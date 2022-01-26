Global Epoxy Adhesives Market Outlook & Forecasts Report 2022: Companies Must Enter Collaborative Partnerships as a Key Strategy to Ensure a Sustainable Presence in the Market
The demand for epoxy adhesives is increasing at a fast pace across all sectors. Construction and automotive are the two major end-users in epoxy adhesives.
The prominent reasons for the broad acceptance of epoxy adhesive in this diverse market are due to their outstanding physical properties such as resistance to corrosion and chemicals, releases no volatiles during curing, compatible with numerous surfaces such as metal, plastic, wood, and ceramic, and offers high durability & strength. Despite its performance capabilities, ease of use is also the prime reason driving the global epoxy adhesives market demand.
EPOXY ADHESIVE MARKET SEGMENTATION
One-component epoxy adhesive is being used in place of brazing joints or wielding, thus, reducing the manpower cost and the threat associated with t labor-intensive welding process. Therefore, it is one of the major reasons for the increasing use of one-component epoxy adhesive in the adhesive industry.
The penetration of offline mode is high compared to online. Moving forward, the online channel of distribution is expected to grow faster due to the increasing digitalization in the chemical industry. Due to increasing technological adoption and internet availability, vendors promote and sell their products via online distribution channels.
GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
North America: The electronics industry will be one of the fastest-growing segments in the region amongst all the major end-user industries. This is due to the rise in demand for various electronic devices, the onset of 5G technology, smartphones, healthcare and lifestyle devices, electric cars, etc.
Latin America: In Latin America, in 2021, around 228 properties are under construction, over 106 hotels are likely to be completed by 2022, and another 55 hotel projects are in the pipeline for 2023. So, with the existing opportunities in the construction industry, the market for epoxy adhesive will rise in the region in the forecast period.
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
The key players in the epoxy adhesive market are Henkel, B. Fuller, 3M, Sika, and Permabond.
Companies must enter collaborative partnerships as a key strategy to ensure a sustainable presence in the market. Such associations or acquisitions will ensure mutual transfer of technologies and delivery of a better product.
Henkel acquired Aislantes Nicionales and Union Tecnico Comercial SRL in 2019. The company is looking forward to expanding its operations to all parts of Latin America and exploring its market scope.
KEY MARKET DRIVERS
Increasing Spending on Building & Construction
Rising Home Improvement Activity
Increasing Demand for Bio-based Epoxy Adhesive
Growing Demand from Aerospace Industry
Epoxy Adhesive Replacing Mechanical Fasteners
Increasing Demand from Consumer Electronics Industry
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
According to a report by the Joint Center of Housing Studies of Harvard University, boomers are expected to account for 56% of all residential remodeling spending by 2025, increasing 31% from 2025. This factor will drive the demand for epoxy adhesives in the construction sector.
Sustainable development has become one of the prime objectives in the manufacturing sector. As a result, the demand for bio-based polymers such as cellulose, starch, protein, or lignin is increasing as a replacement for petroleum-based adhesives.
Key Vendors
Henkel
H.B. Fuller
3M
Sika AG
Permabond
Other Prominent Vendors
Pidilite Industries
ITW
Ashland Global Speciality Chemicals
Delo Industrial Adhesives
Huntsman International LLC
Parson adhesive
Dymax
Flamemaster Corporation
Permatex
Master Bond
Solvay Chemicals
Beacon adhesives
Jowat
Hernon Manufacturing
