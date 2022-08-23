Global Epilepsy Therapeutics Market worth US$16.6 billion by 2031: Visiongain Reports Ltd

Visiongain Reports Ltd

Global Epilepsy Therapeutics Market Forecast 2021-2031: Market Segment by Drug Class (First Generation, Second Generation and Third Generation Drugs) By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy and Online Pharmacy) Plus analysis of leading regional/national markets and leading companies in the market. COVID-19 Impact Recovery Analysis (V-shaped recovery, W-shaped recovery, U-shaped recovery, L-shaped recovery)

According to Visiongain analysis, the global epilepsy therapeutics market was valued at US$10.3 billion in 2020. The global market is expected to reach US$12.9 billion in 2026 from its previous value of US$10. 6 billion in 2021. Visiongain further anticipates that the worldwide epilepsy therapeutics market will reach US$16. 6 billion in 2031.

Healthcare Reforms to Fuel AED Market Growth Through 2031

Emerging countries such as India and China are also introducing reforms to improve healthcare accessibility, affordability and quality. According to the Australian Department of Health report, February 2021, the Australian Government is investing $100 million into the development of new technologies to improve diagnosis and treatment of stroke, epilepsy and lung disease, including COVID-19 (for Australian Epilepsy Project - $30 Million). The funding will be split across three research projects led by senior researchers at the University of Melbourne, the Australian Lung Health Initiative, and the Florey Institute of Neuroscience and Mental Health. As governments in emerging countries are taking measures to improve healthcare, it is positively impacting the anti-epileptic drugs market growth

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Epilepsy Therapeutics Market

The GDP value of the United States represents 18.42% of the world economy, a dip from 2019 where the GDP was $21.433 trillion, due to the global COVID. Middle East’s total GDP has also decreased significantly in past few years. From 4.9% in 2016 to 0.49% in 2019 and declined drastically in 2020 to (-3.6%) due to the impact of the COVID pandemic. Although there is a decline in the GDP of the country worldwide, the increasing burden of diseases, demand for quality healthcare, unmet to address both the clinical and economic burden of epilepsy, continuing investments in research and development are expected to improve the healthcare spending in the coming years. Currently, with $9.5 million in FY 2020 funding, the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC)’s Epilepsy Program works with partners to research, test, and share strategies and programs to improve the lives of people with epilepsy.

Along with revenue prediction for the overall world market, there are 2 segmentations of the epilepsy therapeutics market, with forecasts for 3 Drug class type and 3 Distribution Channel each forecasted at a global, regional, and country-level, along with COVID-19 impact recovery pattern analysis for all segments.

UCB Pharma

Pfizer

Eisai, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

GW Pharma

Ranbaxy (Acquired by Sun Pharma)

Sanofi

