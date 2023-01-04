U.S. markets close in 5 hours 15 minutes

The Global Epoxy Resin Market is expected to grow by 1226.71 thousand t during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Epoxy Resin Market 2023-2027
The analyst has been monitoring the epoxy resin market and it is poised to grow by 1226.71 thousand t during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. Our report on the epoxy resin market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06195392/?utm_source=PRN


The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for paints and coatings in the automotive industry, significant growth in the consumer electronics industry, and increasing demand from the aerospace industry.

The epoxy resin market is segmented as below:
By Application
â€¢ Paints and coatings
â€¢ Adhesives and sealants
â€¢ Composites
â€¢ Electronic components
â€¢ Others

By End-user
â€¢ Consumer goods
â€¢ Building and Construction
â€¢ Wind energy
â€¢ Others

By Geographical Landscape
â€¢ APAC
â€¢ North America
â€¢ Europe
â€¢ South America
â€¢ Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the increasing focus on bio-based and eco-friendly resins as one of the prime reasons driving the epoxy resin market growth during the next few years. Also, growing marketing initiatives and the growing use of e-commerce sites will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the epoxy resin market covers the following areas:
â€¢ Epoxy resin market sizing
â€¢ Epoxy resin market forecast
â€¢ Epoxy resin market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading epoxy resin market vendors that include 3M Co., Aditya Birla Chemicals, Atul Ltd., Chang Chun Group, China Petrochemical Corp., Daicel Corp., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Hexion Inc., Huntsman corp., Kolon Industries Inc., Kukdo Chemical Co. Ltd., Nagase and Co. Ltd., NAMA Chemicals, Nan Ya Plastic Corp., Olin Corp., Sika AG, SIR INDUSTRIALE S.P.A., Solvay SA, and Spolchemie AS. Also, the epoxy resin market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavioâ€™s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06195392/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-epoxy-resin-market-is-expected-to-grow-by-1226-71-thousand-t-during-2022-2027--accelerating-at-a-cagr-of-6-5-during-the-forecast-period-301712464.html

SOURCE Reportlinker

