The Global ESD Protection Devices Market is expected to grow by $ 275.77 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 3.49% during the forecast period

Global ESD Protection Devices Market 2021-2025 The analyst has been monitoring the ESD protection devices market and it is poised to grow by $ 275. 77 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 3.

49% during the forecast period. Our report on the ESD protection devices market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing semiconductor industry in China, growing demand for consumer electronics, and augmented demand for automotive electronics. In addition, growing semiconductor industry in China is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The ESD protection devices market analysis includes material and application segments and geographic landscape.



The ESD protection devices market is segmented as below:

By Material

• Ceramic

• Silicon



By Application

• Consumer electronics

• Telecommunications

• Automotive electronics

• Power infrastructure

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increase in the number of data centers as one of the prime reasons driving the ESD protection devices market growth during the next few years. Also, increased adoption of IoT and augmented use of smart wearables will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on ESD protection devices market covers the following areas:

• ESD protection devices market sizing

• ESD protection devices market forecast

• ESD protection devices market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading ESD protection devices market vendors that include Infineon Technologies AG, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Nexperia BV, ON Semiconductor Corp., Panasonic Corp., ROHM Co. Ltd., STMicroelectronics NV., TDK Corp., Texas Instruments Inc., and Vishay Intertechnology Inc. Also, the ESD protection devices market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

