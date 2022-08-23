U.S. markets open in 3 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,150.75
    +9.50 (+0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,134.00
    +78.00 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,942.25
    +32.50 (+0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,924.00
    +6.50 (+0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.01
    +1.65 (+1.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,751.90
    +3.50 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    18.86
    -0.02 (-0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9931
    -0.0016 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0370
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.75
    +3.15 (+15.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1776
    +0.0011 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.3540
    -0.1310 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,469.16
    +287.64 (+1.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    502.63
    +3.69 (+0.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,493.90
    -39.89 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,452.75
    -341.75 (-1.19%)
     

Global Epilepsy Therapeutics Market worth US$16.6 billion by 2031: Visiongain Reports Ltd

Visiongain Reports Ltd
·5 min read
Visiongain Reports Ltd
Visiongain Reports Ltd

Global Epilepsy Therapeutics Market Forecast 2021-2031:  Market Segment by Drug Class (First Generation, Second Generation and Third Generation Drugs) By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy and Online Pharmacy) Plus analysis of leading regional/national markets and leading companies in the market. COVID-19 Impact Recovery Analysis (V-shaped recovery, W-shaped recovery, U-shaped recovery, L-shaped recovery)

Global Anti-Infective Vaccines Market Outlook

According to Visiongain analysis, the global epilepsy therapeutics market was valued at US$10.3 billion in 2020. The global market is expected to reach US$12.9 billion in 2026 from its previous value of US$10. 6 billion in 2021. Visiongain further anticipates that the worldwide epilepsy therapeutics market will reach US$16. 6 billion in 2031.

Healthcare Reforms to Fuel AED Market Growth Through 2031

Emerging countries such as India and China are also introducing reforms to improve healthcare accessibility, affordability and quality. According to the Australian Department of Health report, February 2021, the Australian Government is investing $100 million into the development of new technologies to improve diagnosis and treatment of stroke, epilepsy and lung disease, including COVID-19 (for Australian Epilepsy Project - $30 Million). The funding will be split across three research projects led by senior researchers at the University of Melbourne, the Australian Lung Health Initiative, and the Florey Institute of Neuroscience and Mental Health. As governments in emerging countries are taking measures to improve healthcare, it is positively impacting the anti-epileptic drugs market growth

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Epilepsy Therapeutics Market

The GDP value of the United States represents 18.42% of the world economy, a dip from 2019 where the GDP was $21.433 trillion, due to the global COVID. Middle East’s total GDP has also decreased significantly in past few years. From 4.9% in 2016 to 0.49% in 2019 and declined drastically in 2020 to (-3.6%) due to the impact of the COVID pandemic. Although there is a decline in the GDP of the country worldwide, the increasing burden of diseases, demand for quality healthcare, unmet to address both the clinical and economic burden of epilepsy, continuing investments in research and development are expected to improve the healthcare spending in the coming years. Currently, with $9.5 million in FY 2020 funding, the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC)’s Epilepsy Program works with partners to research, test, and share strategies and programs to improve the lives of people with epilepsy.

Download Sample -  https://www.visiongain.com/report/epilepsy-therapeutics-market-2021/#download_sampe_div

Key Questions Answered by this Report:

  • What is the current size of the overall global epilepsy therapeutics market? How much will this market be worth from 2021 to 2031?

  • What are the main drivers and restraints that will shape the overall epilepsy therapeutics market over the next ten years?

  • What are the main segments within the overall epilepsy therapeutics market?

  • How much will each of these segments be worth for the period 2021 to 2031?

  • How will the composition of the market change during that time, and why?

  • What factors will affect that industry and market over the next ten years?

  • What are the largest national markets for the world epilepsy therapeutics?

  • What is their current status and how will they develop over the next ten years?

  • What are their revenue potentials to 2031?

  • How will market shares of the leading national markets change by 2031, and which geographical region will lead the market in 2031?

  • Who are the leading companies and what are their activities, results, developments and prospects?

  • What are some of the most prominent epilepsy therapeutics currently in development?

  • What are the main trends that will affect the world epilepsy therapeutics market between 2021 and 2031?

  • What are the main strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats for the market?

  • What are the social, technological, economic and political influences that will shape that industry over the next ten years?

  • How will the global epilepsy therapeutics market evolve over the forecasted period, 2021 to 2031?

  • What will be the main commercial drivers for the market from 2021 to 2031?

  • How will market shares of prominent national markets change from 2021, and which countries will lead the market in 2031, achieving the highest revenues and fastest growth?

  • How will that industry evolve between 2021 and 2031, especially in R&D?

Discover sales predictions for the global anti-infective vaccines market and submarkets.

Along with revenue prediction for the overall world market, there are 2 segmentations of the epilepsy therapeutics market, with forecasts for 3 Drug class type and 3 Distribution Channel each forecasted at a global, regional, and country-level, along with COVID-19 impact recovery pattern analysis for all segments.

Who are the leading players analyzed in the market?

  • UCB Pharma

  • Pfizer

  • Eisai, Inc.

  • GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

  • GW Pharma

  • Ranbaxy (Acquired by Sun Pharma)

  • Sanofi

Find more research reports on the Pharmaceutical Industry, please click on the following links:

Do you have any custom requirements we can help you with? Any need for a specific country, geo region, market segment or specific company information? Contact us today, we can discuss your needs and see how we can help: dev.visavadia@visiongain.com

About Visiongain

Visiongain is one of the fastest-growing and most innovative independent market intelligence around, the company publishes hundreds of market research reports which it adds to its extensive portfolio each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis across 18 industries worldwide. The reports cover 10-year forecasts, are hundreds of pages long, with in-depth market analysis and valuable competitive intelligence data. Visiongain works across a range of vertical markets, which currently can influence one another, these markets include automotive, aviation, chemicals, cyber, defense, energy, food & drink, materials, packaging, pharmaceutical and utilities sectors. Our customized and syndicated market research reports means that you can have a bespoke piece of market intelligence customized to your very own business needs.

Contact:
Dev Visavadia
PR at Visiongain Reports Limited
Tel: + 44 0207 336 6100
Email: dev.visavadia@visiongain.com


Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Dives; Tesla Slides After Elon Musk Move; AMC Stock Tumbles As Rival Nears Bankruptcy

    The Dow Jones took a dive as indexes fell. Tesla stock slipped after an Elon Musk move. AMC stock plunged. Bitcoin fell.

  • Jim Cramer's REIT Picks From Earlier This Year Reveal Alarming Truth

    Jim Cramer is a lightning rod when it comes to scrutiny. On one hand, giving investing advice every day on air for years is naturally going to produce some losing picks. However, Cramer has become the focal point of a lot of targeted opposition. For instance, you can check out his ongoing (albeit one-sided) feud with George Noble, who is quick to call out Cramer. Or, you could check out the Journal of Retirement’s in-depth study of Cramer’s Charitable Trust performance and see that “Cramer’s por

  • Kevin O'Leary says these are the best assets to own as inflation stays white hot

    Inflation is still near multi-decade highs. Mr. Wonderful is using these stocks to fight back.

  • Hidden Cost of Free Trading? $34 Billion a Year, Study Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Last year, five US professors opened two brokerage accounts and placed identical orders to test an algorithm. The next day, one was down by $150. The other was up $12.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionHome Sellers Are Slashing Prices in Pandemic BoomtownsStocks Knocked Down as Torrid Rally Hits a Wall: Markets WrapCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal CutbacksWall Street Bears Take Revenge After a $7 Trillion RallyTh

  • A Risky $3.3 Billion Bet on the Fall of Tesla and Elon Musk

    Since Tesla started up, the electric-vehicle leader has faced hedge funds betting that it would fail.

  • 4 Remarkable Growth Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    A poorly performing market hasn't stopped select billionaires from putting their money to work in four phenomenal growth stocks.

  • Intel stock falls, hitting a 52-week low

    Intel shares are tumbling as the overall semiconductor sector is facing pressure on Monday afternoon.&nbsp;

  • Beware of a ‘bear trap’ retreat in stocks after the big summer rally, strategists warn

    It looks like a “bear trap” may be lurking in this summer’s big bounce for the stock market, one that could lead to painful losses for investors, Glenmede strategists warned in a Monday report. Investors already appear to be reconsidering some factors of this summer’s powerful rebound, including rethinking hopes that the Federal Reserve may not hike interest rates as aggressively as previously thought. The S&P 500 index (SPX) has been hitting resistance after gaining nearly 17% from its mid-June low, and focus lately has turned to whether recent gains for equities could quickly fizzle, confirming a bear-market bounce.

  • Why Tesla's Falling Ahead of Its Stock Split

    The stock market is having a tough day on Monday, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) is leading the way lower. As of 12:30 p.m. ET, the Nasdaq was down 259 points, or about 2%, to 12,447. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has been a strong performer in the Nasdaq over the past several years, but it isn't helping the index's cause on Monday, as the stock is down more than 2%.

  • Berkshire Hathaway Could Owe Billions on Stock Gains Under the New Tax Law

    The unrealized gains could be subject to the new 15% minimum corporate tax in 2023 under the Inflation Reduction Act.

  • Dow Jones Futures: What To Do After Today's Stock Market Plunge; Powell Speech Ahead; Zoom Video Dives On Earnings

    Dow Jones futures were higher after Monday's stock market plunge ahead of Fed chief Powell's speech from Jackson Hole on Friday.

  • Warren Buffett Is Not Giving Up on These 10 Stocks Despite Losses

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks that Warren Buffett is not giving up on despite losses. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, Warren Buffett Is Not Giving Up on These 5 Stocks Despite Losses. Warren Buffett, the legendary billionaire heading Berkshire Hathaway, has always stressed upon the importance of buying […]

  • Giant Fund Sells Apple, Tesla, Microsoft Stock. Here’s What It Bought.

    PSP Investments cut positions in Apple, Tesla, and Microsoft in the second quarter, and bought more Walmart shares.

  • September Is Usually a Bad Month For Stocks. This One Could Be Ugly.

    The stock market’s worst month—September—is approaching. The same is true for the Dow Jones Industrial Average, dating back to 1896. First off, the stock market has already ripped higher recently, with both indexes up double digits in percentage terms since their lowest levels of the year in mid June.

  • Occidental Petroleum stock falls after Buffett not expected to buy majority stake

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss stock performance for OXY after reports suggest Warren Buffett will not acquire a controlling stake in the stock.

  • When Is Tesla’s Stock Split, and What Does it Mean for Investors?

    EV-maker joins other megacap companies that have split their stocks this year to make ownership more accessible to individual investors.

  • AMC stock plunges amid $APE debut, Cineworld troubles

    AMC Entertainment is officially going "APE" in an effort to further solidify its financial future as its primary rival Cineworld says it's exploring a bankruptcy.

  • 10 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy According to Ray Dalio

    In this article, we discuss the 10 oil and gas stocks to buy according to Ray Dalio. If you want to skip the detailed analysis of Ray Dalio’s investment portfolio and investment philosophy, go directly to 5 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy According to Ray Dalio. Raymond Thomas Dalio is an American billionaire, philanthropist, […]

  • The Stock Market May Have Just Sent an Important Signal

    The slump in the stock market could continue while the dollar becomes stronger as Wall Street waits for Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's speech later this week and as concerns about inflation and a slower economy rise. U.S. stocks fell sharply to start the week on on Aug. 22 with the S&P 500 down 2.14% and the Nasdaq down 2.55%. The S&P 500's decline was the largest in two months.

  • Does Vanguard Owe You Money? It's Paying Investors Millions

    Some investors will be getting a bit of money back soon, the result of a big settlement between financial firm Vanguard and the Massachusetts Secretary of State. The $6.25 million settlement has to do with allegations that the firm failed … Continue reading → The post Does Vanguard Owe You Money? It's Paying Investors Millions appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.