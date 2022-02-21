Global Epigenetics Market to Reach USD 3.0 Billion by 2028 - Powered by Increased Investment in the Healthcare AR and VR – Vantage Market Research

Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World

WASHINGTON, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Epigenetics Market finds that increasing cancer rates may further expediting market growth. Primarily driven by increasing research activity and funding for Epigenetics, the total Global Epigenetics Market is estimated to reach USD 3.0 Billion by 2028.

The market stood at a revenue of USD 0.8 Billion in the year 2021, and is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.1%.

Furthermore, the increasing personalized medication, and target therapy are also anticipated to augment the growth of the Global Epigenetics Market, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Epigenetics Market by Product (Instruments, Reagents & Kits, Others), by Application (Oncology, Autoimmune Diseases, Metabolic Diseases, CNS/Pain Diseases), by Technology (Methylation, Acetylation, Phosphorylation, Other Technologies), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

List of Prominent Players in the Epigenetics Market:

Illumina (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

Merck Millipore (US)

Abcam (UK)

Active Motif (US)

Bio-Rad Laboratories (US)

New England Biolabs (US)

Agilent (US)

QIAGEN (Netherlands)

Zymo Research (US)

PerkinElmer (US)

Diagenode (Belgium)

Market Dynamics :

Driver: Increasing Cases of Cancer to Fuel Global Epigenetics Market

A significant increase in the number of individuals suffering from cancer. WHO counts, the number of people suffering from cancer is predicted to rise to 19.3 million by 2025 from 14.1 million in 2012. Cancer is the second-highest reason for death in western countries and accounts for nearly 1 in every 4 deaths. Epigenetic modifications like the dysregulation of DNA methylation are connected to cancer development and improvement. It offers new possibilities for emanating therapeutic techniques developed to change dysregulation in cancer.

Restraint: High Cost of Apparatus to Hamper the Market Growth

Instruments required for Epigenetics analysis are pricey as they are fitted with advanced features and functionalities. Pharmaceutical companies and investigation laboratories require many such systems. Therefore, significant investments are required for procuring considerable, high-cost genomic tools. End-users such as academic analysis laboratories find it challenging to afford such practices as they have tightened budgets. High apparatus costs, therefore, hinder their wide acceptance, which is anticipated to restrict the market growth during the projected period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Regional Analysis :

North America Dominates the Global Epigenetics Market

North America has dominated the Global Epigenetics Market in 2021 and is likely to continue the same trend during the forecast period. This is attributable to fast developments in the healthcare sector for cancer therapy & medication systems, and the presence of major players in the region, with huge investments made in the Research and Development (R&D) across the region. Furthermore, favourable management initiatives and the offering of funds for research are also expected to help the regional growth of the market.

Asia Pacific is likely to witness fastest growth in the Epigenetics Market during the forecast period. This is attributable to the growing medical infrastructure in economies like India, and China in the region. Further, the growing awareness among the people and increasing healthcare expenditure are also expected to help the growth of the Epigenetics Market in near future.

Recent Developments:

April, 2020: Eurofins Genomics India, a leader in genomic products and services, announces the launch of its “SARS-CoV-2 Full-length Genome Sequencing” service, a new next generation sequencing (NGS) service enabling end-to-end surveillance of the coronavirus genome sequence and mutational drift. The new service is Eurofins Genomics’ latest addition to a whole product portfolio aimed at supporting researchers in their fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 0.8 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 3.0 Billion CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 13.1% From 2022 - 2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016 – 2020 Forecast Years 2022 – 2028 Segments Covered Product

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 0.8 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 3.0 Billion CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 13.1% From 2022 - 2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016 – 2020 Forecast Years 2022 – 2028 Segments Covered Product



Instruments

Reagents & Kits

Others Application



Oncology

Autoimmune Diseases

Metabolic Diseases

CNS/Pain Diseases

Cardiovascular Diseases

Others Technology Methylation

Acetylation

Phosphorylation

Other Technologies Quantitative Data - Units Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

