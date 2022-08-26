U.S. markets open in 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,197.25
    -3.75 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,296.00
    +23.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,140.50
    -15.50 (-0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,962.60
    -2.30 (-0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.16
    -0.36 (-0.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,757.90
    -13.50 (-0.76%)
     

  • Silver

    19.16
    +0.03 (+0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0037
    +0.0060 (+0.60%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0520
    +0.0260 (+0.86%)
     

  • Vix

    22.08
    -0.74 (-3.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1857
    +0.0018 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6840
    +0.2140 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,666.39
    -3.77 (-0.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    511.93
    +3.13 (+0.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,486.82
    +7.08 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,641.38
    +162.37 (+0.57%)
     

The global epirubicin market is expected to reach 243.99 million by 2028 from US$ 191.66 million in 2021

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3. 60% from 2022 to 2028. Epirubicin hydrochloride is a class of drugs termed anthracyclines and is primarily used to treat breast cancers after surgical resection.

New York, Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Epirubicin Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Dosage, Application, and Distribution Channel" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06316340/?utm_source=GNW
Anthracyclines are antibiotics isolated from the gram-positive bacteria Streptomyces.

They are commonly used as chemotherapy agents and exert their antineoplastic effects by targeting the replication of DNA.Epirubicin HCl is often preferred over anthracycline doxorubicin as it has been shown to have fewer side effects.

Epirubicin HCl became FDA-approved (Food and Drug Administration) as adjuvant therapy for treating axillary node-positive breast cancers following resection under the trade name Ellence in 1999.
The growing pharmaceutical industry worldwide is also likely to create growth opportunities for the epirubicin market.The US pharmaceutical market is the largest and the most commercial market in North America.

The US alone holds over 45% of the global pharmaceutical market. The majority of the top global drug manufacturing companies are from the US, and the nation has been at the forefront of biomedical research.
Further, the pharmaceutical market in Germany holds the fourth position in the global pharmaceutical market with small and mid-sized companies. According to the International Trade Administration (ITA), in 2019, the pharmaceutical market in Germany accounted for US$ 62.5 billion. The country is likely to remain one of the most attractive destinations for the global pharmaceutical industry in the coming years in terms of manufacturing and supply. The market is driven by factors such as increasing investment in research and development and growing patent applications.
Also, the pharmaceutical industry in the UK is continuously expanding.Under the UK’s pharmaceutical industry, over 610 companies are operating.

According to Office National Statistics, 610 companies were operating in the UK in 2018.It has over 15 global companies headquartered in the UK.

Also, nearly 41% of pharmaceutical production is exported to other countries and regions.Companies such as Astra Zeneca, Eli Lilly, and GSK have contributed significantly to the growth of pharmaceuticals and led research and development at a peak.

The growth of these companies and expansions in the business segments are expected to influence market growth in the coming years.
In August 2020, the Government of India announced a program called Atmanirbhar Bharat, which means self-reliant India, as financial support to grow the pharmaceutical industry.Like the US and Europe, India has adopted independent manufacturing of pharmaceutical raw materials.

Additionally, US$ 1.8 billion have been allocated for Production Linked Incentive Scheme (PLI) program for pharmaceuticals. This has provided an opportunity for India to become a global hub for the pharmaceutical & medical device industry. Nearly 30% of the investments are offered to the pharmaceutical industry to produce raw materials and intermediates essential to make antibiotics, analgesics, and other active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) .
Thus, the growing pharmaceutical sector worldwide is likely to create growth opportunities for the epirubicin market.
Based on dosage, the global epirubicin market is segmented into 10mg/vial, 50mg/vial, 100mg/vial, and 200mg/vial.The 50mg/vial segment held the largest share of the market in 2021; however, the 100mg/vial segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In terms of application, the global epirubicin market is segmented into breast cancer, liver cancer, bladder cancer, and others.The breast cancer segment held the largest share of the market in 2021.

The same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.The increasing prevalence of breast cancer in the US is likely to increase the demand for epirubicin.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), every year in the US, ~2,64,000 breast cancer cases are diagnosed in women and ~2,400 in men. It is also estimated that ~42,000 women and ~500 men in the US die each year from breast cancer. Based on distribution channel, the global epirubicin market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. The hospital pharmacies segment held the largest market share in 2021, and the same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
A few key primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the epirubicin market are the World Health Organization (WHO), Cancer Intervention and Surveillance Modeling Network Breast Cancer Surveillance Consortium, American Society of Clinical Oncology, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06316340/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Fire at Biggest US Midwest Refinery Threatens Fuel Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- An outage at the largest US Midwest refinery is raising wholesale fuel prices regionally just as the agricultural sector gears up for its busiest time of year. Most Read from BloombergGOP Fury Over ESG Triggers Backlash With US Pensions at RiskNearly 60,000 Sneakers in $85 Million Ponzi Scheme to Go on SaleKorea Shatters Its Own Record for World’s Lowest Fertility RateA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastSix Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superp

  • Shipping container suppliers abandon $987 million deal after U.S. probe

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Global shipping container suppliers China International Marine Containers and Maersk Container Industry in a joint statement on Thursday said they have abandoned a merger plan, citing significant regulatory challenges. China International Marine Containers (CIMC) in September had agreed to buy the Danish shipping company AP Moeller - Maersk's refrigerated containers maker for $987.3 million. The U.S. Justice Department said the deal would have combined two of the world's four suppliers of refrigerated shipping containers and further concentrated the global cold supply chain.

  • U.S. suspends 26 Chinese flights in response to China flight cancellations

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. government said on Thursday it will suspend 26 China-bound flights from the United States by four Chinese carriers in response to the Chinese government's decision to suspend some U.S. carrier flights over COVID-19 cases. The decision will affect flights by Xiamen, Air China, China Southern Airlines and China Eastern Airlines from Sept. 5 to Sept. 28. The U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) cited the recent cancellation of 26 American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines flights over COVID-19 cases.

  • Does California have enough electricity to ban gas cars?

    California will ban the sale of internal combustion engine passenger cars by 2035, officials there said on Aug. 24. The policy, coming on top of new incentives for EV buyers in the Inflation Reduction Act, could dramatically reshape the entire US vehicle fleet. California is the country’s biggest vehicle market, and more than a dozen states copy its emissions standards.

  • Good News for Seniors: RMD Formula Changing for First Time in Decades

    Here’s a good bit of news for retirees in 2022: you can keep more money in your tax-deferred retirement accounts.

  • Monkeypox Antiviral Originated as Post-9/11 Bioterrorism Defense

    SIGA has received $60 million in orders for Tpoxx, which was developed to treat smallpox in the event of an attack.

  • Australia's Lynas posts record profit on solid rare earths demand

    Demand for neodymium and praseodymium (NdPr), widely used to make magnets that power electric vehicle motors, remained strong as companies and governments work towards meeting their climate targets. The rare earths minerals are also used in a wide range of everyday goods such as iPhones and laptops. "Rare earths prices were sustained at high levels during the second half of the year and the NdPr market price remained 70% to 80% higher than in the same period last year," said Chief Executive Amanda Lacaze.

  • Moderna Is Suing Pfizer and BioNTech for Covid-19 Vaccine Patent Infringement. What to Know.

    In a lawsuit filed in federal court in Massachusetts, Moderna is claiming that its competitors’ Covid-19 vaccine infringes on five patents.

  • [Video] How Cannabis Went Mainstream, Got Acceptance For Health & Wellness, According To Wana Brands' Nancy Whiteman

    Come and meet extraordinary cannabis visionaries like Wana Brands' Nancy Whiteman and let’s network and learn together. Join us on September 13 & 14 at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference and stay at the historic Palmer House Hotel. Don't miss out on a chance to hear about future market forecasts and worldly advice on investing and finance from those embedded in the cannabis industry. Ready, set, go! Book your tickets HERE, and your room HERE. Transcript (auto-generated) cannabis for health

  • This LNG Stock Surges After Natural Gas Price Spike

    LNG stocks traded generally higher Wednesday, a day after U.S. natural gas futures fell back from levels not seen since 2008. Prices rose on news of a key pipeline supplying gas from Russia to Europe. Prices fell back following a reported delay in the restart of Freeport LNG's Texas export terminal. Freeport LNG said Tuesday it anticipates partial operations to...

  • China, U.S sign deal on audit dispute in a step to avert delistings

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -The U.S. audit regulator said on Friday it has signed an agreement with Chinese regulators, taking a first step toward inspecting and investigating registered accounting firms in China and Hong Kong. The Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) said it was the most detailed and prescriptive agreement the regulator has ever reached with China. U.S. regulators have for long been demanding access to audit papers of Chinese companies listed in the United States, but Beijing has been reluctant to let overseas regulators inspect accounting firms, citing security concerns..

  • P&G proves to be a breeding ground for Cincinnati entrepreneurs

    Local entrepreneurs claim Procter & Gamble might just be the ultimate finishing school. Here’s what they learned.

  • Russia And Saudi Arabia Are Battling For Oil Market Share In Asia

    Russian crude oil volumes to India have fallen for the first time since its invasion of Ukraine as it couldn’t compete with newly-priced crude from Saudi Arabia

  • Sorrento (SRNE) Up on Positive Result From Lung Cancer Study

    Sorrento Therapeutics' (SRNE) stock rises after it announced positive results from its late-stage lung cancer study evaluating abivertinib.

  • Congressional Bill: RMD Age Hikes & Retirement Aid For Student Borrowers

    The House of Representatives has passed the SECURE Act 2.0, otherwise known as the Securing a Strong Retirement Act. This bill tweaks the laws around tax-advantaged retirement accounts in several different ways, but it's particularly good news for two groups: … Continue reading → The post Congress May Soon Pass RMD Age Hikes And Retirement Aid For Student Borrowers appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • California bans all new gas-powered car sales by 2035

    The state of California has approved a first-of-its-kind rule that will ban the sale of all new gas-powered cars in the future.

  • Europe’s Fertilizer Crisis Grows as Yara Cuts Ammonia Output

    (Bloomberg) -- The European fertilizer crunch widened as industry giant Yara International ASA said that record gas prices are forcing it to cut ammonia capacity utilization in the region.Most Read from BloombergBiden Unveils Plan to Free Students from ‘Unsustainable Debt’A 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastSix Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageKorea Shatters Its Own Record for World’s Lowest Fertility RateBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Deb

  • U.S., China Near Deal to Allow Audit Inspection of N.Y.-Listed Chinese Companies

    U.S. regulators would travel to Hong Kong to review audit records of Chinese companies listed on American stock exchanges. The pact could prevent many Chinese companies from being delisted.

  • Annovis Bio (ANVS) Begins Dosing in Phase III Parkinson's Study

    Annovis Bio (ANVS) doses first patient in the phase III study evaluating buntanetap in early Parkinson's Disease. Stock surges.

  • How Much Retirement $600K Will Actually Buy You

    One of the biggest worries associated with retirement planning is making sure you have enough money tucked away. While some people might aim to save $1 million or even $2 million for the future, your goal might be to save … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.