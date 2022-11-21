U.S. markets open in 4 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,954.75
    -19.25 (-0.48%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,688.00
    -87.00 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,639.50
    -68.50 (-0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,844.60
    -8.60 (-0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.71
    -0.37 (-0.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,740.30
    -14.10 (-0.80%)
     

  • Silver

    20.64
    -0.36 (-1.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0239
    -0.0081 (-0.79%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8180
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.00
    +0.07 (+0.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1812
    -0.0084 (-0.71%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.7100
    +1.3850 (+0.99%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,109.16
    -524.31 (-3.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    370.51
    -21.57 (-5.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,371.50
    -14.02 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,944.79
    +45.02 (+0.16%)
     

Global Environmental Remediation Market Analysis Report 2022: A $163.4 Billion Market by 2027 - Regulatory Frameworks are Primary Pillars of Remediation Market Growth

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Environmental Remediation Market

Environmental Remediation Market
Environmental Remediation Market

Dublin, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Environmental Remediation Market by Environmental Medium (Soil and Groundwater), Technology (Bioremediation, Pump & Treat, Soil Vapor Extraction, Chemical Treatment), Site Type, Application and Region - Global Forecast 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The environmental remediation market is projected to reach USD 163.4 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2022 to 2027

This report covers key applications, namely, mining and forestry, oil & gas, agriculture, automotive, landfills and waste disposal sites, manufacturing, industrial, and chemical production/processing, and construction and land development.

Environmental remediation technologies are used to reduce soil and groundwater contamination, control pollution, and protect the environment against potentially harmful effects. Rapid industrialization is adversely impacting the environment globally.

Factors such as the rapidly growing small-scale industrial sector, overpopulation, genetic engineering, and urbanization have resulted in growing industrial wastewater, air pollutants, and soil contaminants; the inadequate measures to handle such pollution have caused major environmental concerns worldwide.

The adoption of environmental remediation technologies is increasingly being supported to deal with the source of contamination and the exposure pathways that may connect people to the source.

Remediation services are being used for applications in industries such as mining and forestry; oil & gas; agriculture; automotive; landfills and waste disposal sites; manufacturing, industrial, and chemical production/processing; and construction and land development.

By site type, the market for private segment is expected to hold at highest share in the market

The strict environmental regulations and need for environmental services for de-contamination of sites in manufacturing and industrial areas are boosting the adoption of environmental remediation services by private site owners.

Europe region is expected to grow at healthy rate in the Environmental remediation market during the forecast period.

Many EU nations have conserved green areas while satisfying the needs of private and public companies by creating multiuse places that are fully integrated into the cultural and socioeconomic landscapes by including brownfields remediation in the sustainability goals. Remediation of brownfields and conservation of green spaces will continue to promote public health and aid in healing cities when ecological and development goals are integrated.

Competitive landscape

Major companies operating in the environmental remediation market include Golder Associates (a WSP Company) (Canada), Clean Harbors Inc. (US), AECOM (US), Jacobs (US), Tetra Tech (US), DEME NV (Belgium), BRISEA Group, Inc. (BRISEA) (US), ENTACT, LLC (US), Terra Systems (US), Engineering and Maintenance Solutions (EMS) (Australia), and HDR, Inc. (US) among others.

Premium Insights

  • Increasing Need for Environmental Cleanup to Boost Market Growth

  • Private Sites to Register Higher CAGR from 2022 to 2027

  • Oil & Gas Application Segment and Us Held Largest Shares of North American Environmental Remediation Market in 2021

  • Environmental Remediation Market in China to Exhibit Highest CAGR from 2022 to 2027

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Regulatory Frameworks are Primary Pillars of Remediation Market

  • Growing Focus on Development of Environment-Friendly Industries

  • Rapid Population Growth and Industrialization in Developing Countries

Restraints

  • Slow Implementation of Environmental Protection Regulations

  • High Cost of Excavation Equipment

Opportunities

  • Development of Advanced Remediation Technologies

  • Continuous Demand Generation from Oil & Gas Industry

Challenges

  • Inconsistencies in Government Regulations in Many Countries

  • Complex Sites Have Technical and Non-Technical Challenges

Case Study Analysis

  • Use Case - Formosa Oil Gas Stations

  • Use Case - a North American Airport

  • Use Case - San Fernando Valley Groundwater Basin (Sfb) in Los Angeles

Technology Trends

  • Complementary Technology

  • Nanoremediation

  • Adjacent Technologies

  • Microbial Remediation

  • Heterogeneous Photocatalysis

Government Regulations and Standards

  • The Environment Protection Act, 1986

  • The Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974

  • The National Green Tribunal Act, 2010

  • Atmosphere Explosible (Atex)

Company Profiles

Key Players

  • Clean Harbors, Inc.

  • Aecom

  • Tetra Tech

  • Golder Associates

  • Jacobs

Other Players

  • Brisea Group, Inc. (Brisea)

  • Deme

  • Entact

  • Terra Systems, Inc.

  • Engineering and Maintenance Solutions (Ems) Pty Ltd.

  • Hdr Inc.

  • Fluor Corporation

  • Bechtel Corporation

  • Stantec

Innovators

  • Geo Inc.

  • Newterra Ltd.

  • Weber Ambiental

  • Amentum Services, Inc.

  • Black & Veatch Holding Company

  • Northstar Group Services, Inc.

  • Hepaco

  • Uses Corporation

  • Sprint Sanierung GmbH

  • Clean Earth

  • In-Situ Oxidative Technologies, Inc. (Isotec)

  • Sequoia Environmental Remediation Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y9682p

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Musk Considers Further Twitter Layoffs in Sales on Monday

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk is considering firing more Twitter Inc. employees as soon as Monday, this time targeting the sales and partnership side of the business after mass resignations among engineers on Thursday, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentFTX Owes Its 50 Biggest Unsecured Creditors More Than $3 BillionWall Street’s Chorus of Bu

  • Australia Learns There’s No Replacement for the Chinese Consumer

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia has spent big to attract swathes of Indian tourists to its shores, signed a free-trade deal with post-Brexit Britain and uncovered new Middle East markets during its 30-month trade rift with China.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentFTX Owes Its 50 Biggest Unsecured Creditors More Than $3 BillionWall Street’s Chorus of Buy China Calls Is Getting LouderDisney

  • In Dublin, It’s Elon Musk Versus the Housing Market (1)

    (Bloomberg) -- At Twitter’s European headquarters, surviving employees have one big problem with Elon Musk’s demand that everyone must return to the office: finding somewhere to live.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentFTX Owes Its 50 Biggest Unsecured Creditors More Than $3 BillionWall Street’s Chorus of Buy China Calls Is Getting LouderDisney Shares Soar on Iger Return as CEO After

  • 11 Best Wind Power and Solar Stocks To Buy

    In this piece, we will take a look at the eleven best wind power and solar stocks to buy. For more stocks, head on over to 5 Best Wind Power and Solar Stocks To Buy. The race to a renewable future where emissions for humanity’s energy requirements do not cause climate change has spurred investments […]

  • Younger Chinese are spurning factory jobs that power the economy

    Growing up in a Chinese village, Julian Zhu only saw his father a few times a year when he returned for holidays from his exhausting job in a textile mill in southern Guangdong province. For Zhu, and millions of other younger Chinese, the low pay, long hours of drudgery and the risk of injuries are no longer sacrifices worth making. "After a while that work makes your mind numb," said the 32-year-old, who quit the production lines some years ago and now makes a living selling milk formula and doing scooter deliveries for a supermarket in Shenzhen, China's southern tech hub.

  • Passive Income in a Bear Market? 1 Stock Warren Buffett Bought

    Following the lead of investing legends like Warren Buffett isn't a bad strategy as long as you just use the information to narrow down your stock choices and do your own due diligence. Although Buffett has generated average annual returns of 20% since 1965, or almost double those of the S&P 500, his more recent performance has been well below those historical averages, or only about 8% a year over the past five years. The time between when Buffett buys or sells any particular stock and when he reports the trade could be substantial.

  • 9 Biggest EV Charging and Infrastructure Companies in the World

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 9 biggest EV charging and infrastructure companies in the world. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see 5 Biggest EV Charging and Infrastructure Companies in the World. The highly evident effects of climate change all over the world are forcing the […]

  • Disney brings back Bob Iger as CEO in bid to boost growth

    Bob Iger is returning to Walt Disney Co. as chief executive less than a year after he retired, a surprise comeback that coincides with the entertainment company's attempt to boost investor confidence and profits at its streaming media unit. Iger, who retired last year after 15 years as chief executive, has agreed to serve as CEO for two more years effective immediately, Disney said in a statement late on Sunday. Disney's shares have fallen more than 40 percent so far this year, lagging the nearly 7 percent year-to-date drop in the broader Down Jones Industrial Average.

  • 6 Types of Retirement Income That Aren’t Taxable

    One often-overlooked aspect of retirement planning is the effect of taxes. Without proper planning, taxes can take a significant bite out of your nest egg. Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards...

  • Major Natural Gas Leak at Pennsylvania Facility Ends After 11 Days

    (Bloomberg) -- A leak at a Pennsylvania natural gas facility that lasted 11 days released over 1 billion cubic feet of the fuel into the atmosphere, according to its owner.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentFTX Owes Its 50 Biggest Unsecured Creditors More Than $3 BillionWall Street’s Chorus of Buy China Calls Is Getting LouderTrump Cites Twitter ‘Problems,’ Says He’ll Stick to Own P

  • China’s Spending on Russian Energy Nears $60 Billion Since War

    (Bloomberg) -- China continued to boost Russian energy imports last month, as purchases of natural gas, coal, crude oil and oil products increased to nearly $60 billion since the invasion of Ukraine, from about $35 billion a year ago.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentFTX Owes Its 50 Biggest Unsecured Creditors More Than $3 BillionWall Street’s Chorus of Buy China Calls Is Getting L

  • How baby carrots were born

    They're cute, there's no need to peel or wash 'em, and they're extraordinarily popular; 70% of all carrots sold today are the baby kind. But they are technically not "baby carrots." Correspondent David Pogue looks at the "Eureka!" moment when a California farmer found a way to reduce waste and sell more of his crop.

  • McDonald's Teases the Return of the Snack Wrap

    The fast-food chain did just bring the fan-favorite McRib back and now it may give its customers their biggest McDonald's menu wish.

  • Ukraine war: Germany looks to renewables after Russian invasion

    Russia's invasion of Ukraine has crystallised the need for clean, renewable energy in Germany.

  • Tonga volcanic eruption reshaped Pacific seafloor

    Prodigious volumes of rocky debris blanketed the ocean bottom in January's cataclysmic blast.

  • Oil prices ease to trade near 2-month lows on China demand fears, dollar strength

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices dropped to trade near two-month lows on Monday, having earlier slid by around $1 a barrel, as supply fears receded while concerns over fuel demand from China and U.S. dollar strength weighed on prices. Brent crude futures for January had slipped 74 cents, or 0.8%, to $86.88 a barrel by 0715 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for December were at $79.40 a barrel, down 68 cents or 0.9%, ahead of the contract's expiry later on Monday.

  • Top 15 Manufacturing Companies in the US

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the top 15 manufacturing companies in the U.S. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the Top 5 Manufacturing Companies in the U.S. The manufacturing sector in the United States is among the biggest in the world and a key driver […]

  • Top 15 Chinese Stocks by Market Cap

    In this article, we will be taking a look at top 15 Chinese stocks by market cap. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the Top 5 Chinese Stocks by Market Cap. China’s meteoric rise to become the second biggest economy in the world is quite surprising, especially considering the chaos […]

  • The Water Shortage Is Worse Than You Think. What It Means for Food Companies.

    The Ogallala Aquifer in the Great Plains is the main water source for agriculture in the Midwest. It's one of the largest in the world and one of the most stressed.

  • China Buying More Australian Wheat Than Ever Despite Trade Row

    (Bloomberg) -- China is buying more Australian wheat than ever even after diplomatic relations between the two countries frayed in recent years. Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentFTX Owes Its 50 Biggest Unsecured Creditors More Than $3 BillionWall Street’s Chorus of Buy China Calls Is Getting LouderDisney Shares Soar on Iger Return as CEO After Shock OusterAustralian shipments acco