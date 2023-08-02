U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,580.25
    -21.00 (-0.46%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,642.00
    -115.00 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,729.50
    -87.75 (-0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,991.90
    -12.10 (-0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.30
    +0.93 (+1.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,985.20
    +6.40 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    24.49
    +0.16 (+0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0987
    -0.0029 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0510
    +0.0920 (+2.32%)
     

  • Vix

    13.93
    +0.30 (+2.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2773
    -0.0019 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.2960
    +0.4670 (+0.33%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    29,815.96
    +871.38 (+3.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    645.59
    +19.14 (+3.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,666.27
    -33.14 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,861.29
    -615.29 (-1.84%)
     

Global Equities Enjoy Their Best Year-to-Date Gain Since 2009

Abhishek Vishnoi
·1 min read
Global Equities Enjoy Their Best Year-to-Date Gain Since 2009

(Bloomberg) -- Global markets have posted their largest year-to-date gains since 2009 when markets recovered from the global financial crisis.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The MSCI World Index has gained 16.2% so far this year, compared with 16.9% in 2009, as investor optimism grows over slowing global inflation, the hope of more stimulus from China and the end of the Federal Reserve’s rate hiking cycle.

The rally has occurred just as markets enter the notoriously bad months of August and September, when they have declined on average over the last ten years.

READ: Stocks Are Doing So Well That It May Be Time to Start Worrying

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.