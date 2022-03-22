U.S. markets close in 3 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,506.42
    +45.24 (+1.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,792.06
    +239.07 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,079.52
    +241.06 (+1.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,082.52
    +16.59 (+0.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.21
    -1.91 (-1.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,917.90
    -11.60 (-0.60%)
     

  • Silver

    24.89
    -0.42 (-1.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1020
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3700
    +0.0550 (+2.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3255
    +0.0087 (+0.66%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    120.6100
    +1.1420 (+0.96%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,664.59
    +1,497.97 (+3.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    978.96
    +6.41 (+0.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,469.92
    +27.53 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,224.11
    +396.68 (+1.48%)
     

Global ERP Software for Seed Business Market Size

Global Market Estimates, Inc.
·2 min read
Global Market Estimates, Inc.
Global Market Estimates, Inc.

Amity Software, SourceEdge Software Technologies Pvt Ltd, Proceed Software, Primetics Seed, SeedERP, Accounting Seed, ABS Seed, Krisol InfoSoft, CropIn, PanAgro, InfoSys, Aahaar ERP, BizNext ERP, Strinos, Cloud Mentor, SeedWare, Agri-ERP, GoSeed, Blue Link ERP, Expedien eSolutions, among others are the key players in the ERP software for seed business market.

Brooklyn, New York, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global ERP Software for Seed Business Market will grow at a CAGR value of 10.2% from 2022 to 2027. Benefits such as the increased capacity to deliver new information system functionality, improved productivity and competitiveness, increased interaction between organizations with suppliers and customers in a long-term plan, and enhanced customer versatility by strapping customers to ERP systems are some of the variables influencing the market growth.


Browse 151 Market Data Tables and 111 Figures spread through 181 Pages and in-depth TOC on Global ERP Software for Seed Business Market - Forecast to 2027


Key Market Insights

  • The solutions segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the ERP Software for Seed Business market from 2022 to 2027 as per the component outlook

  • The seed quality control segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the ERP Software for Seed Business market from 2022 to 2027 as per the application outlook

  • The small and medium-sized agribusinesses segment is expected to be the largest segment in the ERP Software for Seed Business market from 2022 to 2027 as per the agribusiness size outlook

  • North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico) will have a dominant share in the global ERP Software for Seed Business market from 2022 to 2027

  • Amity Software, SourceEdge Software Technologies Pvt Ltd, Proceed Software, Primetics Seed, SeedERP, Accounting Seed, ABS Seed, Krisol InfoSoft, CropIn, PanAgro, InfoSys, Aahaar ERP, BizNext ERP, Strinos, Cloud Mentor, SeedWare, Agri-ERP, GoSeed, Blue Link ERP, Expedien eSolutions, among others are the key players in the ERP software for seed business market.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/erp-software-for-seed-business-market-3731


Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022 - 2027)

  • Solutions

  • Services

Agribusiness Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022 - 2027)

  • Large Agribusinesses

  • Small and Medium-sized Agribusinesses

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022 - 2027)

  • Complete Crop Management

  • Seed Quality Control

  • Inventory

  • Sales and Order Management

  • Finance and Accounting

  • Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

North America

  • The U.S.

  • Canada

  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany

  • UK

  • France

  • Spain

  • Italy

  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China

  • India

  • Japan

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil

  • Argentina

  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia

  • UAE

  • Rest of MEA

Website: Global Market Estimates

CONTACT: Contact: Yash Jain Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com Phone Number: +16026667238


Recommended Stories

  • Is Roblox (RBLX) A Worthy Long-Term Investment?

    Tao Value, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of -4.82 percentage points was delivered by the fund for the fourth quarter of 2021, underperforming its benchmark, the MSCI All Country World Index which delivered +6.98 percentage points for the same period. […]

  • 3 Risks for Coinbase Stock

    Now many investors are looking at Coinbase as a diversified way to get exposure to the crypto market. While Coinbase looks extremely appealing today, an intelligent investor needs to thoroughly examine both the bull and bear cases. Here are three things that could hurt Coinbase in the not-too-distant future.

  • 3 Beaten-Down E-Commerce Stocks to Buy Now

    As a result, global e-commerce sales are expected to top $5.5 trillion this year. StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) shares peaked last July and then tumbled by more than 80%. StoneCo provides financial technology solutions that allow Brazillian merchants to sell products in their stores, on their websites, and through mobile devices.

  • 3 Unbeatable Stocks to Buy During a Biden Bear Market

    Meanwhile, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was decisively in bear market territory with a decline of 22% since its November peak. The combination of dovish monetary policy coupled with historically low lending rates was expected to produce a long-term bull market. Instead, the unpredictability of global conflict and the Fed's lax monetary policy has made a Biden bear market a reality.

  • Why Altria’s Stock Could Be a Buy and Philip Morris Isn’t

    Analyst Bonnie Herzog cites Altria's strong margins and balance sheet, the loyalty of its Marlboro customer base, and the shares' valuation.

  • January’s huge market correction was just the beginning of a lost decade in stocks, Stifel’s chief equity strategist says

    It’s not exactly a new call for Stifel’s chief equity analyst. Bannister made a similar case for a lost decade in stocks back in 2018.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Drawing Interest From Insiders

    When markets turn volatile, it’s natural to look for some signal to cut through the additional noise and to clarify the stocks that are set for long-term gains. One signal that some investors latch onto is the trend of insider trading. CEOs, CFOs, COOs, and Board members all have access to the deeper workings of their companies, and their positions hold them responsible for company performance. This gives them a vested stake in the company – and it also gives them a much clearer view of their co

  • Is DiDi Global (DIDI) A Wise Investment to Take?

    Davis Funds, an investment management firm, published its “Davis Global Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. After outperforming for the previous five-, 10- and 15-year periods, Davis Global Fund underperformed in 2021. As a result, the earnings of Davis Global Fund portfolio companies have grown at […]

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks charge higher day after Powell hints at more aggressive rate hikes

    U.S. stocks advanced Tuesday as investors continued to weigh hawkish remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell alongside the ongoing war in Ukraine.

  • Better Software Stock: Snowflake vs. JFrog

    Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) and JFrog (NASDAQ: FROG) were two of the hottest initial public offerings (IPOs) in the software sector for 2020. JFrog listed its shares at $44, and the stock started trading at $71.27 before reaching its all-time high of $86.35 later that month. It now trades at about $25 -- more than 40% below its IPO price.

  • Why Shares of Silvergate Capital Are Rising Today

    Shares of the crypto bank Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) traded roughly 5.5% higher as of 9:35 a.m. ET today after receiving a bullish rating from an analyst at Bank of America. Bank of America analyst Brandon Berman initiated a buy rating of Silvergate Capital and a $200 price target, implying about 45% upside from its current levels. Silvergate Capital has built a real-time payments system that better facilitates cryptocurrency trading because parties on the network can send and clear transactions instantly at any time, whereas most of the U.S. payments system doesn't operate in real time.

  • Is it Still Worthy to Consider Investing in Alphabet (GOOG)?

    Tao Value, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of -4.82 percentage points was delivered by the fund for the fourth quarter of 2021, underperforming its benchmark, the MSCI All Country World Index which delivered +6.98 percentage points for the same period. […]

  • Alibaba boosts stock buyback program as China tech crackdown stabilizes

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Alibaba increasing its share buyback program to $25 billion after regulatory pressures in China ease.

  • Russia's payment on another bond is processed by U.S. bank -source

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Russia's coupon payment on a sovereign bond maturing in 2029 was processed by correspondent bank JPMorgan Chase & Co, a source said on Monday, the second time in recent days the country appears to have averted default. Russia had been due to make a $66 million payment to bondholders on Monday on the bond. Last week, it paid interest due on two sovereign bonds, easing doubts about its willingness and ability to honor external debt after harsh sanctions were imposed by Western nations following its invasion of Ukraine.

  • This stock market rally has more upside, but expect any relief to be brief

    The U.S. stock market’s impressive rally last week is more likely a reflex bounce than the beginning of a new leg of the bull market. In an interview, he said that the moving average last week never quite reached 61.5% and has since turned down.

  • 2 Marijuana Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Although high-growth tech stocks get most of the glory on Wall Street, it's often overlooked that the cannabis industry is growing just as quickly, if not faster, than some of the most-popular tech trends. With most marijuana stocks mired in a 13-month downtrend, these fast-growing stocks are now priced very attractively given the industry's outlook. Below are two marijuana stocks investors can confidently buy hand over fist, as well as one pot stock to avoid like the plague.

  • Costco Has a Lot of Cash. Here's How it May Spend It. (Special Dividend?)

    Costco always plans for a rainy day. While the warehouse club steadily expands and returns capital to shareholders via dividends (and occasional special dividends), it guards and uses its cash balance carefully. Unlike Amazon and Walmart , Costco has not built out a massive two-day, next-day, and same-day delivery infrastructure.

  • Could Amazon Acquire This Company Next After Buying MGM?

    Don't expect Amazon to remain on the sidelines with potential business development deals as it absorbs MGM, though. Could Amazon acquire Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) next? It's easy to see how Teladoc would benefit from a buyout by Amazon.

  • Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of US$0.32

    The board of Oracle Corporation ( NYSE:ORCL ) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.32 per share on the...

  • Fed chair Powell hinted at a mega-rate hike. The markets are banking on more than one

    Get ready for back-to-back rate hikes of 50-basis points, Goldman Sachs now forecasts.