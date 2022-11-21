Global Environmental Remediation Market Analysis Report 2022: A $163.4 Billion Market by 2027 - Regulatory Frameworks are Primary Pillars of Remediation Market Growth
Environmental Remediation Market
Dublin, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Environmental Remediation Market by Environmental Medium (Soil and Groundwater), Technology (Bioremediation, Pump & Treat, Soil Vapor Extraction, Chemical Treatment), Site Type, Application and Region - Global Forecast 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The environmental remediation market is projected to reach USD 163.4 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2022 to 2027
This report covers key applications, namely, mining and forestry, oil & gas, agriculture, automotive, landfills and waste disposal sites, manufacturing, industrial, and chemical production/processing, and construction and land development.
Environmental remediation technologies are used to reduce soil and groundwater contamination, control pollution, and protect the environment against potentially harmful effects. Rapid industrialization is adversely impacting the environment globally.
Factors such as the rapidly growing small-scale industrial sector, overpopulation, genetic engineering, and urbanization have resulted in growing industrial wastewater, air pollutants, and soil contaminants; the inadequate measures to handle such pollution have caused major environmental concerns worldwide.
The adoption of environmental remediation technologies is increasingly being supported to deal with the source of contamination and the exposure pathways that may connect people to the source.
Remediation services are being used for applications in industries such as mining and forestry; oil & gas; agriculture; automotive; landfills and waste disposal sites; manufacturing, industrial, and chemical production/processing; and construction and land development.
By site type, the market for private segment is expected to hold at highest share in the market
The strict environmental regulations and need for environmental services for de-contamination of sites in manufacturing and industrial areas are boosting the adoption of environmental remediation services by private site owners.
Europe region is expected to grow at healthy rate in the Environmental remediation market during the forecast period.
Many EU nations have conserved green areas while satisfying the needs of private and public companies by creating multiuse places that are fully integrated into the cultural and socioeconomic landscapes by including brownfields remediation in the sustainability goals. Remediation of brownfields and conservation of green spaces will continue to promote public health and aid in healing cities when ecological and development goals are integrated.
Competitive landscape
Major companies operating in the environmental remediation market include Golder Associates (a WSP Company) (Canada), Clean Harbors Inc. (US), AECOM (US), Jacobs (US), Tetra Tech (US), DEME NV (Belgium), BRISEA Group, Inc. (BRISEA) (US), ENTACT, LLC (US), Terra Systems (US), Engineering and Maintenance Solutions (EMS) (Australia), and HDR, Inc. (US) among others.
Premium Insights
Increasing Need for Environmental Cleanup to Boost Market Growth
Private Sites to Register Higher CAGR from 2022 to 2027
Oil & Gas Application Segment and Us Held Largest Shares of North American Environmental Remediation Market in 2021
Environmental Remediation Market in China to Exhibit Highest CAGR from 2022 to 2027
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Regulatory Frameworks are Primary Pillars of Remediation Market
Growing Focus on Development of Environment-Friendly Industries
Rapid Population Growth and Industrialization in Developing Countries
Restraints
Slow Implementation of Environmental Protection Regulations
High Cost of Excavation Equipment
Opportunities
Development of Advanced Remediation Technologies
Continuous Demand Generation from Oil & Gas Industry
Challenges
Inconsistencies in Government Regulations in Many Countries
Complex Sites Have Technical and Non-Technical Challenges
Case Study Analysis
Use Case - Formosa Oil Gas Stations
Use Case - a North American Airport
Use Case - San Fernando Valley Groundwater Basin (Sfb) in Los Angeles
Technology Trends
Complementary Technology
Nanoremediation
Adjacent Technologies
Microbial Remediation
Heterogeneous Photocatalysis
Government Regulations and Standards
The Environment Protection Act, 1986
The Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974
The National Green Tribunal Act, 2010
Atmosphere Explosible (Atex)
Company Profiles
Key Players
Clean Harbors, Inc.
Aecom
Tetra Tech
Golder Associates
Jacobs
Other Players
Brisea Group, Inc. (Brisea)
Deme
Entact
Terra Systems, Inc.
Engineering and Maintenance Solutions (Ems) Pty Ltd.
Hdr Inc.
Fluor Corporation
Bechtel Corporation
Stantec
Innovators
Geo Inc.
Newterra Ltd.
Weber Ambiental
Amentum Services, Inc.
Black & Veatch Holding Company
Northstar Group Services, Inc.
Hepaco
Uses Corporation
Sprint Sanierung GmbH
Clean Earth
In-Situ Oxidative Technologies, Inc. (Isotec)
Sequoia Environmental Remediation Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y9682p
Attachment
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900