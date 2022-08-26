The global epirubicin market is expected to reach 243.99 million by 2028 from US$ 191.66 million in 2021

ReportLinker

The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3. 60% from 2022 to 2028. Epirubicin hydrochloride is a class of drugs termed anthracyclines and is primarily used to treat breast cancers after surgical resection.

New York, Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Epirubicin Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Dosage, Application, and Distribution Channel" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06316340/?utm_source=GNW

Anthracyclines are antibiotics isolated from the gram-positive bacteria Streptomyces.



They are commonly used as chemotherapy agents and exert their antineoplastic effects by targeting the replication of DNA.Epirubicin HCl is often preferred over anthracycline doxorubicin as it has been shown to have fewer side effects.



Epirubicin HCl became FDA-approved (Food and Drug Administration) as adjuvant therapy for treating axillary node-positive breast cancers following resection under the trade name Ellence in 1999.

The growing pharmaceutical industry worldwide is also likely to create growth opportunities for the epirubicin market.The US pharmaceutical market is the largest and the most commercial market in North America.



The US alone holds over 45% of the global pharmaceutical market. The majority of the top global drug manufacturing companies are from the US, and the nation has been at the forefront of biomedical research.

Further, the pharmaceutical market in Germany holds the fourth position in the global pharmaceutical market with small and mid-sized companies. According to the International Trade Administration (ITA), in 2019, the pharmaceutical market in Germany accounted for US$ 62.5 billion. The country is likely to remain one of the most attractive destinations for the global pharmaceutical industry in the coming years in terms of manufacturing and supply. The market is driven by factors such as increasing investment in research and development and growing patent applications.

Also, the pharmaceutical industry in the UK is continuously expanding.Under the UK’s pharmaceutical industry, over 610 companies are operating.



According to Office National Statistics, 610 companies were operating in the UK in 2018.It has over 15 global companies headquartered in the UK.



Also, nearly 41% of pharmaceutical production is exported to other countries and regions.Companies such as Astra Zeneca, Eli Lilly, and GSK have contributed significantly to the growth of pharmaceuticals and led research and development at a peak.



The growth of these companies and expansions in the business segments are expected to influence market growth in the coming years.

In August 2020, the Government of India announced a program called Atmanirbhar Bharat, which means self-reliant India, as financial support to grow the pharmaceutical industry.Like the US and Europe, India has adopted independent manufacturing of pharmaceutical raw materials.



Additionally, US$ 1.8 billion have been allocated for Production Linked Incentive Scheme (PLI) program for pharmaceuticals. This has provided an opportunity for India to become a global hub for the pharmaceutical & medical device industry. Nearly 30% of the investments are offered to the pharmaceutical industry to produce raw materials and intermediates essential to make antibiotics, analgesics, and other active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) .

Thus, the growing pharmaceutical sector worldwide is likely to create growth opportunities for the epirubicin market.

Based on dosage, the global epirubicin market is segmented into 10mg/vial, 50mg/vial, 100mg/vial, and 200mg/vial.The 50mg/vial segment held the largest share of the market in 2021; however, the 100mg/vial segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



In terms of application, the global epirubicin market is segmented into breast cancer, liver cancer, bladder cancer, and others.The breast cancer segment held the largest share of the market in 2021.



The same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.The increasing prevalence of breast cancer in the US is likely to increase the demand for epirubicin.



According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), every year in the US, ~2,64,000 breast cancer cases are diagnosed in women and ~2,400 in men. It is also estimated that ~42,000 women and ~500 men in the US die each year from breast cancer. Based on distribution channel, the global epirubicin market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. The hospital pharmacies segment held the largest market share in 2021, and the same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

A few key primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the epirubicin market are the World Health Organization (WHO), Cancer Intervention and Surveillance Modeling Network Breast Cancer Surveillance Consortium, American Society of Clinical Oncology, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06316340/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



