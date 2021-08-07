U.S. markets closed

Global Environmental and Sustainability Advisory Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report with COVID-19 Impact Analysis | SpendEdge

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Environmental and Sustainability Advisory Services market will register an incremental spend of about USD 12.55 Billion, growing at a CAGR of 5.94% during the five-year forecast period. A targeted strategic approach to Environmental and Sustainability Advisory Services sourcing can unlock several opportunities for buyers. This report also offers market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Environmental and Sustainability Advisory Services Market Procurement Research Report

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

  • Information on how to identify strategic and tactical negotiation levels that will help achieve the best prices.

  • Gain information on relevant pricing levels, detailed explanation on pros and cons of prevalent pricing models.

  • Methods to help engage with the right suppliers and discover KPI's to evaluate incumbent suppliers.

Insights into buyer strategies and tactical negotiation levers:
Several strategic and tactical negotiation levers are explained in the report to help buyers achieve the best prices for the Environmental and Sustainability Advisory Services market. The report also aids buyers with relevant Environmental and Sustainability Advisory Services pricing levels, pros, and cons of prevalent pricing models such as volume-based pricing, spot pricing, and cost-plus pricing and category management strategies and best practices to fulfil their category objectives.

For more insights on buyer strategies and tactical negotiation levers, www.spendedge.com/report/environmental-and-sustainability-advisory-services-procurement-market-intelligence-report

Key Drivers and Trends Fueling Market Growth:
The pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants has resulted in the low bargaining power of suppliers.

Price forecasts are beneficial in purchase planning, especially when supplemented by the constant monitoring of price influencing factors. During the forecast period, the market expects a change of 3.00%-5.00%.

  • Identify favorable opportunities in Environmental and Sustainability Advisory Services TCO (total cost of ownership).

  • Expected changes in price forecast and factors driving the current and future price changes.

  • Identify pricing models that offer the most rewarding opportunities.

Some of the top Environmental and Sustainability Advisory Services suppliers listed in this report:

This Environmental and Sustainability Advisory Services procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.

  • AECOM

  • ERM Group Inc.

  • Oranjewoud NV

  • Cardno Ltd.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Insights

  • Category Pricing Insights

  • Cost-saving Opportunities

  • Best Practices

  • Category Ecosystem

  • Category Management Strategy

  • Category Management Enablers

  • Suppliers Selection

  • Suppliers under Coverage

  • US Market Insights

  • Category scope

  • Appendix

About SpendEdge:
SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Contacts
SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-environmental-and-sustainability-advisory-services-market-procurement-intelligence-report-with-covid-19-impact-analysis--spendedge-301350321.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

