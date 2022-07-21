Global epoxy adhesives market size to progress with 6.4% CAGR through 2028

SKYLINE MARKET RESEARCH LLP

Pune, India, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, global epoxy adhesive market size is anticipated to record 6.4% CAGR during the forecast period to amass USD 10,086 million by the year 2028.





The paper also includes an overview of important geographies and future projections, as well as the impact of the COVID-19 on the market dynamics. The report goes on to provide a full analysis of the industry's key competitors, including details about their product offerings, company portfolios, financials, and major events such as mergers, partnerships, and investments.

The industry is mainly driven by flourishing construction and automobile manufacturing sectors, as well as presence of features like thermal stability and resistance to pressure changes.

For the unversed, epoxy adhesives are among the most versatile structural adhesives available. Polymerization of a mixture of two initial components, the resin and the hardener, produces them. Epoxy adhesives adhere effectively to a variety of surfaces and can be easily customized to obtain a variety of features. They offer exceptional shear strength with a wide range of substrates, including metals, plastics, wood, ceramics, and glass.

However, the extreme toxicity of epoxy fumes as well as rising environmental concerns are limiting industry expansion.

COVID-19 impact:

Notably, the advent of COVID-19 pandemic has severely affected the construction and automobile sectors, with the lack of workforce and huge disruption in supply chain due to restriction on movements, thus hampering the market growth in the recent past.

Market segment overview:

Based on technology, worldwide epoxy adhesives market is divided into two component and one component. In terms of application, the industry is branched into power & energy, electrical & electronics, building & construction, automotive & transportation, aerospace, and others. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is split into online and offline.

Regional framework:

As per expert opinion, Asia Pacific is estimated to emerge as a lucrative growth avenue for the industry over the forecast period, on account of swift urbanization, development of new infrastructures in developing nations, and booming construction sector, leading to high demand for epoxy adhesives.

Competitive dashboard:

3M Company, Sika AG, Permabond LLC, Parson Adhesives Inc., Parker Hannifin Corporation, Panacol-Elosol GmbH, Master Bond Inc., Mapei S.p.A., Lord Corporation, Jowat Corporation, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Hubei Huitian New Materials Co. Ltd, Hernon Manufacturing Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Helmitin Inc., H.B. Fuller Company, Flamemaster Corporation, DuPont de Nemours Inc., DELO Industrie Klebstoffe GmbH & Co. KGaA, Collano AG, Bostik S.A., Benson Polymers Limited, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., and Adhesives Technology Corporation are the leading players in global epoxy adhesives market.

