Global Equine Supplement Products Market (2021 to 2028) - by Supplements, Application, Distribution Channel and Geography

Research and Markets
·9 min read

Dublin, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Equine Supplement Products Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Supplements; Application; Distribution Channel and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the market is expected to reach US$ 115.9 million in 2028 from US$ 89.4 million in 2021. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 3.8% from 2021-2028. Key factors that are driving growth of the market are benefits offered by equine supplement products and increase in prevalence of diseases in equines. However, adverse effects exhibited by improper consumption of equine supplements are likely to hinder the market growth.

The Equine Supplement Products market, by application, is segmented into Performance Enhancement/Recovery, Join Disorder Prevention, Others. The performance enhancement/recovery segment held the largest share of the market in 2021 and join disorder prevention segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

The equine supplement products market is characterized by the presence of various small and big companies. The market players are adopting the strategies such as new product launch, regional expansion, and technological advancements to increase their market share. Market players are investing in R&D to develop advanced technologies and gain more revenue share. For instance, in June 2020, Cargill Animal Nutrition has launched Empower Digestive Balance supplement to its Nutrena product lineup. Empower Digestive Balance is a pelleted topdress that brings multiple nutritional technologies into one product to support the health of the digestive tract of horse. Similarly, in February 2020, Equine Products UK Ltd launched No More Bute-a complementary feed supplement for horses containing bioavailable Curcumin. It has up to 185 times more bioavailability than native sourced turmeric and curcumin. Further, in September 2019, Purina Animal Nutrition has launched Purina Omolene line for wholesome nutrition in horse. Purina Omolene horse feed line contains outlast gastric support supplement. This feed line provides gastric support in every meal of horse. The market players are also likely to enter strategic ventures for bringing in new products to the market. For instance, in August 2020, Plusvital entered into partnership with Texas-based EnviroEquine company to supply Plusvital's scientifically based range of supplements in US equine markets.

COVID-19 outbreak was first observed in December 2019 in Wuhan (China), and it has spread to more than 100 countries across the world, with the World Health Organization (WHO) stating it as a public health emergency. The global impacts of COVID-19 are being felt across several markets. The pandemic is straining animal nutrition industry globally, interrupting and delaying supplies for many kinds of animal feeds and supplements. Due to the pandemic and lockdown, the supply chain of the raw ingredient has impacted the consumption and production patterns worldwide.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH; EQUINE PRODUCTS UK LTD.; Kentucky Equine Research; Lallemand, Inc.; Plusvital Limited; Purina Animal Nutrition LLC.; Vetoquinol SA; Virbac; Zoetis Inc.; and Cargill, Incorporated are among the leading companies operating in the equine supplement products market.

Reasons to Buy

  • Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the equine supplement products market.

  • Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

  • The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global equine supplement products market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

  • Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

  • Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

  • Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Equine Supplement Products Market - Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Equine Supplement Products Market - Market Landscape
4.1 Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis
4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis
4.2.3 Asia Pacific - PEST Analysis
4.2.4 Middle East and Africa (MEA) - PEST Analysis
4.2.5 South and Central America (SCAM) - PEST Analysis
4.3 Expert Opinions

5. Equine Supplement Products Market - Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Benefits Offered by Equine Supplement Products
5.1.2 Increase in Prevalence of Diseases in Equines
5.2 Market Restraints
5.2.1 Adverse Effects Exhibited by Improper Consumption of Equine Supplements
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Market Growth in Untapped Economies
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Consistent Launch of New Equine Supplement Products
5.5 Impact Analysis

6. Equine Supplement Products Market - Global Analysis
6.1 Global Equine Supplement Products Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis
6.2 Global Equine Supplement Products Market, By Geography - Forecast and Analysis
6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players

7. Equine Supplement Products Market Analysis - By Supplement
7.1 Overview
7.2 Equine Supplement Products Market, by Supplement 2020 & 2028 (%)
7.3 Proteins/Amino Acids
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 Proteins/Amino Acids: Equine Supplement Products Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Thousand)
7.4 Vitamins
7.4.1 Overview
7.4.2 Vitamin: Equine Supplement Products Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Thousand)
7.5 Enzymes
7.5.1 Overview
7.5.2 Enzymes: Equine Supplement Products Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Thousand)
7.6 Electrolytes/minerals
7.6.1 Overview
7.6.2 Electrolytes/minerals: Equine Supplement Products Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Thousand)

8. Equine Supplement Products Market Analysis - By Application
8.1 Overview
8.2 Equine Supplement Products Market Revenue Share, by Application (2020 and 2028)
8.3 Performance Enhancement/Recovery
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 Performance Enhancement/Recovery: Equine Supplement Products Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Thousand)
8.4 Joint Disorder Prevention
8.4.1 Overview
8.4.2 Joint Disorder Prevention: Equine Supplement Products Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Thousand)
8.5 Others
8.5.1 Overview
8.5.2 Others: Equine Supplement Products Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Thousand)

9. Equine Supplement Products Market Analysis - By Distribution Channel
9.1 Overview
9.2 Equine Supplement Products Market Revenue Share, by Distribution Channel (2020 and 2028)
9.3 Veterinary Hospital Pharmacies and Clinics
9.3.1 Overview
9.3.2 Veterinary hospital pharmacies and clinics: Equine Supplement Products Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Thousand)
9.4 Retail Pharmacies and Drug store
9.4.1 Overview
9.4.2 Retail Pharmacies: Equine Supplement Products Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Thousand)
9.5 Online
9.5.1 Overview
9.5.2 Online: Equine Supplement Products Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Thousand)

10. Global Equine Supplement Products Market - Geographic Analysis

11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Equine Supplement Products Market
11.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
11.2 Europe: Impact Assessment Of COVID-19 Pandemic
11.3 Asia Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
11.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
11.5 South and Central America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

12. Equine Supplement Products Market- Industry Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market, (%)
12.3 Organic Developments
12.3.1 Overview
12.4 Inorganic Developments
12.4.1 Overview

13. Company Profiles
13.1 Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
13.1.1 Key Facts
13.1.2 Business Description
13.1.3 Products and Services
13.1.4 Financial Overview
13.1.5 SWOT Analysis
13.1.6 Key Developments
13.2 EQUINE PRODUCTS UK LTD.
13.2.1 Key Facts
13.2.2 Business Description
13.2.3 Products and Services
13.2.4 Financial Overview
13.2.5 SWOT Analysis
13.2.6 Key Developments
13.3 Kentucky Equine Research
13.3.1 Key Facts
13.3.2 Business Description
13.3.3 Products and Services
13.3.4 Financial Overview
13.3.5 SWOT Analysis
13.3.6 Key Developments
13.4 LALLEMAND, INC.
13.4.1 Key Facts
13.4.2 Business Description
13.4.3 Products and Services
13.4.4 Financial Overview
13.4.5 SWOT Analysis
13.4.6 Key Developments
13.5 PLUSVITAL LIMITED
13.5.1 Key Facts
13.5.2 Business Description
13.5.3 Products and Services
13.5.4 Financial Overview
13.5.5 SWOT Analysis
13.5.6 Key Developments
13.6 Purina Animal Nutrition LLC.
13.6.1 Key Facts
13.6.2 Business Description
13.6.3 Products and Services
13.6.4 Financial Overview
13.6.5 SWOT Analysis
13.6.6 Key Developments
13.7 Vetoquinol SA
13.7.1 Key Facts
13.7.2 Business Description
13.7.3 Products and Services
13.7.4 Financial Overview
13.7.5 SWOT Analysis
13.7.6 Key Developments
13.8 Virbac
13.8.1 Key Facts
13.8.2 Business Description
13.8.3 Products and Services
13.8.4 Financial Overview
13.8.5 SWOT Analysis
13.8.6 Key Developments
13.9 Zoetis Inc.
13.9.1 Key Facts
13.9.2 Business Description
13.9.3 Products and Services
13.9.4 Financial Overview
13.9.5 SWOT Analysis
13.9.6 Key Developments
13.10 Cargill, Incorporated.
13.10.1 Key Facts
13.10.2 Business Description
13.10.3 Products and Services
13.10.4 Financial Overview
13.10.5 SWOT Analysis
13.10.6 Key Developments

14. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r5hq3

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


