates this dividend as an eligible dividend pursuant to subsection 89(14) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and similar provincial and territorial legislation.

Outlook

While the COVID-19 pandemic will have a continued significant negative impact on our hospitality revenue, management believes the prospects for the Corporation's healthcare business remains strong in the medium-to-long-term. By providing integral laundry and linen processing services to the hospitality and healthcare sectors, the Corporation has been designated an "essential" service in the jurisdictions in which it operates, which has allowed the Corporation's facilities to remain open and continue "normal" operations. This has mitigated some of the more dramatic financial and operational impacts experienced by many other businesses in other industries. In addition, management believes that the financial flexibility provided by our strong balance sheet will enable us to operate without disruption to our business model while maintaining our ability to service the healthcare and hospitality sectors in our Canadian and UK markets. For further information about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, see the "Summary of Interim Results, and Key Events".

CORPORATE PROFILE

K-Bro is the largest owner and operator of laundry and linen processing facilities in Canada and a market leader for laundry and textile rental services in Scotland and the North East of England. K­­­–Bro and its wholly-owned subsidiaries operate across Canada and the UK, providing a range of linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels and other commercial accounts that include the processing, management and distribution of general linen and operating room linen.

The Corporation's operations in Canada include nine processing facilities and two distribution centres under three distinctive brands: K–Bro Linen Systems Inc., Buanderie HMR and Les Buanderies Dextraze. The Corporation operates in ten Canadian cities: Québec City, Montréal, Toronto, Regina, Saskatoon, Prince Albert, Edmonton, Calgary, Vancouver and Victoria.

The Corporation's operations in the UK include Fishers, which was acquired by K–Bro on November 27, 2017. Fishers was established in 1900 and is a leading operator of laundry and linen processing facilities in Scotland, providing linen rental, workwear hire and cleanroom garment services to the hospitality, healthcare, manufacturing and pharmaceutical sectors. The Corporation operates six UK sites located in Cupar, Perth, Newcastle, Livingston and Coatbridge.

Additional information regarding the Corporation including required securities filings are available on our website at www.k-brolinen.com and on the Canadian Securities Administrators' website at www.sedar.com; the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR").

TERMINOLOGY

Throughout this news release and other documents referred to herein, and in order to provide a better understanding of the financial results, K-Bro uses the terms "EBITDA", "adjusted EBITDA", "adjusted net earnings", "adjusted net earnings per share", "debt to total capital", "distributable cash" and "payout ratio". These terms do not have any standardized meaning under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as set out in the CICA Handbook. Therefore, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net earnings, adjusted net earnings per share, distributable cash and payout ratio may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Specifically, the terms "EBITDA", "adjusted EBITDA", "adjusted net earnings", "adjusted net earnings per share", "distributable cash", and "payout ratio" have been defined as follows:

EBITDA

K–Bro reports EBITDA (Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) as a key measure used by management to evaluate performance. EBITDA is utilized to measure compliance with debt covenants and to make decisions related to dividends to Shareholders. We believe EBITDA assists investors to assess our performance on a consistent basis as it is an indication of our capacity to generate income from operations before taking into account management's financing decisions and costs of consuming tangible and intangible capital assets, which vary according to their vintage, technological currency and management's estimate of their useful life. Accordingly, EBITDA comprises revenues less operating costs before financing costs, capital asset and intangible asset amortization, and income taxes.

EBITDA is a sub–total presented within the statement of earnings in accordance with the amendments made to IAS 1 which became effective January 1, 2016. EBITDA is not considered an alternative to net earnings in measuring K–Bro's performance. EBITDA should not be used as an exclusive measure of cash flow since it does not account for the impact of working capital changes, capital expenditures, debt changes and other sources and uses of cash, which are disclosed in the consolidated statements of cash flows.





Three Months Ended

December 31,

Years Ended

December 31, (thousands) 2020

2019

2020

2019



































Net earnings $ 2,135

$ 2,195

$ 3,782

$ 10,906 Add:















Income tax expense 1,646

683

2,617

2,900

Finance expense 836

1,213

3,961

5,802

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 6,157

6,053

24,048

24,705

Amortization of intangible assets 953

958

3,836

3,260

















EBITDA $ 11,727

$ 11,102

$ 38,244

$ 47,573

(1) Q1 2020 includes an adjustment of $5.5 million for an impairment related charge to the Canadian Division.

Non-GAAP Measures

Adjusted EBITDA without adoption of IFRS 16

Adjusted EBITDA without adoption of IFRS 16 is a measure which has been reported in order to assist in the comparison of historical EBITDA to current results. "Adjusted EBITDA" without adoption of IFRS 16 is defined as EBITDA (defined above) with the exclusion of IFRS 16, and certain material items that are unusual in nature, infrequently occurring or not considered part of our core operations.





Three Months Ended December 31,



Canadian

Division UK

Division

Canadian

Division UK

Division

(thousands) 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019















EBITDA $ 11,951 $ (224) $ 11,727 $ 8,737 $ 2,365 $ 11,102 Add back IFRS 16 Adjustments:













Delivery (423) (441) (864) (343) (360) (703)

Occupancy costs (1,107) (176) (1,283) (1,111) (172) (1,283)















EBITDA without adoption of IFRS 16 $ 10,421 $ (841) $ 9,580 $ 7,283 $ 1,833 $ 9,116















Add back non-reoccuring items:













Impairment of assets - - - - - -









- - - Adjusted EBITDA without adoption of IFRS 16 $ 10,421 $ (841) $ 9,580 $ 7,283 $ 1,833 $ 9,116





Years Ended December 31,



Canadian

Division UK

Division

Canadian

Division UK

Division

(thousands) 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019















EBITDA $ 38,365 $ (121) $ 38,244 $ 35,843 $ 11,730 $ 47,573 Add back IFRS 16 Adjustments:













Delivery (1,442) (1,582) (3,024) (1,391) (2,001) (3,392)

Occupancy costs (4,421) (1,283) (5,704) (4,400) (1,088) (5,488)















EBITDA without adoption of IFRS 16 $ 32,502 $ (2,986) $ 29,516 $ 30,052 $ 8,641 $ 38,693















Add back non-reoccuring items:













Impairment of assets 5,516 - 5,516 - - -









- - -









- - - Adjusted EBITDA without adoption of IFRS 16 $ 38,018 $ (2,986) $ 35,032 $ 30,052 $ 8,641 $ 38,693

Adjusted net earnings without adoption of IFRS 16 and adjusted net earnings without adoption of IFRS 16 per Share

Adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per share are measures which have been reported in order to assist in the comparison of historical net earnings to current results. "Adjusted net earnings" is defined as net earnings with the exclusion of IFRS 16, and certain material items that are unusual in nature, infrequently occurring or not considered part of our core operations.





Three Months Ended December 31,



Canadian

Division UK

Division

Canadian

Division UK

Division

(thousands) 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019















Net earnings (loss) $ 4,500 $ (2,365) $ 2,135 $ 1,760 $ 435 $ 2,195 Add back IFRS 16 Adjustments:













Delivery (423) (441) (864) (343) (360) (703)

Occupancy costs (1,107) (176) (1,283) (1,111) (172) (1,283)

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 1,169 812 1,981 1,166 602 1,768

Finance expense 371 151 522 391 97 488

Income tax expense (3) (59) (62) (27) (28) (55)

























- -

Net earnings (loss) without adoption of IFRS 16 $ 4,507 $ (2,078) $ 2,429 $ 1,836 $ 574 $ 2,410















Add back non-reoccuring items (net of income taxes):













Impairment of assets - - - - - -









- - -









- -

Adjusted net earnings (loss) without adoption of IFRS 16 $ 4,507 $ (2,078) $ 2,429 $ 1,836 $ 574 $ 2,410

















Weighted average number of shares outstanding:













Basic 10,574,768 10,574,768 10,574,768 10,520,843 10,520,843 10,520,843

Diluted 10,657,750 10,657,750 10,657,750 10,588,170 10,588,170 10,588,170

















Adjusted net earnings (loss) without adoption of IFRS 16 per share:













Basic $0.426 ($0.197) $0.230 $0.174 $0.054 $0.229

Diluted $0.423 ($0.195) $0.228 $0.173 $0.054 $0.227





Years Ended December 31,



Canadian

Division UK

Division

Canadian

Division UK

Division

(thousands) 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019















Net earnings (loss) $ 10,892 $ (7,110) $ 3,782 $ 7,787 $ 3,119 10,906 Add back IFRS 16 Adjustments:













Delivery (1,442) (1,582) (3,024) (1,391) (2,001) (3,392)

Occupancy costs $ (4,421) $ (1,283) (5,704) (4,400) (1,088) (5,488)

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment $ 4,469 $ 2,516 6,985 4,457 2,908 7,365

Finance expense $ 1,492 $ 452 1,944 1,620 450 2,070

Income tax expense $ (25) $ (18) (43) (76) (46) (122)































Net earnings (loss) without adoption of IFRS 16 $ 10,965 $ (7,025) $ 3,940 $ 7,997 $ 3,342 $ 11,339















Add back non-reoccuring items (net of income taxes):













Impairment of assets 4,309 - 4,309 - - -

























- - - Adjusted net earnings (loss) without adoption of IFRS 16 $ 15,274 $ (7,025) $ 8,249 $ 7,997 $ 3,342 $ 11,339

















Weighted average number of shares outstanding:













Basic 10,557,147 10,557,147 10,557,147 10,508,080 10,508,080 10,508,080

Diluted 10,629,237 10,629,237 10,629,237 10,571,347 10,571,347 10,571,347

















Adjusted net earnings (loss) without adoption of IFRS 16 per share:













Basic $ 1.447 ($0.665) $ 0.781 $0.761 $0.318 $1.079

Diluted $ 1.437 ($0.661) $ 0.776 $0.756 $0.316 $1.072

Distributable Cash Flow

Distributable cash flow is a measure used by management to evaluate the Corporation's performance. While the closest IFRS measure is cash provided by operating activities, distributable cash flow is considered relevant because it provides an indication of how much cash generated by operations is available after capital expenditures. It should be noted that although we consider this measure to be distributable cash flow, financial and non–financial covenants in our credit facilities and dealer agreements may restrict cash from being available for dividends, re–investment in the Corporation, potential acquisitions, or other purposes. Investors should be cautioned that distributable cash flow may not actually be available for growth or distribution from the Corporation. Management refers to "Distributable cash flow" as to cash provided by (used in) operating activities with the addition of net changes in non–cash working capital items, less share–based compensation, maintenance capital expenditures and principal elements of lease payments.

Payout Ratio

"Payout ratio" is defined by management as the actual cash dividend divided by distributable cash. This is a key measure used by investors to value K-Bro, assess its performance and provide an indication of the sustainability of dividends. The payout ratio depends on the distributable cash and the Corporation's dividend policy.

Debt to Total Capital

"Debt to total capital" is defined by management as the total long–term debt (excludes lease liabilities) divided by the Corporation's total capital. This is a measure used by investors to assess the Corporation's financial structure.

Distributable cash flow, payout ratio, debt to total capital adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net earnings, and adjusted net earnings per share are not calculations based on IFRS and are not considered an alternative to IFRS measures in measuring K–Bro's performance. Distributable cash Flow, payout ratio, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net earnings, and adjusted net earnings per share do not have standardized meanings in IFRS and are therefore not likely to be comparable with similar measures used by other issuers.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward–looking information that represents internal expectations, estimates or beliefs concerning, among other things, future activities or future operating results and various components thereof. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", and similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events are intended to identify forward–looking information. Statements regarding such forward–looking information reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are based on management's estimates and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause K-Bro's actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from the forward-looking information contained in this news release. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things: (i) risks associated with acquisitions, including the possibility of undisclosed material liabilities; (ii) K-Bro's competitive environment; (iii) utility costs, minimum wage legislation and labour costs; (iv) K-Bro's dependence on long-term contracts with the associated renewal risk; (v) increased capital expenditure requirements; (vi) reliance on key personnel; (vii) changing trends in government outsourcing; (viii) changes or proposed changes to minimum wage laws in Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, Quebec, Saskatchewan and the United Kingdom (the "UK"); (ix) the availability of future financing; * textile demand; (xi) the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Corporation, which has been significant to date and which we believe will continue to be significant for the short to medium term; and (xii) foreign currency risk. Material factors or assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making an estimate set out in the forward-looking information include: (i) volumes and pricing assumptions; (ii) expected impact of labour cost initiatives; (iii) frequency of one-time costs impacting quarterly and annual financial results; (iv) foreign exchange rates; (v) the level of capital expenditures and (vi) the expected impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Corporation. Although the forward-looking information contained in this MD&A is based upon what management believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Certain statements regarding forward-looking information included in this MD&A may be considered "financial outlook" for purposes of applicable securities laws, and such financial outlook may not be appropriate for purposes other than this MD&A. Forward looking information included in this MD&A includes the expected annual healthcare revenues to be generated from the Corporation's contracts with new customers, calculation of costs, including one-time costs impacting the quarterly financial results, anticipated future capital spending and statements with respect to future expectations on margins and volume growth, as well as statements related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Corporation.

All forward–looking information in this news release is qualified by these cautionary statements. Forward–looking information in this news release is presented only as of the date made. Except as required by law, K–Bro does not undertake any obligation to publicly revise these forward–looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

This news release also makes reference to certain measures in this document that do not have any standardized meaning as prescribed by IFRS and, therefore, are considered non–GAAP measures. These measures may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Please see "Terminology" for further discussion.

SOURCE K-Bro Linen Inc.

