The global epigenetics market is projected to reach USD 3.9 Billion by 2027 from USD 1.7 Billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 18.1%

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

during the forecast period. Expanding non-oncology applications of epigenetics research is expected to open up new avenues of market expansion. Recent studies on epigenetics have been targeted toward periodontology, focusing on DNA methylation analysis.

New York, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Epigenetics Market by Product, Method, Technique, Application, End User - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05160309/?utm_source=GNW
Increasing advancements in sequencing technology have opened new avenues for epigenetic studies enabling the assessment of specific genes and genome-wide analyses. With technological advancements, epigenetics research is anticipated to provide crucial information for developing dental medicine and expand the scope of ongoing large-scale research projects.

The kits & reagents segment dominates the epigenetics market through the study period of 2020-2027.

Based on product & service, the global epigenetics market is segmented into kits & reagents, enzymes, instruments and accessories, software, and service.The dominance of kits & reagents segment is attributed to affordable and convenient kits introduced by the market participants.

This is expected to suffice the significant elevation in the number of epigenetics research activities conducted in the past few years. Additionally, market players are expanding their product offerings around epigenetics antibodies, which is further expected to supplement the segment’s dominance.

The histone modifications segment will witness the highest growth in the epigenetics market during the forecast period.
Based on method, the global epigenetics market is segmented into DNA methylation, histone modifications, and other methods.Histone modifications include different approaches such as, methylation, citrullination, ubiquitination, acetylation, and phosphorylation.

Additionally, research professionals are focusing on understanding the potential of histone modifications in oncology which is expected to promote the segment growth through 2022 to 2027.

North America dominated the epigenetics market in 2021.
Geographically, the epigenetics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.In 2021, North America accounted for the largest share of the epigenetics market.

North America harbors majority of the key market players leading to maturity of epigenetics market in this region. Also, robust government support for academic & research activities offer opportunity for the key market players to introduce cutting-edge epigenetics products, further intensifying regional market competition.

The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:
• By Company Type - Tier 1: 37%, Tier 2: 23%, and Tier 3: 40%
• By Designation - C-level: 32%, D-level: 26%, and Others: 42%
• By Region - North America: 35%, Europe: 25%, Asia Pacific: 20%, Latin America: 12%, and the Middle East and Africa: 8%

List of Companies Profiled in the Report
• Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)
• Merck KGaA (Germany)
• Illumina, Inc. (US)
• PacBio (US)
• Abcam plc (UK)
• Active Motif, Inc. (US)
• Bio-Rad Laboratories (US)
• Promega Corporation (US)
• PerkinElmer (US)
• Qiagen (Germany)
• New England Biolabs (US)
• Zymo Research Corporation (US)
• Diagenode (Germany)
• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland)
• EpiGentek Group Inc. (US)
• EpiCypher (US)
• Everon Life Sciences (India)
• Fios Genomics (UK)
• GenomeScan (Netherlands)
• Creative Biogene (US)

Research Coverage:
This report provides a detailed picture of the global epigenetics market.It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments, such as product & service, method, technique, application, end user, and region.

The report also analyzes factors (such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities) affecting the market growth.It evaluates the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders.

The report also studies micromarkets with respect to their growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total epigenetics market. The report forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to four major regions.

Reasons to Buy the Report:

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on epigenetics offered by the top 20 players in the epigenetics market. The report analyses the epigenetics market by product & service, method, technique, application, end user, and region.
• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various epigenetics across key geographic regions.
• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the epigenetics market.
• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market ranking and strategies of the leading players in the epigenetics market.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05160309/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


