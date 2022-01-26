U.S. markets open in 1 hour 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,413.75
    +64.75 (+1.49%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,567.00
    +382.00 (+1.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,444.00
    +303.25 (+2.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,031.60
    +30.30 (+1.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.68
    +1.08 (+1.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,846.70
    -5.80 (-0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    23.92
    +0.03 (+0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1279
    -0.0027 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7830
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.65
    -1.25 (-4.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3514
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2900
    +0.4240 (+0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,797.76
    +1,380.01 (+3.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    864.90
    +44.31 (+5.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,500.81
    +129.35 (+1.75%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,011.33
    -120.01 (-0.44%)
     

Global Epoxy Adhesives Market Outlook & Forecasts Report 2022: Companies Must Enter Collaborative Partnerships as a Key Strategy to Ensure a Sustainable Presence in the Market

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Epoxy Adhesives Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The demand for epoxy adhesives is increasing at a fast pace across all sectors. Construction and automotive are the two major end-users in epoxy adhesives.

The prominent reasons for the broad acceptance of epoxy adhesive in this diverse market are due to their outstanding physical properties such as resistance to corrosion and chemicals, releases no volatiles during curing, compatible with numerous surfaces such as metal, plastic, wood, and ceramic, and offers high durability & strength. Despite its performance capabilities, ease of use is also the prime reason driving the global epoxy adhesives market demand.

EPOXY ADHESIVE MARKET SEGMENTATION

One-component epoxy adhesive is being used in place of brazing joints or wielding, thus, reducing the manpower cost and the threat associated with t labor-intensive welding process. Therefore, it is one of the major reasons for the increasing use of one-component epoxy adhesive in the adhesive industry.

The penetration of offline mode is high compared to online. Moving forward, the online channel of distribution is expected to grow faster due to the increasing digitalization in the chemical industry. Due to increasing technological adoption and internet availability, vendors promote and sell their products via online distribution channels.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

North America: The electronics industry will be one of the fastest-growing segments in the region amongst all the major end-user industries. This is due to the rise in demand for various electronic devices, the onset of 5G technology, smartphones, healthcare and lifestyle devices, electric cars, etc.

Latin America: In Latin America, in 2021, around 228 properties are under construction, over 106 hotels are likely to be completed by 2022, and another 55 hotel projects are in the pipeline for 2023. So, with the existing opportunities in the construction industry, the market for epoxy adhesive will rise in the region in the forecast period.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

The key players in the epoxy adhesive market are Henkel, B. Fuller, 3M, Sika, and Permabond.

Companies must enter collaborative partnerships as a key strategy to ensure a sustainable presence in the market. Such associations or acquisitions will ensure mutual transfer of technologies and delivery of a better product.

Henkel acquired Aislantes Nicionales and Union Tecnico Comercial SRL in 2019. The company is looking forward to expanding its operations to all parts of Latin America and exploring its market scope.

KEY MARKET DRIVERS

  • Increasing Spending on Building & Construction

  • Rising Home Improvement Activity

  • Increasing Demand for Bio-based Epoxy Adhesive

  • Growing Demand from Aerospace Industry

  • Epoxy Adhesive Replacing Mechanical Fasteners

  • Increasing Demand from Consumer Electronics Industry

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

  • According to a report by the Joint Center of Housing Studies of Harvard University, boomers are expected to account for 56% of all residential remodeling spending by 2025, increasing 31% from 2025. This factor will drive the demand for epoxy adhesives in the construction sector.

  • Sustainable development has become one of the prime objectives in the manufacturing sector. As a result, the demand for bio-based polymers such as cellulose, starch, protein, or lignin is increasing as a replacement for petroleum-based adhesives.

Key Vendors

  • Henkel

  • H.B. Fuller

  • 3M

  • Sika AG

  • Permabond

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Pidilite Industries

  • ITW

  • Ashland Global Speciality Chemicals

  • Delo Industrial Adhesives

  • Huntsman International LLC

  • Parson adhesive

  • Dymax

  • Flamemaster Corporation

  • Permatex

  • Master Bond

  • Solvay Chemicals

  • Beacon adhesives

  • Jowat

  • Hernon Manufacturing

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope Of The Study

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.1.1 Key Insights
7.2 New Product Development
7.3 Covid-19 Impact

8 Frequently Asked Questions
8.1 How Will The Epoxy Adhesives Market Perform In The Coming Years?
8.2 What Are The Major Factors Driving The Demand For Epoxy Adhesives?
8.3 What Is The Most Profitable & Preferred Epoxy Adhesive Type?
8.4 Which End-User Segment Generates The Highest Revenue For Epoxy Adhesive Vendors?
8.5 Which Is The Largest Regional Market For Epoxy Adhesives?
8.6 Who Are The Major Players Operating In The Epoxy Adhesives Market?

9 Growth Opportunity By Segment
9.1 Type
9.2 Distribution Channel
9.3 End-User
9.4 Geography

10 Market Opportunities & Trends
10.1 Increasing Spending On Building & Construction
10.2 Rising Home Renovation Activities
10.3 Increasing Demand For Bio-Based Epoxy Adhesives

11 Market Growth Enablers
11.1 Growing Demand From Aerospace Industry
11.2 Epoxy Adhesives Replacing Mechanical Fasteners
11.3 Increasing Demand From Consumer Electronics Industry

12 Market Growth Restraints
12.1 Volatility In Raw Material Prices
12.2 Variability In End-User
12.3 Increasing Competition From Acrylic Adhesives

13 Market Landscape
13.1 Market Overview
13.2 Geographic Landscape
13.3 Market Size & Forecast
13.4 Five Forces Analysis

14 Epoxy Adhesive Type
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 One-Component
14.4 Two-Component

15 Distribution Channel
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Market Overview
15.3 Online
15.4 Offline

16 End-User
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.3 Market Overview
16.4 Building & Construction
16.5 Automotive & Transportation
16.6 Aerospace
16.7 Semiconductor
16.8 Electrical & Electronics
16.9 Wind Energy

17 Geography
17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
17.2 Geographic Overview
17.3 Type
17.4 End-User
17.5 Distribution Channel
17.6 Key Countries

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/buxw81

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-epoxy-adhesives-market-outlook--forecasts-report-2022-companies-must-enter-collaborative-partnerships-as-a-key-strategy-to-ensure-a-sustainable-presence-in-the-market-301468532.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • It’s Jerome Powell time — and one Wall Street bank warns the S&P 500 could fall another 20%. Goldman Sachs says the bull market will continue.

    Markets have reeled since the Federal Reserve announced, through the release of the December minutes, that the central bank would like to take a big whack at its $9 trillion balance sheet rather than keep it at that lofty level. Value stocks, they argue, will continue to be boosted by the transition from quantitative easing to quantitative tightening, as the Fed pivots from fighting deflation to fighting inflation. By and large, the Goldman team says most of the moves in the market have been explained by fundamentals, but it says some defensive sectors, including food and beverages, household goods and personal products, may have rerated too much, while semiconductors may have sold off by too much.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Markets are down significantly from record highs; in fact, the NASDAQ has entered correction territory, with a decline of 15% while the S&P 500’s decline is still at ~9%. These price declines come as the Federal Reserve signaled it will be raising rates this year. While higher interest rates will knock down inflation, stock markets are likely to take a tumble when the hikes come – and analysts are predicting anywhere from 2 to 4 rate hikes this year. The end of the central bank’s supportive poli

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures rebound ahead of Fed decision

    Stock futures opened lower Tuesday evening after another volatile session on Wall Street, as investors looked to the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting and press conference to remove some uncertainty on the outlook for monetary policy.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting With These 3 Stocks

    Technology stocks have continued to see heavy selling activity in 2022. Cathie Wood has been buying the dip in three names in particular.

  • Prediction: These Will Be the 10 Largest Stocks by 2035

    If you ask the average person to name the world's biggest public company, most would probably correctly guess the $2.7 trillion behemoth Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). And odds are good that a sizable segment of this crowd would be able to name a few other members of the trillion-dollar capitalization club: Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN).

  • Musk Declares Cybertruck ‘Awesome’ as Tesla Stock Rises Ahead of Key Earnings Report

    Elon Musk has been driving Telsa's new Cybertruck and he thinks it's 'awesome.' An electric truck opens a substantial new market for Tesla.

  • Corning net income rises by 93% and powers past estimates, shares rise

    Corning Inc. said Wednesday its fourth-quarter net income increased to $487 million, or 56 cents a share, compared to $252 million, or 28 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. The glass and industrial products maker said its adjusted profit rose to 54 cents a share from 52 cents a share. Sales increased by 10% to $3.68 billion from $3.35 billion. Analysts expected Corning to earn 52 cents a share on $3.59 billion in revenue, according to a survey by FactSet. Looking ahead, Corning expects adju

  • These five signals will tell you when the Wall Street correction is over, says veteran strategist

    Barry Bannister and the team at Stifel say investors should be wary of any late-day rallies from a stock market that has miles to go before its correction phase is over.

  • AT&T Earnings, Revenue Top Views As Telecom Giant Is Early 2022 Winner

    The telecom giant beat fourth-quarter earnings and revenue estimates. AT&T stock was little changed but has rallied so far in 2022.

  • Stocks in focus: GE falls on earnings, IBM outperforms, American Express jumps, Verizon wavers

    Yahoo Finance Live's Emily McCormick and Adam Shapiro break down several of the trending stocks attempting to correct themselves during this volatile trading week.

  • AT&T Beats on Q4 Earnings, WarnerMedia Income Down 38% as Discovery Merger Expected to Close in Q2

    AT&T topped Wall Street estimates for the fourth quarter of 2021, with WarnerMedia revenue gains driving top-line results — helped by strong growth of HBO Max — although the division’s operating income dropped 38% on higher costs. The company also announced that it expects the WarnerMedia spinoff and merger with Discovery to close in the […]

  • Why IBM Stock Jumped Today

    Shares of IBM (NYSE: IBM) climbed 5.7% on Tuesday after the technology giant's fourth-quarter report gave investors hope that its growth strategy was taking hold. The gains were driven by an 8.2% increase in IBM's software revenue, to $7.3 billion, and a 13.1% jump in its consulting revenue, to $4.7 billion. The company's hybrid cloud operations, which help businesses integrate their private computing resources with public cloud services, enjoyed particularly strong growth.

  • As the Arm Acquisition Falters, NVIDIA's (NASDAQ:NVDA) Valuation Looks More Reasonable

    The recent market sell-off took many stocks down a notch. One of such examples is NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) – one of the biggest winners in 2021, now trading over 30% below the highs. Yet, our analysis shows that such valuation might be somewhat reasonable.

  • Tesla Earnings Today: 1 Key Metric to Watch Closely

    After Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) reported blowout fourth-quarter vehicle deliveries earlier this year, expectations for its financials for the period are high. While it's worth reviewing what analysts are expecting from the company's revenue and earnings per share for the period, there's another important metric many investors will likely be looking to when the print goes live: Tesla's guidance for full-year deliveries. Headed into Tesla's fourth-quarter report, which will be released after market close today, here's a preview of some items for investors to check on.

  • After vicious stock market sell-off, it's time to buy: Goldman Sachs

    Goldman Sachs says it's time to start nibbling at stocks after a vicious rout.

  • Cash-Rich Energy Transfer Set for Highest Return in Sector

    (Bloomberg) -- A cash bonanza may help Energy Transfer LP deliver the highest return among major U.S. oil and natural gas pipeline operators. Most Read from BloombergStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapNvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon $40 Billion Arm BidMark Zuckerberg’s Stablecoin Ambitions Unravel With Diem Sale TalksStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapThis Red-Hot Housing Market Is Betting Interest Rates Will Never RiseThe company owned by

  • Dow Jones Futures Jump As Microsoft Leads; Fed Meeting, Tesla Earnings Loom For Volatile Market

    F rose sharply as Microsoft led an overnight rebound. The Fed meeting and Tesla earnings loom for the volatile stock market.

  • 3 Fast-Growing Stocks With 93% to 222% Upside, According to Wall Street

    If these aggressive price targets are accurate, two of these growth stocks could triple over the next 12 months.

  • AT&T profit beats estimates on strong streaming growth

    (Reuters) -AT&T Inc beat analysts' estimates for fourth-quarter profit and revenue on Wednesday amid solid growth in its streaming platform HBO Max and a rise in wireless customers, sending shares higher in premarket trading. Revenue at WarnerMedia, which houses premium TV channel HBO and streaming service HBO Max, rose 15.4% to $9.9 billion in the quarter. The growth at WarnerMedia comes as AT&T works to unwind its media investments and refocus on its original business of providing phone and internet services.

  • Is Upstart Still a Buy After Dropping 40% to Start 2022?

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) has had a wild ride since it went public in December 2020 at $20 per share. Upstart is a fintech that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to handle loan requests. Upstart's platform uses AI to run through thousands of data points to assess credit risk and make instantaneous decisions about loans.