U.S. markets open in 1 hour 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,327.75
    -16.00 (-0.37%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,063.00
    -104.00 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,686.00
    -75.75 (-0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,229.00
    -6.60 (-0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.93
    +0.05 (+0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,754.10
    -4.30 (-0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    22.41
    -0.13 (-0.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1639
    +0.0043 (+0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4650
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.87
    -0.27 (-1.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3607
    +0.0055 (+0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.0800
    +0.0720 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,587.37
    -384.75 (-0.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,177.89
    +95.81 (+8.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,019.66
    -7.41 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,444.89
    -326.18 (-1.13%)
     

The Global ePedigree Software Market is expected to grow by $ 2.82 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 15.40% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read

Global E-Pedigree Software Market 2021-2025 The analyst has been monitoring the e-pedigree software market and it is poised to grow by $ 2. 82 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 15.

New York, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global ePedigree Software Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02440578/?utm_source=GNW
40% during the forecast period. Our report on the e-pedigree software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising requirements for serializability to tackle counterfeiting and need to ensuring compliance with governmental regulations. In addition, rising requirements for serializability to tackle counterfeiting is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The e-pedigree software market analysis includes the deployment segment and geographic landscape.

The e-pedigree software market is segmented as below:
By Deployment
• On-premises
• Cloud

By Geographical Landscape
• North America
• Europe
• APAC
• South America
• MEA

This study identifies the increase in the rate of technology adoption and the proliferation of technologiesas one of the prime reasons driving the e-pedigree software market growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on e-pedigree software market covers the following areas:
• E-pedigree software market sizing
• E-pedigree software market forecast
• E-pedigree software market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading e-pedigree software market vendors that include Altair Engineering Inc., Antares Vision SpA, Axway Software SA, Blue Yonder Group Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Merit Solutions Inc., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, Siemens AG, and TraceLink Inc. Also, the e-pedigree software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02440578/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Ford considered North Carolina for 5,800-job project going to Tennessee

    North Carolina missed out on what's described as a 3,600-acre campus that will hold a battery manufacturing plant, a supplier park and a Ford assembly plant.

  • China's power crunch puts global economy on red alert

    Congratulations if you managed to fill your car with petrol last week. The most urgent part of your personal energy crisis is over.

  • Taiwan Says Peace Crucial to Chip Supply as China Pressure Grows

    (Bloomberg) -- Peace in the Taiwan Strait is key to the island’s ability to ensure continuous supply of the chips needed to power a wide range of products from cars to smartphones, a senior Taiwanese official said. Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Cos

  • China’s Communist Party exerting tighter control over the country’s internet giants

    "Who is going to stand up and say to Xi Jinping, ‘Your policy is going to be harmful to China’? " asks Chinese politics specialist at London institution.

  • Robots are hiding 27 million workers from employers who need them

    Automated-hiring technology known as Applicant Tracking Systems are rejecting countless people—many of them older—from job consideration.

  • These 5 Dividend Stocks Pay $71 Billion a Year, Combined, to Their Shareholders

    Back in 2013, J.P. Morgan Asset Management released a report that compared the average annual return of companies initiating and growing their payouts between 1972 and 2012 to companies that didn't offer a dividend over the same time frame. In total, the dividend-paying stocks averaged a 9.5% annualized return over four decades, compared to a meager 1.6% annualized return for the non-dividend stocks. While there are no shortage of dividend stocks for income investors to choose from, the following five companies are truly in a league of their own.

  • Analysis: Global natgas price surge looms for United States this winter

    Regional natural gas markets in the United States are seeing prices for this winter surge along with global record highs - suggesting that the energy bills causing headaches in Europe and Asia will hit the world's top gas producer before long. Gas prices in Europe and Asia have more than tripled this year, causing manufacturers to curtail activity from Spain to Britain and sparking power crises in China. The benchmark U.S. natural gas contract has been rallying, lately hitting seven-year highs, but its $5.62 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) price is a far cry from the $30-plus being paid in Europe and Asia.

  • 3 Dividend Kings That Belong in Every Retirement Portfolio

    It takes a special kind of business to increase its payment to its shareholders for over five consecutive decades.

  • Europe’s Power Crisis Moves North as Water Shortage Persists

    (Bloomberg) -- As the frontier of Europe’s energy crisis moves north, the Nordic region faces a worsening power crisis as dwindling water reservoirs hamper the generation of hydroelectric power.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia Billio

  • Drunk at the bar: are small businesses responsible for customers’ behavior?

    A Texas restaurant has been ordered to pay $5.5m to a customer who got drunk and injured himself. Who’s to blame? ‘This story is a strong reminder to any small business that chooses to let customers behave in a potentially unsafe way on their premises.’ Photograph: Francois Picard/AFP/Getty Images Should a small business be responsible for their customers’ behavior? That’s the question the owners of La Fogata Mexican Grill wrestled with this summer. The Texas-based restaurant was ordered by a co

  • The Blue Origin whistleblower says the firm’s toxic culture starts with Jeff Bezos

    "I felt complicit as the head of employee communications," says former Blue Origin employee Alexandra Abrams.

  • How Smashburger found 'the smartest play' to avoid supply chain crisis

    Smashburger specializes "in some kind of redundancy" to avoid supply chain disruptions that are throttling businesses around the world.

  • Are Social Security Benefits a Form of Socialism?

    Social Security—one of America's most popular benefit programs—is wholly run by the government. Does that make Social Security socialism?

  • OPEC+ Will Drive Oil Prices Over Coming Months, Says Vitol

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe OPEC+ cartel’s production policy will be the main factor influencing oil prices over the coming months, according to Vitol Group. There’s little chance of Iranian barrels re

  • Oil steady ahead of OPEC+ supply policy meeting

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil was steady on Monday ahead of a meeting by OPEC and its allies https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/opec-meets-output-increase-oil-prices-rally-2021-10-03 which may determine whether a recent rally in prices amid supply shocks and a recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic will be sustained. Oil prices have risen due to a rise in global demand and supply disruptions, pushing Brent last week above $80 to a near three-year high. "Our base case expectations for today's OPEC meeting is that OPEC continues with its existing agreement to unwind its production cuts by around 400,000 bpd each month," Morgan Stanley analysts said in a note.

  • Tesla Deliveries Surge, Defying Supply-Chain Woes

    The electric-vehicle maker provided a record number of vehicles in third quarter amid flagging global auto sales.

  • Vanguard moves to automatically transfer small 401(k) balances

    Vanguard has hired Retirement Clearinghouse LLC to automatically transfer small balances from one 401(k) plan to another. This is a win for Vanguard and its customers, for Retirement Clearinghouse, which has been working on this project for many years, and for the retirement system as a whole. Such accounts can have fees that exceed their low investment returns, causing account balances to decline.

  • U.K. Fuel Crisis Has at Least a Week to Run as Army Steps In

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe U.K.’s fuel crisis will still take at least a week to rectify, the main retailers’ group said, as the army set to work on delivering gasoline and diesel to filling stations.

  • OPEC+ Remains in Control of Oil Market as Ministers Meet Again

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC+ remains very much in control of the oil market as ministers gather for their monthly meeting. Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsCrude is trading just below $80 a barrel in London, the highest in almost thr

  • China Relaxes Coal Mine Safety Efforts on Electricity Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese regulators plan to be more prudent in their response to mining accidents as authorities ask coal producers to ramp up output to help stave off the country’s deepening power crisis.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Austral