Global Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technology Analysis Report 2023: Market to Reach $19.3 Billion by 2030 from $14 Billion in 2022 - Environment Sensing and Monitoring to Emerge as Mainstream
Global Market for Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies
Dublin, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies Market to Reach $19.3 Billion by 2030
The global market for Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies estimated at US$14.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$19.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Environmental Monitoring Sensors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.4% CAGR and reach US$8.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Outdoor Environmental Monitors segment is readjusted to a revised 3.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.9% CAGR
The Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.1% and 3.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.6 Billion by the year 2030.
What`s New for 2023?
Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to digital archives and Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
Report Attribute
Details
No. of Pages
296
Forecast Period
2022 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
$14.1 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
$19.3 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate
4.0%
Regions Covered
Global
MARKET OVERVIEW
Recent Market Activity
Market Outlook
Growth Stimulants in a Nutshell
Major Concerns
Growing Significance in Developing Nations
Key Growth Drivers
Legislations Drive Demand
Concerns over GHG Emissions Fuel Need for Proactive Interventions
Greenhouse Gases Largely Caused by Human Activity
Rising Incidence of Environmental Disasters Increase Uptake
Competitive Scenario
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Environment Sensing and Monitoring to Emerge as Mainstream Market
Increasing Use of Environmental Sensing for Monitoring Climate Change
IEM Critical for Addressing Climate Change
Environmental Monitoring and Biodiversity
Innovative and Greener Products: Need of the Hour
Miniaturization Penetrates into Environmental Sensors Market
Remote Environmental Monitoring - Catching the Trend
Remote Sensing of Environment - Low Cost Model of Monitoring
Integrated Environmental-Economic Information Vital for Policy Makers
Analytics in Environment Sensing
Biosensors find Increasing Use
Improved Government Spending Drives Environmental Monitoring Market
Chemical Sensors - High Growth Prospects on Offer
Poor Water Quality Increases Demand for Dissolved Gases Sensors
Rise in Use of Gas Sensors for Environmental Monitoring
Innovative Sensor Technology Drives Advancements in Gas Detection Devices
MEMS Sensors Role in Automotive Applications
Pervasive Sensing Trend
Nano-Sensor Technology Demonstrate Bright Future Prospects
Extensive Use of Global Positioning Systems
Increasing Role of Remote Sensing Devices for On-Road Screening
Technological Advancements Driving Demand for Water Quality Monitoring Equipment
Opportunities in Store in the Marine Sector
Challenging Business Environment
Complexity and Uncertainty - Major Challenges for Environmental Monitoring
Longevity and Continuity - Important Parameters for Effective Monitoring Program
Budget Constraints - Haunting the Monitoring Programs
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 87 Featured)
Agilent Technologies (USA)
AirTest Technologies, Inc. (Canada)
Applied Technologies, Inc. (USA)
City Technology, Ltd. (UK)
Coastal Environmental Systems, Inc. (USA)
Danaher Corporation (USA)
ChemTreat (USA)
Hach Company (USA)
Trojan Technologies (Canada)
E.S.I. Environmental Sensors, Inc. (Canada)
Lockheed Martin Corporation (USA)
Northrop Grumman Corp. (USA)
Ocean Optics, Inc. (USA)
Raytheon Company (USA)
Sensors, Inc. (USA)
TE Connectivity Ltd. (Switzerland)
Vaisala Oyj (Finland)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8tidvq
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900