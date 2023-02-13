Global Epidermolysis Bullosa Market to Surpass US$ 8,008.50 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

CMI

Burlingame, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global epidermolysis bullosa market is estimated to be valued at US$ 3,429.30 million in 2022 and expected to exhibit a CAGR of 11.2% over the forecast period (2022-2030).



Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Epidermolysis Bullosa Market:

Key trends in the market include launches and approvals of novel products, and collaborations, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions among key players. These key trends are expected to aid in the epidermolysis bullosa market growth.

For instance, in November 2021, Krystal Biotech reported that the GEM-3 clinical trial of its experimental gene therapy, beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), for treating dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa met the primary goal.

Key players operating in the global epidermolysis bullosa market are focusing on the adoption of inorganic growth strategies such as acquisitions, mergers, partnerships, and collaborations to strengthen their presence in the global market. For instance, in November 2021, Abeona Therapeutics Inc., a gene and cell therapy company, announced its sponsorship of the second annual venture into cures, a virtual event supporting epidermolysis bullosa Research's partnership mission to find a cure for epidermolysis bullosa.

Moreover, on July 11, 2017, InMed Pharmaceuticals, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, entered into a research and development collaboration with ATERA SAS of France, a tissue engineering company specializing in the development of advanced human tissue models. Under the terms of the agreement, ATERA will develop 3D human skin models of epidermolysis bullosa (EB) to evaluate the in vitro drug efficacy of InMed’s lead compound, INM-750, a proprietary, topical cannabinoid product candidate targeted as a therapy in epidermolysis bullosa.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global epidermolysis bullosa market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 11.2% over the forecast period, owing to rising product approvals. For instance, in June 2022, Amryt Pharma, a pharmaceutical company got approval from the European Commission for Filsuvez (Oleogel-S10) for the treatment of skin wounds in adults and children, ages 6 months and older, with Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa (DEB) or Junctional Epidermolysis Bullosa (JEB).

Among product type, antibiotics segment is estimated to account for the largest market share in 2022.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global epidermolysis bullosa market include Amryt Pharma, Abeona Therapeutics, Castle Creek Pharmaceuticals, RegenRx, Krystal Biotech, RHEACELL Gmbh, Holostem Terapie Avanzate, StemRim/Shinogi, and Phoenix Tissue Repair.

Market Segmentation:

Global Epidermolysis Bullosa Market, By Product Type: Antibiotic Analgesics Others

Global Epidermolysis Bullosa Market, By Distribution Channel: Hospitals Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

Global Epidermolysis Bullosa Market, By Region: North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country/Region South Africa Central Africa North Africa





