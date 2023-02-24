The Global Environmental Disinfection Robot Market is forecast to grow by $531.72 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 30.88% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Environmental Disinfection Robot Market 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the environmental disinfection robot market and is forecast to grow by $531.72 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 30.88% during the forecast period.

Our report on the environmental disinfection robot market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by changes in cleaning protocols to prevent HAIs, reduction in component and software costs, and increased investment in healthcare robotics.



The environmental disinfection robot market is segmented as below:

By Technology

• UV-C

• HPV



By Type

• Autonomous mobile robots

• Automated guided robots



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the innovations in deployment models as one of the prime reasons driving the environmental disinfection robot market growth during the next few years. Also, R&D initiatives and integration and training-related services will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the environmental disinfection robot market covers the following areas:

• Environmental disinfection robot market sizing

• Environmental disinfection robot market forecast

• Environmental disinfection robot market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading environmental disinfection robot market vendors that include Akara Robotics Ltd., Altoros Americas LLC, Ecolab Inc., Fetch Robotics Inc., Finsen Technologies Ltd., Green Instruments AS, Mediland Enterprise Corp., MetraLabs GmbH, MTR Corp. Ltd., OTSAW Digital Pte Ltd, Professional Disposables International Inc., Regency Robotics Inc, Shanghai Kinlong Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd., SKYTRON LLC, Steriliz LLC, Surfacide, The Clorox Co., TMI Robotics Technology Co. Ltd., UVC Cleaning Systems Inc., and Xenex Disinfection Services LLC. Also, the environmental disinfection robot market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



