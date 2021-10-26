GLOBAL ENVIRONMENTAL MONITORING MARKET FORECAST 2021-2028

KEY FINDINGS The global environmental monitoring market is predicted to grow with a CAGR of 7. 64% over the forecast years of 2021 to 2028. The market growth is credited to factors such as the increasing levels of pollution, the mass awareness of air pollution monitoring, the expansion of green infrastructure, and the surging adoption of environmental-friendly and sustainable strategies across industries.

MARKET INSIGHTS

Environmental monitoring entails the process of identifying, establishing, and analyzing metrics for environmental variables in order to quantify the effects of different activities on the environment.The process also enables pollution levels to be regulated, in addition to trends being recognized.



It encompasses monitoring the quality of air, soils, water, and noise.

Growing environmental concerns, stringent regulations, and rules, combined with public awareness, have entirely altered the outlook of businesses globally.Companies may play a substantial role in attaining sustainability through the development and execution of suitable functions and strategies such as green processes, energy conservation, product creation, and others.



Several players have also realized that implementing sustainable business strategies results in better results and introduces new opportunities. In this regard, firms organize environmental health and safety (EHS) evaluation, undertake environmental management systems (EMSs), as well as initiate environmental policies.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global environmental monitoring market growth evaluation constitutes the assessment of North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of World.The Asia-Pacific is set to record the highest CAGR during the forecast years.



The region’s market growth is facilitated by the increasing rates of air pollution-related deaths, the alarming rise in fine particulate matter (PM2.5) and particulate matter (PM10) concentrations, and surging greenhouse gas emissions.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

Several companies are introducing new environmental monitoring products in order to capture new markets.For instance, Honeywell International Inc launched its gas cloud imaging (GCI) system in Europe in April 2021 to offer continuous and automated monitoring for dangerous and polluting gas leaks, including methane, in oil and gas, chemical, and as well as power generation facilities across the continent.



Therefore, the industrial rivalry is set to remain high in the global environmental monitoring market.



Our report offerings include:

• Explore key findings of the overall market

• Strategic breakdown of market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges)

• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years, along with 3 years of historical data for all segments, sub-segments, and regions

• Market Segmentation cater to a thorough assessment of key segments with their market estimations

• Geographical Analysis: Assessments of the mentioned regions and country-level segments with their market share

• Key analytics: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Vendor Landscape, Opportunity Matrix, Key Buying Criteria, etc.

• Competitive landscape is the theoretical explanation of the key companies based on factors, market share, etc.

• Company profiling: A detailed company overview, product/services offered, SCOT analysis, and recent strategic developments



Companies mentioned

1. 3M

2. AEROQUAL

3. AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC

4. DANAHER CORPORATION

5. EMERSON ELECTRIC CO

6. FORBES MARSHALL

7. GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

8. HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC

9. HORIBA LTD

10. MERCK KGAA

11. PERKINELMER INC

12. SHIMADZU CORPORATION

13. SIEMENS AG

14. TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED

15. THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC

