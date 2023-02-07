U.S. markets close in 2 hours 33 minutes

Global ESD Packaging Strategic Business Report 2023: Featuring Akzo Nobel, BASF, DaklaPack and Desco Industries

·3 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "ESD Packaging - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global market for ESD Packaging estimated at US$3.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Bags, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.6% CAGR and reach US$1.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Trays segment is readjusted to a revised 6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $987.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.5% CAGR

The ESD Packaging market in the U.S. is estimated at US$987.8 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.2% and 5.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 11 Featured) -

  • Akzo Nobel NV

  • BASF SE

  • DaklaPack Group

  • Desco Industries Inc.

  • Dou Yee Technologies Pte., Ltd.

  • Dow, Inc.

  • DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

  • GWP Group

  • Miller Supply Inc.

  • Polyplus Packaging Ltd.

  • PPG Industries, Inc.

  • TIP Corporation Sdn Bhd.

  • Uline

What`s New for 2023?

  • Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to digital archives and Research Platform

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights

  • World Market Trajectories

  • ESD Packaging - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

  • ESD Packaging - Market Overview

  • Electrostatic Discharge Packaging Market - Growth Drivers

  • ESD Bags - Growth Drivers

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • ESD Technological Advancements

  • Overview of ESD Protective Packaging

  • The Need for ESD Packaging

  • ESD Protective Packaging Solutions

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wgk1qd-packaging?w=5

